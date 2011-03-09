« previous next »
Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 1068 times)

Offline rob1966

  Has felt the wind and shed his anger
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,905
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:29:27 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:02:36 am
These dogs are awful and people shouldnt be allowed to own them. Lions can be tamed but you wouldnt have a fucking Lion as a pet would you. These are dangerous.

Lions are different - to them, everything is food, you can never ever tame a big cat.
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,146
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:34:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:27 am
Lions are different - to them, everything is food, you can never ever tame a big cat.

People can't even keep domestic cats under control ffs. I'd trust a dog to not try and kill me over any cat.
Offline Alan_X

  RAWK Resident Muppet.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 52,414
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #42 on: Today at 10:36:17 am
All domestic dogs are from a single species Canis familiaris. All of the body shapes and temeraments are the result of human breeding to create specific "breeds." The "breeds" are selected for the ability to carry out certain tasks and for aesthetic reasons.

There is no reason for any particular breed to exist. These dogs and other breeds like them were bred to bring down bulls. That's why they're called bulldogs for fucks sake. There are bulldog breeds that have had the attack temperament bred out over time but these are killing machines with an attack temperament. They serve no purpose except for illegal dogfighting and to make utter c*nts feel hard.

Personally, I don't want to walk down the street having to guess whether the 70 kilos of killing machine is being walked by a good owner or a bad owner.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,246
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:36:46 am
Absolutely nothing to do with the dog type, it's to do with the owners. I've been brought up around and owned numerous big dogs, every single one has been calmer around other dogs and humans than half the tiny yappers you see out there.

Ban XLs and the twats move onto Staffies again, ban them and it's a mastiff, or Rottie, or Alsatian, or one of the many large breeds out there which can do an equal amount of damage as any other big dog if they are owned by a complete fucking twat.

You want to sort the problem then introduce stricture ownership rules around owning dogs, including mandatory training classes and levels a dog needs to pass, and bring in stricter banning orders on being able to own a dog.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:36:48 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:34:23 am
People can't even keep domestic cats under control ffs. I'd trust a dog to not try and kill me over any cat.

I'd fancy my chances against a cat compared to a big dog - this is always going to be the issue.  These dogs can be lovely and can be trained but if anything goes wrong at any point, they cannot be controlled by anyone
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,246
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #45 on: Today at 10:38:09 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:17 am
All domestic dogs are from a single species Canis familiaris. All of the body shapes and temeraments are the result of human breeding to create specific "breeds." The "breeds" are selected for the ability to carry out certain tasks and for aesthetic reasons.

There is no reason for any particular breed to exist. These dogs and other breeds like them were bred to bring down bulls. That's why they're called bulldogs for fucks sake. There are bulldog breeds that have had the attack temperament bred out over time but these are killing machines with an attack temperament. They serve no purpose except for illegal dogfighting and to make utter c*nts feel hard.

Personally, I don't want to walk down the street having to guess whether the 70 kilos of killing machine is being walked by a good owner or a bad owner.

Genuine question - how many of these breeds you talk about have you been around longer than giving them a stroke for a few minutes?
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,931
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:43:45 am
Maybe puppy classes should be mandatory, for both the dog and its owners (and recorded against a dog's microchip and other features). The puppy class trainer would need to be somehow regulated, to ensure some sort of standard of training. Especially problematic dogs would be picked up during those classes, and the owners could be referred for further training (or reported to the police, if the dog is deemed to dangerous and the owner to irresponsible).
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,599
  • Believer
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:52:30 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:17 am
All domestic dogs are from a single species Canis familiaris. All of the body shapes and temeraments are the result of human breeding to create specific "breeds." The "breeds" are selected for the ability to carry out certain tasks and for aesthetic reasons.

There is no reason for any particular breed to exist. These dogs and other breeds like them were bred to bring down bulls. That's why they're called bulldogs for fucks sake. There are bulldog breeds that have had the attack temperament bred out over time but these are killing machines with an attack temperament. They serve no purpose except for illegal dogfighting and to make utter c*nts feel hard.

Personally, I don't want to walk down the street having to guess whether the 70 kilos of killing machine is being walked by a good owner or a bad owner.

Close friends of mine have a staffie, and I know they are on the friendlier end of the bulldog spectrum. A friendly enough young dog, but the first time I have interacted with a dog like this. The first thing I noticed was that it is just a solid ball of muscle with small but sharp teeth. I was quite taken aback by how strong it is. As I say, I know this is friendly breed.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,183
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #48 on: Today at 10:56:50 am
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:15:28 am
Lions arent domesticated, theres a huge difference. They can never truly be tamed.

