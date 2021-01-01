« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 7 + 8 on 4-11 September  (Read 8215 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:03:07 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:58:51 am
Looks like they'll kick off just the 30 minutes later than planned - which is quite good for South American footy ;D


At least some fans have the right idea...



^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/nov/21/brazil-v-argentina-2026-world-cup-qualifying-live?page=with:block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172#block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172

 ;D
 
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:04:27 am »
Darwin off for Suarez after bagging his 2nd.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,564
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:04:28 am »
Nunez scores again and is replaced by Luis Suarez shortly after.
Logged

Offline potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:05:43 am »
Man, I'd love to slap De Paul as well.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:08:27 am »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 01:05:43 am
Man, I'd love to slap De Paul as well.

Hes such a shit house, fits Atlético Madrid like a glove.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:08:50 am »

Uruguay [3] - 0 Bolivia; Darwin Nunez goal on 71' - https://streamin.one/v/c66bef40 & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727130700778815879

^ Nunez subbed off at 73' - for some young upstart named Suarez...



Gabriel Jesus yellow card against Argentina on 5' (De Paul over-reacting shithousery yet again) - https://dubz.live/c/aaf072

Raphinha yellow card against Argentina on 14' (De Paul over-reacting shithousery yet again - same as above) - https://v.redd.it/qtkazkddws1c1


De Paul...


« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:07 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:10:49 am »
Someone get Bielsa a bucket to sit on please!
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:15:39 am »
Gonna be a shit match if the ref continues like this, any contact and hes stopping the game and giving fouls.
Logged

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:49:40 am »
Half time in the Brazil Argentina game, I cant believe only 3 mins of added time after all those tetchy fouls. Really hard to get into as there was a foul every 2 minutes.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:50:14 am »

Romero goal-line save with his knee on 44' - https://v.redd.it/00iltsle1t1c1

A match almost broke out there at times... probably more action in the stands. The ref doesn't know how to clamp down on this - letting far too much go - without stern talking to players - or bringing out the yellow cards...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:02:54 am »
Yeah ref seems like either the pre-match got into his head or hes just out of his depth here. Doesnt seem to have a handle on it at all. Hopefully he sorts himself out.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:19:21 am »

Martinelli really should have scored there on 58' - great run from Jesus to open it all up... https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727149806986932626


Peru [1] - 0 Venezuela; Yotun goal on 17' - https://twitter.com/VincesRoberto/status/1727150370688831609
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:08 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:20:35 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:19:21 am
Martinelli really should have scored there on 58' - great run from Jesus to open it all up...
Agreed. And it was on his right foot, no excuse.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:22:30 am »
Btw you can spot Mac Allister from a mile away. He's the only one who's skin looks red. ;D
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:23:41 am »
Great header. Ali had no chance.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:25:10 am »
Yeah Ali no chance with that, good header, not much defending.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:26:31 am »
Now we will see some world class shithousery  ;D
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:29:04 am »
Why on earth would you try a short corner after scoring a goal like that from the last one?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #178 on: Today at 02:29:10 am »

Brazil 0 - [1] Argentina; Nicolas Otamendi goal on 63' - https://dubz.live/c/a2f95f & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727151410800734418
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #179 on: Today at 02:42:21 am »
Joelinton red carded. Seemed harsh.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:43:33 am »
Exaggerated that a bit imo but Joelinton is a c*nt so fuck off
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:43:40 am »

Joelinton straight red card on 82' (he was only on the pitch for 10 minutes) - https://dubz.live/c/6e18ae & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727155960387379388




^ De Paul again?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:45:47 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,009
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #182 on: Today at 02:44:03 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:42:21 am
Joelinton red carded. Seemed harsh.
Joelington in the Brazil team??????   Must be desparate!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #183 on: Today at 02:45:38 am »
Wow an we think refs in the PL are bad.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,009
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:48:42 am »
Macca. Our diver. LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #185 on: Today at 02:49:11 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:43:40 am
Joelinton straight red card on 82' (he was only on the pitch for 10 minutes) - https://dubz.live/c/6e18ae & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727155960387379388




^ De Paul again?
That not a red card
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #186 on: Today at 02:55:50 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:49:11 am
That not a red card

I know, mate.

The ref is De Paul's child-hood best friend (or at least he's reffed the match like it); De Paul has been a shithouse all night; got 2 players booked, and made a number of fouls himself. He was at in in the last match as well - and for a quite a while now too). Yet this ref see nothing - and actually buys De Paul's shithousery behaviour.

That anyone went near De Paul and got involved with his 'antics' was asking basically for it (given the ref's love for him).

Personally, if you're going to get a red card for a 'foul' on De Paul... go all in. Make it count. :thumbup


Edit: 0-1; full-time.

Mac and Alisson played all 90 minutes.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:09 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #187 on: Today at 02:56:24 am »
The revelation that Joe Linton isnt his full name but his first name AND hes Brazilian was the most interesting part of the match. I genuinely thought he was a Londoner.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,463
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #188 on: Today at 02:57:53 am »
That ref was something else.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • Ground Control
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:02:22 am »
I give Brazil all the credit in the world for not 2-footing De Paul. Snide fucker.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,639
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:03:38 am »
Brazil are awful at the moment, it's painful watching them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:05:26 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:55:50 am
I know, mate.

The ref is De Paul's child-hood best friend (or at least he's reffed the match like it); De Paul has been a shithouse all night; got 2 players booked, and made a number of fouls himself. He was at in in the last match as well - and for a quite a while now too). Yet this ref see nothing - and actually buys De Paul's shithousery behaviour.

That anyone went near De Paul and got involved with his 'antics' was asking basically for it (given the ref's love for him).

Personally, if you're going to get a red card for a 'foul' on De Paul... go all in. Make it count. :thumbup


Edit: 0-1; full-time.

Mac and Alisson played all 90 minutes.
That ref was not great from what I could tell. De Paul plays for Simeone so not shocking from him.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:09:07 am »

Brazil fans leaving the Maracana stadium 80' - https://v.redd.it/1cw997ysdt1c1

Argentina fans chants Ole Ole as Brasil can't get near the ball - https://v.redd.it/ds7ighp6et1c1

'For the first time ever, Brazil has lost a home World Cup Qualifier.' - https://twitter.com/RobertoRojas97/status/1727158943926124907

Argentina players and fans celebrate at full-time - https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727160877843927148 (2 minute video)



The Brazil and Argentina game finishes with 42 fouls and one red card:-

« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:01 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,170
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:20:38 am »
.
Peru 1 - [1] Venezuela; Jefferson Savarino goal on 54' - https://streamin.one/v/1f427442 & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727164811643904006

Edit: 1-1; full-time.



Standings - after 6 of the 18 matches...





Match Day 7 - tba; in the week of 4th September, 2024...

Argentina vs Chile
Bolivia vs Venezuela
Brazil vs Ecuador
Peru vs Colombia
Uruguay vs Paraguay

« Last Edit: Today at 04:01:22 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 7 + 8 on 4-11 September
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:37:33 am »
Awful game of footie. The argies rolled on the floor more than they run on two legs. That was the "world champion"? That was Brazil?

Talking to a couple Brazilians I know, they say the current "yield" of players is one of the poorest ever. Same sentiment echoed on online forums.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,725
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 7 + 8 on 4-11 September
« Reply #195 on: Today at 03:58:24 am »
Antony?? He's boss I've been told.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 