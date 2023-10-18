« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November  (Read 7827 times)

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #120 on: October 18, 2023, 01:58:58 am »
No idea how he's ahead of Ali. This interim clown can't leave soon enough the way he's handling this team.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #121 on: October 18, 2023, 02:46:05 am »
Yeah Brazil is a shit show at the moment.... it's official.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #122 on: October 18, 2023, 02:46:11 am »
assist for Darwin  2 - 0 Uruguay
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #123 on: October 18, 2023, 02:47:38 am »
.
Uruguay [2] - 0 Brazil; de la Cruz goal 77' (Nunez assist) - https://twitter.com/Fut__videos/status/1714457728985256142 & https://streamin.one/v/dcc25ccb

& https://twitter.com/_bubblxs/status/1714458319182541119 (reverse angle) & https://twitter.com/dotty_77/status/1714461184059961605




2-0; full-time.

'Uruguay beat Brazil for the 1st time in 22 years' - https://twitter.com/UruguayanHeroes/status/1714463197296550366 ;D

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Pkqs4MVuYk



Peru 0 - [1] Argentina; Lionel Messi on 33' - https://dubz.cc/c/c6ee00 & https://twitter.com/WeAreMessi/status/1714470178480943506

'Lionel Messi beautiful skills vs Peru' - https://v.redd.it/8a0lw3rbjvub1 & https://twitter.com/Messismo10/status/1714471616497783016

Peru 0 - [2] Argentina; Lionel Messi 42' - https://dubz.cc/c/540fdf & https://twitter.com/k20212961/status/1714472026230890732

Messi disallowed goal on 60' (ref at pitch-side monitor; offside) - https://twitter.com/matiasm_02/status/1714481700116308220

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jICVrlX8h8


'Messi has surpassed Luis Suarez as the top scorer in the history of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with 31 goals': https://twitter.com/VarskySports/status/1714469240571396453


Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #124 on: October 18, 2023, 10:43:56 pm »
Neymar is done for the season, torn ACL
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #125 on: October 19, 2023, 12:38:45 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 18, 2023, 10:43:56 pm
Neymar is done for the season, torn ACL

LOL. Sorry - I shouldn't laugh.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #126 on: October 19, 2023, 02:35:14 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 18, 2023, 10:43:56 pm
Neymar is done for the season, torn ACL
Hard not to feel sorry for him. Will spend the season partying in Brazil whilst earning hundreds of millions.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #127 on: October 19, 2023, 10:54:45 am »
That's got to be the most drastic excuse he's come up yet with to not miss his sister's birthday.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #128 on: October 20, 2023, 09:30:16 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on October 19, 2023, 02:35:14 am
Hard not to feel sorry for him. Will spend the season partying in Brazil whilst earning hundreds of millions.
To come back from an ACL replacement is not an easy job. He has to work harder than ever without having the crowd cheer for him. He is still a jerk, though.
« Reply #129 on: November 15, 2023, 11:59:56 pm »
That twat Ederson is " Injured" right?  The bigger twat that is the new Brazilian coach will play Ali in both matches even though he's made him #2 keeper.  ::)
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #130 on: November 16, 2023, 07:37:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 11:59:56 pm
That twat Ederson is " Injured" right?  The bigger twat that is the new Brazilian coach will play Ali in both matches even though he's made him #2 keeper.  ::)

It is City, cheating is in their DNA.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #131 on: November 16, 2023, 07:04:03 pm »
.
Match Day 5 - Thursday 16th / Friday 17th November : UK dates & kick off times - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures


TV channels around the world showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying



Bolivia 2 - 0 Peru

Bolivia XI: Viscarra; Sagredo, Haquin, Quinteros; Arrascaita, Justiniano, R. Vaca, Fernández, H. Vaca; Ramallo, Moreno Martins.
Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún; Grimaldo, Quispe, Zanelatto; Lapadula.

Bolivia [1] - 0 Peru; Henry Vaca goal on 20' - https://streamin.one/v/38dfcec1 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1725248499774562693
Bolivia [2] - 0 Peru; Ramiro Vaca goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/c90d1cc0 & https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1725270209798287790

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoLunevTihI



Venezuela 0 - 0 Ecuador

Venezuela XI: Romo; González, Makoun, Ángel, Navarro, Herrera, José Martínez, Cásseres, Sosa, Soteldo, Rondón.
Ecuador XI: Domínguez; Torres, Franco, Pacho; Preciado, Páez, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Hincapié; Sornoza, Rodríguez.

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=at8bPAGys1k



Argentina 0 - 2 Uruguay

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez, N. González.
Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araujo, Caceres, Oliveira, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez.   (Suarez on bench)

Argentina 0 - [1] Uruguay; Ronald Araujo on 41‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/f79537 & https://twitter.com/BarcaSpaces/status/1725314286061269210
de Paul jumps into Maxi Araujo from behind on 60' - https://twitter.com/ElyKechi/status/1725324408393236709 - nothing doing from the ref (who is looking right at it)
Argentina 0 - [2] Uruguay; Darwin Nunez goal on 85' - https://dubz.co/v/2d43hy & https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1725331460377264177
& https://twitter.com/Soohaaiil/status/1725331658080223682 & https://twitter.com/LFCSimon_/status/1725331617168642255

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYdAs5yhmhk



Colombia 2 - 1 Brazil

Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Dávinson, Lucumí, Machado; Castaño, Uribe, Mateus; Carrascal, James, Luis Díaz.
Brazil XI: Alisson, Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; André, Guimarães; Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Martinelli.

Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787
Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725328248224043158
Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0
Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936 & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725328855412420751

8 minute unofficial highlights: https://ourmatch.me/17-11-2023-colombia-vs-brazil & 3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQndT5SllWE



Chile 0 - 0 Paraguay

Chile XI: Cortés; Díaz, Medel, Maripán, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverría; Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Brereton; Pizarro.
Paraguay XI: Coronel; Rojas, Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas; Sanabria, Matías Rojas, Gómez; Ávalos.

Paraguay's Rojas straight red card on 44' - https://twitter.com/HernanRSotelo_/status/1725323403219910929
Chile's Victor Felipe Mendez straight red card on 88' - https://twitter.com/DSports/status/1725339768664305807

unofficial match highlights: https://filelions.site/f/rvoey55es9jv & 3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRZjv-r-_5c

« Reply #132 on: November 16, 2023, 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 11:59:56 pm
That twat Ederson is " Injured" right?  The bigger twat that is the new Brazilian coach will play Ali in both matches even though he's made him #2 keeper.  ::)

Drives me mad. They should introduce a simple rule that if you skip international duty then youre ineligible for your clubs next game.  If youre not fit to join the squad for a game on Weds then its not physically possible to start a game 3 days later. And yet you can guarantee the City and Man U crocks will all magically recover.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #133 on: November 16, 2023, 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 16, 2023, 07:11:07 pm
Drives me mad. They should introduce a simple rule that if you skip international duty then youre ineligible for your clubs next game.  If youre not fit to join the squad for a game on Weds then its not physically possible to start a game 3 days later. And yet you can guarantee the City and Man U crocks will all magically recover.
Hmm. Think we'd be caught out by this rule too. Didn't this happen with Trent in the last international break?
Actually, it is possible for a player to be unavailable to play, and then several days later, the player is okay.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #134 on: November 16, 2023, 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 16, 2023, 07:11:07 pm
Drives me mad. They should introduce a simple rule that if you skip international duty then youre ineligible for your clubs next game.  If youre not fit to join the squad for a game on Weds then its not physically possible to start a game 3 days later. And yet you can guarantee the City and Man U crocks will all magically recover.

To be honest, I'd rather Liverpool just play the system more frequently, instead of penalising clubs for not wanting to send players with minor knocks to play yet another round of qualifiers/glorified friendlies that might exacerbate those injuries. (Although in this instance you're obviously right that the City players who have dropped out are completely fine).

No club should have to send their players to waste their legs against North Macedonia while having Southgate clog their brains with his tactical nous just so they can be eligible for an actual game that matters a few days later!
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #135 on: November 16, 2023, 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on November 16, 2023, 09:07:43 pm
Hmm. Think we'd be caught out by this rule too. Didn't this happen with Trent in the last international break?
Actually, it is possible for a player to be unavailable to play, and then several days later, the player is okay.

It was the September international break he missed after he came off against Villa with a hamstring injury. Didnt play for us until about a month later when he came off the bench against Spurs, so not really the same thing.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #136 on: November 17, 2023, 12:08:09 am »
.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787


Nunez puts a reducer in on Messi seconds in, then makes a top defensive clearance from a dangerous cross. https://twitter.com/444NUNEZ/status/1725304521771843632

Nunez goes through on goal on 10' - a little wide and cover closing - and fires wide: https://twitter.com/sic_aa/status/1725306946964668604 & https://streamin.one/v/546928eb

^ Should really have worked the goalie at least... promising start from Uruguay. Fast paced game - Uruguay keeping decent possession, though Argentina look good on the counter.


A couple of heated pushing incidents - shitehouse de Paul at the heart of both. Referee seems to be favouring Argentina. Nunez putting himself around a bit ;)

https://twitter.com/enunabaldosa/status/1725313677664870751 & https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1725312738375647365

& https://twitter.com/nicomusetti/status/1725316213478195500 & https://twitter.com/444NUNEZ/status/1725315784010842275

'Messi throat grab incident (no card given)' - https://streamin.one/v/ff29f571   'Things getting tense' - https://v.redd.it/bs1hvq9m2t0c1

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #137 on: November 17, 2023, 12:23:11 am »
Darwin's been told to take out anyone in an Argie shirt tonight.  ;D
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #138 on: November 17, 2023, 12:33:14 am »

de la Cruz should have hit the target for Uruguay on 28' - nice Uruguay move down the left, Nunez drags the defenders away - but de la Cruz fires wide from the cut-back.

