LASK away selling details

LASK away selling details
September 7, 2023, 02:47:10 pm
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against LASK to be played on Thursday September 21, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 1,355 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES: £17.13

TICKET SALE, TICKET COLLECTION AND STADIUM ACCESS:

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at a location in Linz, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

 First name

 Surname

 Address

 Date of birth

 Country of birth

 Passport or National Identity Number

 Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters)

 Outbound travel date

 Method of travel into Linz: plane/car/coach/train

 Estimated time of arrival into Linz

 Accommodation details

 Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Linz, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

 When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

 Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALE DETAILS:

Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

 Real Madrid (15.03.23)

 AFC Ajax (26.10.22)

 Rangers (12.10.22)

 SSC Napoli (07.09.22)

 FC Salzburg (10.12.19)

 KRC Genk (23.10.19)

 SSC Napoli (17.09.19)

 Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded ALL of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Monday September 11 until 12.15pm on Tuesday September 12.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded 7 of the above Champions League away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 1pm on Tuesday September 12 until 12pm on Wednesday September 13.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here on the afternoon of Wednesday September 13 for a potential further sale on Thursday September 14.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters
Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.

Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay
We have received 8 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email us marking the subject field as Lask Away, no later than 12pm on Tuesday September 12, to register their interest.

Due to the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will then take place for supporters with the most number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

 It will open on the evening of Wednesday September 20 and throughout the day on match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition
will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2023/24 and for future seasons.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/lask-v-liverpool-fc-21-sep-2023-0545pm-292

Last Edit: September 7, 2023, 03:26:16 pm by ABJ
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #1 on: September 7, 2023, 02:54:56 pm
A mere 45 minutes for the basketeers to hold the few that are left over
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #2 on: September 7, 2023, 03:51:25 pm
I still think that the vast majority on 7/8, if not all, will get a ticket.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:37 am
Anyone know how many are left for this at the moment?
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:17:33 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 08:19:37 am
Anyone know how many are left for this at the moment?
About 360
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:29:55 am
Quote from: Pata on Today at 10:17:33 am
About 360

Any good mathematicians here that could give a rough percentage chance for those in the 7 sale off that figure?
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:42:40 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:29:55 am
Any good mathematicians here that could give a rough percentage chance for those in the 7 sale off that figure?
>75%
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:52:22 am
Quote from: Pata on Today at 10:42:40 am
>75%
I reckon it will end up being even higher than that as whilst they'll be some that have Genk but didn't buy Napoli in 22/23 (including 2 of our lot) so will be on 7/8, and the obvious ones that have bought them all but couldn't get Genk so will also be on 7/8, they'll be a fair few others that have jibbed it post Covid plus a fair few that would have fallen down the ladder since pre covid for various reasons.

Not long until we find out for certain though.

Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:03:32 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:52:22 am
I reckon it will end up being even higher than that as whilst they'll be some that have Genk but didn't buy Napoli in 22/23 (including 2 of our lot) so will be on 7/8, and the obvious ones that have bought them all but couldn't get Genk so will also be on 7/8, they'll be a fair few others that have jibbed it post Covid plus a fair few that would have fallen down the ladder since pre covid for various reasons.
Not long until we find out for certain though.
Going off the 8/8 sale, the take-up seems to be around 95%.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:22:25 am
Quote from: Pata on Today at 11:03:32 am
Going off the 8/8 sale, the take-up seems to be around 95%.
Yes but thats taking the figures of 1037 for Genk and 1520 for Salzburg at face value, the club would have taken their usual 200-300+ tickets from those allocations for players, corps etc. as they always do. The same applies for the 1355 for LASK as well.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:36:16 am
Woop woop got my ticket sorted out last night in lower G2.
Partner in sale today so hoping she can get lower tier too...
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:39:27 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:22:25 am
Yes but thats taking the figures of 1037 for Genk and 1520 for Salzburg at face value, the club would have taken their usual 200-300+ tickets from those allocations for players, corps etc. as they always do. The same applies for the 1355 for LASK as well.
These would come from here - "In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs."
(Thus, e.g. scenes in Alkmaar with the West Ham players' families last season.)

