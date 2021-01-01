« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:03:07 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:58:51 am
Looks like they'll kick off just the 30 minutes later than planned - which is quite good for South American footy ;D


At least some fans have the right idea...



^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/nov/21/brazil-v-argentina-2026-world-cup-qualifying-live?page=with:block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172#block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172

 ;D
 
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:04:27 am
Darwin off for Suarez after bagging his 2nd.
Garlicbread

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:04:28 am
Nunez scores again and is replaced by Luis Suarez shortly after.
potatomato33

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:05:43 am
Man, I'd love to slap De Paul as well.
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:08:27 am
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 01:05:43 am
Man, I'd love to slap De Paul as well.

Hes such a shit house, fits Atlético Madrid like a glove.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:08:50 am

Uruguay [3] - 0 Bolivia; Darwin Nunez goal on 71' - https://streamin.one/v/c66bef40 & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727130700778815879

^ Nunez subbed off at 73' - for some young upstart named Suarez...



Gabriel Jesus yellow card against Argentina on 5' (De Paul over-reacting shithousery yet again) - https://dubz.live/c/aaf072

Raphinha yellow card against Argentina on 14' (De Paul over-reacting shithousery yet again - same as above) - https://v.redd.it/qtkazkddws1c1


De Paul...


Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:10:49 am
Someone get Bielsa a bucket to sit on please!
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #167 on: Today at 01:15:39 am
Gonna be a shit match if the ref continues like this, any contact and hes stopping the game and giving fouls.
lindylou100

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #168 on: Today at 01:49:40 am
Half time in the Brazil Argentina game, I cant believe only 3 mins of added time after all those tetchy fouls. Really hard to get into as there was a foul every 2 minutes.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #169 on: Today at 01:50:14 am

Romero goal-line save with his knee on 44' - https://v.redd.it/00iltsle1t1c1

A match almost broke out there at times... probably more action in the stands. The ref doesn't know how to clamp down on this - letting far too much go - without stern talking to players - or bringing out the yellow cards...
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:02:54 am
Yeah ref seems like either the pre-match got into his head or hes just out of his depth here. Doesnt seem to have a handle on it at all. Hopefully he sorts himself out.
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:19:21 am

Martinelli really should have scored there on 58' - great run from Jesus to open it all up... https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727149806986932626


Peru [1] - 0 Venezuela; Yotun goal on 17' - https://twitter.com/VincesRoberto/status/1727150370688831609
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:08 am by oojason »
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:20:35 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:19:21 am
Martinelli really should have scored there on 58' - great run from Jesus to open it all up...
Agreed. And it was on his right foot, no excuse.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:22:30 am
Btw you can spot Mac Allister from a mile away. He's the only one who's skin looks red. ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #174 on: Today at 02:23:41 am
Great header. Ali had no chance.
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #175 on: Today at 02:25:10 am
Yeah Ali no chance with that, good header, not much defending.
Andy82lfc

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:26:31 am
Now we will see some world class shithousery  ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:29:04 am
Why on earth would you try a short corner after scoring a goal like that from the last one?
oojason

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:29:10 am

Brazil 0 - [1] Argentina; Nicolas Otamendi goal on 63' - https://dubz.live/c/a2f95f & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727151410800734418
