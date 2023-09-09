« previous next »
Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed

Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
Lucky enough to go there a few years back


Haearbreaking :(
Meh

Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
I expect the death toll to rise. Awful stuff. :(
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
Awful news
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
My wife and I were there for a week, staying at a hotel a couple of miles outside Marrakesh, 40 miles from the epicentre. Our flight departed two hours before the earthquake hit - people getting phone calls from worried relatives as we landed.

The damage in Marrakesh hopefully is relatively superficial (some of the rubble will be lone walls that still stood from previously derelict buildings) and I understand not too many casualties in the city, but devastation in some of the mountain villages seems to be severe and death toll seems likely to keep rising over the coming days, sadly.

I hate it when the news always focuses on 'British tourists' - but hope a couple we met at the hotel (a red from Liverpool) are okay, they were planning a trip into the mountains.
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
My best mate's brother was supposed to travel there this weekend for his 40th. I'm presuming him and his missus made it over there, but I imagine it will cast a cloud over their whole trip. :(
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
This is a heart breaker: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-66773544

Tragic. Rest in peace to those who perished, and strength to those suffering 🙏
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:53:04 pm
This is a heart breaker: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-66773544

Tragic. Rest in peace to those who perished, and strength to those suffering 🙏
Amen to that.

:o only 6 replies in here....lol
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
RIP to them.
What a tragedy for the area.
Re: Earthquake in Morocco - More Than 2,000 People Killed
A total of 2,681 people are known to have died in the tremor - the country's deadliest in 60 years.

And numbers likely to increase.

Lovely country. Lovely people. I pray that they stay strong and come back stronger.

RIP to those who succumbed.
