UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against LASK to be played on Thursday September 21, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 1,355 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICES: £17.13TICKET SALE, TICKET COLLECTION AND STADIUM ACCESS:Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at a location in Linz, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the issuing of tickets.SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND ATTENDING THE GAME.SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S). First name Surname Address Date of birth Country of birth Passport or National Identity Number Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling supporters) Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling supporters) Outbound travel date Method of travel into Linz: plane/car/coach/train Estimated time of arrival into Linz Accommodation details Return travel dateAs the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Linz, we cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise: When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS Before completing your booking:o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket in your booking.o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a different name.CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR BOOKING.If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are provided at the time of booking.TICKET SALE DETAILS:Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the following UEFA Champions League away fixtures during the 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased during season 2021-22 are not used as credits): Real Madrid (15.03.23) AFC Ajax (26.10.22) Rangers (12.10.22) SSC Napoli (07.09.22) FC Salzburg (10.12.19) KRC Genk (23.10.19) SSC Napoli (17.09.19) Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded ALL of the above Champions League away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am on Monday September 11 until 12.15pm on Tuesday September 12.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members who recorded 7 of the above Champions League away fixtures.Time of sale: from 1pm on Tuesday September 12 until 12pm on Wednesday September 13.Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here on the afternoon of Wednesday September 13 for a potential further sale on Thursday September 14.DISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled SupportersAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received 8 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who require a wheelchair bay should email us marking the subject field as Lask Away, no later than 12pm on Tuesday September 12, to register their interest.Due to the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will then take place for supporters with the most number of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point: It will open on the evening of Wednesday September 20 and throughout the day on match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the game.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter record it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competitionwill be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season 2023/24 and for future seasons.