It was the September international break he missed after he came off against Villa with a hamstring injury. Didnt play for us until about a month later when he came off the bench against Spurs, so not really the same thing.



Yep. Here are the players that City have made unavailable for this weeks internationals. Ederson, Ake, Kovacic, Stones, Rodri, Nunes and De Bruyne (who is actually crocked). Ordinarily if those are genuine injuries maybe one recovers in time to start next Saturday. The rest should be on the bench at best. But Ill bet good money that Ederson, Stones and Rodri start at least. It will be a miracle how his best players recover.Whatever the rules are I just want consistency rather than one team cheating while our players travel across the world ahead of one of the biggest league games of the season.