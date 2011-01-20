« previous next »
Dog Attacks
Im sure by now many of you will have seen the video of an XL Bully running riot on the streets of Birmingham and generally terrorising / injuring people. If you havent, enjoy! (One of those attacked is an 11 year girl)

https://x.com/bullywatchuk/status/1700617924321443985?s=46&t=a0F-rbGWwDr4OAWFEmOwcQ

Listen, I like dogs a lot but these things give me the heebie jeebies and theyre everywhere. We were talking about this in work the other week and it turns out that two people in my office both have them, and were giving it the whole he wouldnt hurt a fly, its just bad owners - one of these colleagues has two kids under the age of 10 and I think theyre absolutely mental, but what can you do?

I think I see them every other day in Liverpool and I will cross the road if I do. Am I being over-cautious? Curious to know peoples thoughts.
Re: Dog Attacks
I was driving to my sisters a couple of hours ago and some gimp with a similar type of dog to compensate for his inferiority complex was standing on the pavement whilst the unleashed dog slavered next to him.

He was about to cross the road to Garston Park about 100m away from the swing park.

I dont know whether dog attacks are reported more now or if the sheer bestial savagery and death toll leads to more reports.
Re: Dog Attacks
There are a few that I always see with their pumped-up owners on my morning walk. They're never on a lead.
Re: Dog Attacks
RSPCA are properly scummy campaigning to end bans on certain breeds, and using this time (in the context of all the violence and deaths in recent years) to lie and gaslight about dogs just struggling from the pandemic

need to be some serious law changes. people need to fear the consequences of letting these lethal weapons behave like lethal weapons
Re: Dog Attacks
It is just bad owners.
Re: Dog Attacks
It is just bad owners.

But certain type of dogs only seem to attract bad owners. Without those owners the extremely aggressive breeds wouldnt have been created.
Re: Dog Attacks
But certain type of dogs only seem to attract bad owners. Without those owners the extremely aggressive breeds wouldnt have been created.

Which breeds exactly ?
Re: Dog Attacks
Which breeds exactly ?

Well one is the Bully XL which started the thread.
Re: Dog Attacks
And the others ?
Re: Dog Attacks
And the others ?

Well without trawling through all the dog attacks, including the fatal ones, over the last couple of years I dont know.

And the onus isnt on me or others to clarify the breeds. I see the arseholes with their slavering dogs, pit bulls, bully XL and keep away.

You say its bad owners. Isnt that the gun lobby argument though? Its not the gun its the person pulling the trigger thats responsible?
Re: Dog Attacks
34% increase in dog attacks recorded by police in England and Wales over the last five years (link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64798162).
Re: Dog Attacks
Well without trawling through all the dog attacks, including the fatal ones, over the last couple of years I dont know.

And the onus isnt on me or others to clarify the breeds. I see the arseholes with their slavering dogs, pit bulls, bully XL and keep away.

You say its bad owners. Isnt that the gun lobby argument though? Its not the gun its the person pulling the trigger thats responsible?

It's not mate because you don't train a gun but you're right about the arseholes & the way to combat those pricks is to hammer them with serious jail time.
Re: Dog Attacks
My Mrss brother has one of these bastard dogs and I absolutely hate it when she takes the kids over to his. He reckons be bought the dog to help his autistic son (I suspect its more because my brother in law thinks it makes him look hard) but the boy is absolutely shit scared of the dog so it just spends most of its day in their tiny back garden when the boy is not at school.
Re: Dog Attacks
You say its bad owners. Isnt that the gun lobby argument though? Its not the gun its the person pulling the trigger thats responsible?

You could use that same argument to ban cars, it doesn't really make much sense to compare the two like that. The question is, if that breed didn't exist would the violent attacks go away or would it just be same owners different breed?
Re: Dog Attacks
Well without trawling through all the dog attacks, including the fatal ones, over the last couple of years I dont know.

And the onus isnt on me or others to clarify the breeds. I see the arseholes with their slavering dogs, pit bulls, bully XL and keep away.

You say its bad owners. Isnt that the gun lobby argument though? Its not the gun its the person pulling the trigger thats responsible?

Maybe it's me, but my heart goes squee whenever I see a pitbull, who always look as though they're scared you might be about to tell them off, and are on the verge of crying. I'm not an owner myself, but I played with one on the train, who absolutely nuzzled into my hand and fell asleep with his head on my feet. Stronger than they look though.

The kind of dog I would like banned are bulldogs who can't give birth naturally, French bulldogs who have a host of health problems bred into them because "they're cute", and others like pugs. The owner of the French bulldog I cooed over admitted that French bulldogs should be banned as a breed (her dog was a rescue, so she wasn't contributing to the problem). Pitbulls, in comparison, are a relatively healthy breed.
Re: Dog Attacks
My Mrss brother has one of these bastard dogs and I absolutely hate it when she takes the kids over to his. He reckons be bought the dog to help his autistic son (I suspect its more because my brother in law thinks it makes him look hard) but the boy is absolutely shit scared of the dog so it just spends most of its day in their tiny back garden when the boy is not at school.

