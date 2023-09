Iím sure by now many of you will have seen the video of an XL Bully running riot on the streets of Birmingham and generally terrorising / injuring people. If you havenít, enjoy! (One of those attacked is an 11 year girl)Listen, I like dogs a lot but these things give me the heebie jeebies and theyíre everywhere. We were talking about this in work the other week and it turns out that two people in my office both have them, and were giving it the whole ďhe wouldnít hurt a fly, itís just bad ownersĒ - one of these colleagues has two kids under the age of 10 and I think theyíre absolutely mental, but what can you do?I think I see them every other day in Liverpool and I will cross the road if I do. Am I being over-cautious? Curious to know peopleís thoughts.