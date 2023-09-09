My wife and I were there for a week, staying at a hotel a couple of miles outside Marrakesh, 40 miles from the epicentre. Our flight departed two hours before the earthquake hit - people getting phone calls from worried relatives as we landed.



The damage in Marrakesh hopefully is relatively superficial (some of the rubble will be lone walls that still stood from previously derelict buildings) and I understand not too many casualties in the city, but devastation in some of the mountain villages seems to be severe and death toll seems likely to keep rising over the coming days, sadly.



I hate it when the news always focuses on 'British tourists' - but hope a couple we met at the hotel (a red from Liverpool) are okay, they were planning a trip into the mountains.