That's just cruel & your brother-in-law is a twat. He should rehome it with somebody who can actually train & give it the time and love that it needs.

If he really does want one for the boy he should get him a Staffy pup, they're called nanny dogs for a reason, if he hasn't got the smarts, time or is simply to lazy to love & train a dog he should get a goldfish.
Re: Dog Attacks
That's just cruel & your brother-in-law is a twat. He should rehome it with somebody who can actually train & give it the time and love that it needs.

If he really does want one for the boy he should get him a Staffy pup, they're called nanny dogs for a reason, if he hasn't got the smarts, time or is simply to lazy to love & train a dog he should get a goldfish.

I think it might be a Staff to be honest. My brother in law does spend a lot of time with it, and his younger son (non-autistic) loves the dog, it is well looked after but its a pretty temperamental dog from what I have seen and I try and keep my kids well away.

My sister in law owns one of the dogs brothers and its a completely different dog in terms of temperament, its a lot more calmer and friendly and my kids are absolutely fine playing with it.
Re: Dog Attacks
2 options. You go down the whole dog Eugenics program. You don't just ban dangerous breeds. You actively hunt out, remove and 'humanly' destroy them. You don't wait for an accident to happen. Forget DNA profiles or proof. You control the population at source.

If that sounds all 1940's Germany for you, then you licence owners like a vehicle or adoption of a child. Your suitability to own a dog like that will be judged and examined prior to ownership. Full on training program and examination. If you are not suitable then you dont get one. If you own one then there will be yearly 'MOT's'. Fail an MOT and it's taken away. If the dog shows signs of aggressive behaviour then the owner gets points. 6 points then you get banned.

If all that is a bit heavy then have pet insurance include aggressive behaviour clauses. Those breeds must include form of 'aggression' liability 
Re: Dog Attacks
I would sooner wipe out the owners bloodline than the dogs.
Re: Dog Attacks
There are too many dogs, and too many twat dog owners.

Lots of anti-social behaviour happening on our greenspaces at the moment by dogs, and their owners.

Professional dog walks, walking 5 dogs at a time etc. - fucking idiots!

Huge rises in attacks on livestock.

Flea reatment getting into our waterways and potentially killing the insect populations.

Strict regulation and licencing is required.
Re: Dog Attacks
Blue Cross also campaign (RSPCA mentioned above) that the banned dog breeds is wrong and should be dropped.

My view is its owners not the dogs.
Re: Dog Attacks
Way too simplistic to say it's just bad owners. Certain breeds are created to be both aggressive and extra strong. Yes it tends to be bad owners who are attracted to those dogs, but they are just more dangerous than other breeds that those bad owners might have instead. And they would still be dangerous even if they had a 'good' owner.
Re: Dog Attacks
Way too simplistic to say it's just bad owners. Certain breeds are created to be both aggressive and extra strong. Yes it tends to be bad owners who are attracted to those dogs, but they are just more dangerous than other breeds that those bad owners might have instead. And they would still be dangerous even if they had a 'good' owner.
Youre stating that like its fact, when it isnt, its your point of view.

There will be always different circumstances around any incident. My view is that there are plenty of these dangerous breeds in good owners hands that are well behaved. Equally there are dogs that arent considered a dangerous breed that are aggressive or dangerous because theyre not in the right hands.

Id say its too simplistic to say this breed and this breed are dangerous and these breeds arent, personally.

As this thread shows there are a variety of viewpoints, but its a fairly difficult subject to be that definitive on
Re: Dog Attacks
Way too simplistic to say it's just bad owners. Certain breeds are created to be both aggressive and extra strong. Yes it tends to be bad owners who are attracted to those dogs, but they are just more dangerous than other breeds that those bad owners might have instead. And they would still be dangerous even if they had a 'good' owner.

Dogs are dangerous by nature, as they're predators. And if they're bred to be completely docile in all situations? See ragdoll cats, where this has been bred into cats, resulting in ragdolls being unable to stand up for themselves in any fight and getting mauled. British breeders are trying to breed independence and aggression back into ragdolls.

Imagine a pitbull, the poster boy of aggression. Imagine a Pyrenean mountain dog, those beautiful white fluffy dogs known for their gentleness towards small animals of all kinds. Imagine a household containing both. I watched a youtube channel where the owner had both, the Great Pyrenees as a livestock guardian dog, and the pitbull as a family pet. And the owner said that the pitbull better not ever get among the chickens, because the Great Pyrenees will undoubtedly kill it.
Re: Dog Attacks
Youre stating that like its fact, when it isnt, its your point of view.

There will be always different circumstances around any incident. My view is that there are plenty of these dangerous breeds in good owners hands that are well behaved. Equally there are dogs that arent considered a dangerous breed that are aggressive or dangerous because theyre not in the right hands.

Id say its too simplistic to say this breed and this breed are dangerous and these breeds arent, personally.

As this thread shows there are a variety of viewpoints, but its a fairly difficult subject to be that definitive on

The breeds that should be banned are those where bad health has been bred in, simply because humans find the characteristics cute.
Re: Dog Attacks
Just introduce licences for certain dogs. Must pass some sort of initial test, pay for the licence and be open for random inspections/tests.
