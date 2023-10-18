.Match Day 5
- Thursday 16th / Friday 17th November
Bolivia 2 - 0 Peru Bolivia XI:
Viscarra; Sagredo, Haquin, Quinteros; Arrascaita, Justiniano, R. Vaca, Fernández, H. Vaca; Ramallo, Moreno Martins.Peru XI:
Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún; Grimaldo, Quispe, Zanelatto; Lapadula.
Bolivia [1] - 0 Peru; Henry Vaca goal on 20' - https://streamin.one/v/38dfcec1
& https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1725248499774562693
Bolivia [2] - 0 Peru; Ramiro Vaca goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/c90d1cc0
& https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1725270209798287790 official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoLunevTihIVenezuela 0 - 0 Ecuador Venezuela XI:
Romo; González, Makoun, Ángel, Navarro, Herrera, José Martínez, Cásseres, Sosa, Soteldo, Rondón.Ecuador XI:
Domínguez; Torres, Franco, Pacho; Preciado, Páez, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Hincapié; Sornoza, Rodríguez.official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=at8bPAGys1kArgentina 0 - 2 Uruguay Argentina XI:
Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister
; Messi, Álvarez, N. González.Uruguay XI:
Rochet; Araujo, Caceres, Oliveira, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez
. (Suarez on bench)
Argentina 0 - [1] Uruguay; Ronald Araujo on 41' - https://dubz.link/c/f79537
& https://twitter.com/BarcaSpaces/status/1725314286061269210
de Paul jumps into Maxi Araujo from behind on 60' - https://twitter.com/ElyKechi/status/1725324408393236709
- nothing doing from the ref (who is looking right at it)
Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy
& https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177
& https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682
& https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYdAs5yhmhkColombia 2 - 1 Brazil Colombia XI:
Vargas; Muñoz, Dávinson, Lucumí, Machado; Castaño, Uribe, Mateus; Carrascal, James, Luis Díaz
.Brazil XI: Alisson
, Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; André
, Guimarães; Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Martinelli.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787
Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725328248224043158
Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0
Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/17253288554124207518 minute unofficial highlights: https://ourmatch.me/17-11-2023-colombia-vs-brazil
& 3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQndT5SllWEChile 0 - 0 ParaguayChile XI:
Cortés; Díaz, Medel, Maripán, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverría; Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Brereton; Pizarro.Paraguay XI:
Coronel; Rojas, Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas; Sanabria, Matías Rojas, Gómez; Ávalos.
Paraguay's Rojas straight red card on 44' - https://twitter.com/HernanRSotelo_/status/1725323403219910929
Chile's Victor Felipe Mendez straight red card on 88' - https://twitter.com/DSports/status/1725339768664305807unofficial match highlights: https://filelions.site/f/rvoey55es9jv
& 3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRZjv-r-_5c