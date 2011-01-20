Well without trawling through all the dog attacks, including the fatal ones, over the last couple of years I dont know.
And the onus isnt on me or others to clarify the breeds. I see the arseholes with their slavering dogs, pit bulls, bully XL and keep away.
You say its bad owners. Isnt that the gun lobby argument though? Its not the gun its the person pulling the trigger thats responsible?
Maybe it's me, but my heart goes squee whenever I see a pitbull, who always look as though they're scared you might be about to tell them off, and are on the verge of crying. I'm not an owner myself, but I played with one on the train, who absolutely nuzzled into my hand and fell asleep with his head on my feet. Stronger than they look though.
The kind of dog I would like banned are bulldogs who can't give birth naturally, French bulldogs who have a host of health problems bred into them because "they're cute", and others like pugs. The owner of the French bulldog I cooed over admitted that French bulldogs should be banned as a breed (her dog was a rescue, so she wasn't contributing to the problem). Pitbulls, in comparison, are a relatively healthy breed.