Certain dog breeds are genetically predisposed to being more aggressive, but a responsible owner can negate this 98% of the time with proper training and socialisation from a young age. This breed is no different to the bad rep Pitbulls received in the 90s. Banning the breed will help, but the dangerous dogs act isnt fit for purpose as there are many breeds not included which are just as, if not more dangerous, than those few breeds listed on it. Education, licensing and regulation of breeders is key.
Thats fair but I would argue this breed cant either. Weve all seen the stats and theyre overwhelmingly responsible for a large % of dog attacks and especially fatal dog attacks. Shit owners obviously play a part and I dont think anyone is disagreeing there but these shit owners with a Labrador will cause no major harm for the most part whereas with this breed potentially someone gets killed or seriously maimed.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,246
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #49 on: Today at 11:10:45 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:56:50 am
Thats fair but I would argue this breed cant either. Weve all seen the stats and theyre overwhelmingly responsible for a large % of dog attacks and especially fatal dog attacks. Shit owners obviously play a part and I dont think anyone is disagreeing there but these shit owners with a Labrador will cause no major harm for the most part whereas with this breed potentially someone gets killed or seriously maimed.

Complete made up nonsense.

Any dog under shit owners will be a nightmare. Now it may be a Shitzu you can pick up or kick away with ease, in which case, no so much harm (however a girl I grew up with was attacked by a smaller terrier dog when she was 7 and 30 years later still has the scars all over her face from it). These shite owners would move onto the next dog breed - be it Alsatian (a previous fav for them) or Rottie (again, another prev fav).
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,243
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #50 on: Today at 11:13:01 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:10:45 pm
It is just bad owners.

Yeah this plays a big part in it but i know from personal experience it's not just the owners each and every time this happens. I'm a massive dog person had all sorts and have two rescue dogs at present one of which literally saved my mental health during Covid lockdowns. The problem is if either of my dogs turned on someone a child or older person they'd do damage as in a bite and most people could kick them away but with the restricted breeds and bull breeds in particular they can kill and won't give in until the person stops moving. I don't hink they all need to be banned but idiots who walk them without a lead and muzzle should be given massive fines and have the animal removed into rescue and responsible ownership.
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,599
  • Believer
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #51 on: Today at 11:15:04 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:13:01 am
Yeah this plays a big part in it but i know from personal experience it's not just the owners each and every time this happens. I'm a massive dog person had all sorts and have two rescue dogs at present one of which literally saved my mental health during Covid lockdowns. The problem is if either of my dogs turned on someone a child or older person they'd do damage as in a bite and most people could kick them away but with the restricted breeds and bull breeds in particular they can kill and won't give in until the person stops moving. I don't hink they all need to be banned but idiots who walk them without a lead and muzzle should be given massive fines and have the animal removed into rescue and responsible ownership.

Do you really think those idiots give a toss about fines ?  They won`t pay them and don`t think the rules apply to them.
Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,183
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #52 on: Today at 11:17:31 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:10:45 am
Complete made up nonsense.
Its not though is it? We have the data. Unless for some reason all the shit owners overwhelmingly flock to this one breed in particular.

Thankfully it seems like something is finally being done about it anyway although its taken far too long to get there.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,243
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #53 on: Today at 11:19:33 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:28:32 am
Ive yet to see someone walking an XL Bully that looks like they can control it with a leash. Usually its the dog walking them.

Unfortunately a lot of these people buy a bull breed for the image and don't even feed/exercise it properly or even take it to the vets for it's annual check up and vaccinations etc...
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,243
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #54 on: Today at 11:21:13 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:15:04 am
Do you really think those idiots give a toss about fines ?  They won`t pay them and don`t think the rules apply to them.

No they definitely don't care about fines. Take it from source, wages, dole whatever.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 61,246
  • YNWA
Re: Dog Attacks
Reply #55 on: Today at 11:25:59 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:17:31 am
Its not though is it? We have the data. Unless for some reason all the shit owners overwhelmingly flock to this one breed in particular.

Thankfully it seems like something is finally being done about it anyway although its taken far too long to get there.

Dog attacks have ALWAYS been a problem. The issue is the number of prick owners who are now walking around with a dog thinking it's a status symbol / protection / whatever reason. If it wasn't this breed it would be another. The problem doesn't go away by banning one breed.
