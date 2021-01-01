« previous next »
Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day

Offline MrZippo

Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
Today at 02:33:19 am
Hi there fellow Kopites,

I will be attending my first ever home match at Anfield for the upcoming West ham game on the 24th September.
My girlfriend managed to get us hospitality tickets as a birthday present for me (I am so lucky!).

Anyway in a bizarre turn of events. She suggested that we switch attire for the day in that she will wear my men's home shirt and I wear her Liverpool FC red polo dress to make the day more interesting 😂

I am just wondering if this would be ok to do and would I get refused entry into the stadium due to the "dress code"?
Has anyone done this before?
Any help and advice would be most appreciated.

Thanks in advance.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:56:42 am
You'll be sound so long as your bollocks aren't swinging in the wind.
Offline MrZippo

Re: Wearing a dress to Anfield on match day
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:14:26 am
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:56:42 am
You'll be sound so long as your bollocks aren't swinging in the wind.

Haha 100% not going to happen!! If I do it I won't be going commando as the dress is above knee height lol.
