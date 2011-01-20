Keep it simple. All dogs in a public place must be either muzzled or kept on a short leash at all times.
Agree with this.
I've seen a few Bullys by ours and they are scary looking things, but when you read up on them, they were bred to remove the aggression found in the PitBull, to try to create a family pet. https://www.allthingsdogs.com/american-bully/
I love pit bulls, staffs etc, never owned one but known plenty, our kids bro in law had a Pit Pull, he was a lovely soft as shite dog, but fucking hell he was so powerful. Of a night he'd go into the babies room, stand by the cot, stop breathing and listen to the baby breathe - once he knew the baby was OK, he'd settle, if he didn't do this he couldn't settle.
The problem, as was the same with Pits, is the fucking idiots who buy them and can't train them or try to make them aggressive. Ownership should be as tightly regulated as firearms ownership, Police visits, mandatory training that you must pass, licence that has to be renewed, unannouced visits. If you can't satisfy the criteria, then ownership is banned.
Its the Govt though, so they'll just ban the Bully and had them all put down.