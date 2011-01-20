Im sure by now many of you will have seen the video of an XL Bully running riot on the streets of Birmingham and generally terrorising / injuring people. If you havent, enjoy! (One of those attacked is an 11 year girl)Listen, I like dogs a lot but these things give me the heebie jeebies and theyre everywhere. We were talking about this in work the other week and it turns out that two people in my office both have them, and were giving it the whole he wouldnt hurt a fly, its just bad owners - one of these colleagues has two kids under the age of 10 and I think theyre absolutely mental, but what can you do?I think I see them every other day in Liverpool and I will cross the road if I do. Am I being over-cautious? Curious to know peoples thoughts.