Actually, just noticed that LFC received 1,355 "regular" tickets, rather than the 1,343 announced earlier. This means that pretty much 1,000 were sold to 8/8. Nice.
In turn, this also means that if we do get the minimum allocation in Brussels (1,025), only those on full credits are getting anything*.
*I mean, good luck to those fighting it out for the 25-30 tickets in the 2nd sale
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:42:42 am
Quote from: Pata on Today at 11:39:27 am
These would come from here - "In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs."
(Thus, e.g. scenes in Alkmaar with the West Ham players' families last season.)

Actually, just noticed that LFC received 1,355 "regular" tickets, rather than the 1,343 announced earlier. This means that pretty much 1,000 were sold to 8/8. Nice.
In turn, this also means that if we do get the minimum allocation in Brussels (1,025), only those on full credits are getting anything*.
*I mean, good luck to those fighting it out for the 25-30 tickets in the 2nd sale

Allocated as part of the players allocation is the key line
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:56:18 am
Quote from: Pata on Today at 11:39:27 am
These would come from here - "In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as PART of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs."
(Thus, e.g. scenes in Alkmaar with the West Ham players' families last season.)

Actually, just noticed that LFC received 1,355 "regular" tickets, rather than the 1,343 announced earlier. This means that pretty much 1,000 were sold to 8/8. Nice.
In turn, this also means that if we do get the minimum allocation in Brussels (1,025), only those on full credits are getting anything*.
*I mean, good luck to those fighting it out for the 25-30 tickets in the 2nd sale
No because as Tiz Lad has rightly just pointed out, the key word is 'part' so they will use these 200 seats as well as 200-300 from the normal allocation (this will include certain levels of hospo as wel) so around 500 in total from an allocation of 1355+200.

They have sold around 700 'normal' seats for this so far, its nowhere near 1K.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:56:18 am
No because as Tiz Lad has rightly just pointed out, the key word is 'part' so they will use these 200 seats as well as 200-300 from the normal allocation (this will include certain levels of hospo as wel) so around 500 in total from an allocation of 1355+200.
They have sold around 700 'normal' seats for this so far, its nowhere near 1K.

I read that as a turn of phrase, rather than "as a part of". I am struggling to see 500 "special" guests going to Linz, to be honest.

But, for argument's sake, if they had taken, say, 300 from the away block for Linz, they would have taken at least that number at Genk (being CL and all). This would then still leave the % take-up from those on 8/8 @ >92%. This should still leave those on 10/10 with a ticket for Brussels* & those on anything less with little hope of getting anything if we get the minimum.

*the reason I am going through this ridiculous exercise is we're short for Brussels, so trying to understand if there is any chance to magic anything up. (There doesn't seem to be.)
Last Edit: Today at 12:52:38 pm by Pata
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #15 on: Today at 12:56:25 pm
Of course 500 ''special guests'' won't be going to Linz, far from it but where those 500 tickets end up is a different matter entirely, I'll leave that to you to make your own mind up. And not that it matters but I don't think that they would have taken 500 (including the extra 240 top category seats that they took) for Genk either.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:01:10 pm
2000+ in the queue ffs
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #17 on: Today at 01:04:49 pm
Sold out?
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #18 on: Today at 01:07:50 pm
Was in after 2 minutes and all gone
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #19 on: Today at 01:13:06 pm
Partner got straight in and sorted  ticket :champ
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #20 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm
Kept refreshing and managed to get 2
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #21 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm
Straight in and even got in the block I wanted 👍
Keep refreshing and Im sure there will be a few more popping up.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #22 on: Today at 01:19:10 pm
Got the 3 that I needed, thankfully.
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #23 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm
When i checkout the payment is taken from my bank but it says the transaction wasn't processed and doesn't give me the ticket. Anyone else having this issue or just me?
Re: LASK away selling details
Obviously world's unluckiest man.

Seem to be one of the few to miss out

Ah well no Europe for me
Re: LASK away selling details
Reply #25 on: Today at 01:23:05 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:21:48 pm
Obviously world's unluckiest man.

Seem to be one of the few to miss out

Ah well no Europe for me
Keep refreshing mate, they are still popping up
