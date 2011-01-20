Keep it simple. All dogs in a public place must be either muzzled or kept on a short leash at all times.



Even more effective: if a dog displays aggression, neuter the owner!I am not altogether joking. Owners of dogs should be held responsible for the actions of a dog. If the dog commits a vicious attack upon a person (even if the owner did not wish or tried to prevent it), the owner is responsible for the 'the assault'. If the dog kills someone (again, even if the owner did not wish or tried to prevent it), the owner is up on manslaughter charges. If the owner does not try to prevent the attack, then the charge would be murder. And, yeah, additionally neuter the owner (because, it is invariably men with these dogs). Maybe a bit reactionary, but it probably would be a greater disincentive for these wankers to owning a dangerous dog then the 'mere' threat of a life sentence.As a society, we should be having a proper discussion about the idea of pet ownership. But I suspect we are nowhere near ready for that. We have two cats, but both turned up at our garden/door. The first was feral, but he was easily enough domesticated. The second was stray, being fed by a neighbour for a few years - she was glad for us to take it in. But I seriously doubt I'd ever buy a cat. Even going to a rescue shelter puts a little more pressure on the supply chain, leading to more breading.