Amazing pace from Nunez chasing down a clearance on 40' - quality ball across from him too - but defended well. Argentine defender makes a meal of contact defending the cross - and pretends his head is hurt. Far from the only time that has happened with the Argentine players tonight. Nunez is up for this - Argentine defenders less so...


Argentina 0 - [1] Uruguay; Ronald Araujo on 41‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/f79537 & https://twitter.com/BarcaSpaces/status/1725314286061269210 ;D


If you'd never seen de Paul play before - and had to guess which team he plays for... most would guess at Atletico. And they'd be right. Snide elite-level shitehousing from him.

« Reply #139 on: November 17, 2023, 12:53:52 am »
1-0 Uruguay. Araujo.  :D
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #140 on: November 17, 2023, 01:12:04 am »
.
Uruguay close to being in on 46' - the left winger just can't quite guide his cross to Nunez for a tap-in.

Some quality close control from Uruguay putting more pressure on Argentina's defence.

de Paul jumps into Maxi Araujo from behind on 60' - https://twitter.com/ElyKechi/status/1725324408393236709 - nothing doing from the ref (who is looking right at it)

^ Araujo was stretchered off straight afterwards. https://twitter.com/THFCUruguay/status/1725325649999528414

Palacios comes on as sub to replace de Paul minutes later - likely to stop de Paul from being sent off for further shithousing.

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #141 on: November 17, 2023, 01:44:36 am »
.
Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 76' - https://dubz.co/v/8jb10h & https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1725328740513636442

'Luis Diaz dedicates his goal to his emotional father in the stands at Colombia-Brazil' - https://dubz.co/v/fa60n0 & https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1725330479673414134

'Colombia [1] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 76' + Diaz Family Celebrating First Goal + Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil - Luis Diaz 80'' - https://v.redd.it/e8k10tbagt0c1

Colombia [2] - 1 Brazil; Luis Diaz on 80' - https://dubz.co/v/rn8936 & https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1725329273076973603





Alisson and Luis Diaz embrace at the end of the game: https://v.redd.it/oz9378t6ht0c1 & https://v.redd.it/jnfe31j6st0c1


This was the first time that Colombia have beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match:-

https://ric.com.br/ricesporteclube/futebol/brasil-perde-para-a-colombia-pela-primeira-vez-na-historia-das-eliminatorias

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #142 on: November 17, 2023, 01:56:16 am »
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #143 on: November 17, 2023, 07:23:47 am »
Thanks, jason, great stuff to wake up to. That's seven goals for our three strikers this international break already. :)

On a separate note, is ourmatch gone, too?
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #144 on: November 17, 2023, 07:33:53 am »
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #145 on: November 17, 2023, 07:39:35 am »
Very proud of our lads
« Reply #146 on: November 17, 2023, 08:35:51 am »
Quote from: Rosario on November 16, 2023, 10:26:13 pm
It was the September international break he missed after he came off against Villa with a hamstring injury. Didnt play for us until about a month later when he came off the bench against Spurs, so not really the same thing.

Yep. Here are the players that City have made unavailable for this weeks internationals.  Ederson, Ake, Kovacic, Stones, Rodri, Nunes and De Bruyne (who is actually crocked).  Ordinarily if those are genuine injuries maybe one recovers in time to start next Saturday. The rest should be on the bench at best. But Ill bet good money that Ederson, Stones and Rodri start at least. It will be a miracle how his best players recover.

Whatever the rules are I just want consistency rather than one team cheating while our players travel across the world ahead of one of the biggest league games of the season.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #147 on: November 17, 2023, 08:47:31 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 17, 2023, 08:35:51 am
Yep. Here are the players that City have made unavailable for this weeks internationals.  Ederson, Ake, Kovacic, Stones, Rodri, Nunes and De Bruyne (who is actually crocked).  Ordinarily if those are genuine injuries maybe one recovers in time to start next Saturday. The rest should be on the bench at best. But Ill bet good money that Ederson, Stones and Rodri start at least. It will be a miracle how his best players recover.

Whatever the rules are I just want consistency rather than one team cheating while our players travel across the world ahead of one of the biggest league games of the season.

If you miss an international break through 'injury' you should be stood down for the next league match.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 12:31:03 pm »
.
Match Day 6 - Tuesday 21st / Wednesday 22nd November : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures

Paraguay vs Colombia : Tues 21st Nov, 11pm ko
Ecuador vs Chile : Tues 21st Nov, 11.30pm ko
Uruguay vs Bolivia : Tues 21st Nov, 11.30pm ko
Brazil vs Argentina : Wed 22nd Nov, 12.30am ko
Peru vs Venezuela : Wed 22nd Nov, 2am ko


None of the matches are shown live in the UK.

TV channels around the world showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

I'll put up some streams for each match later tonight.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 01:11:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:31:03 pm
.
Match Day 6 - Tuesday 21st / Wednesday 22nd November : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures

Paraguay vs Colombia : Tues 21st Nov, 11pm ko
Ecuador vs Chile : Tues 21st Nov, 11.30pm ko
Uruguay vs Bolivia : Tues 21st Nov, 11.30pm ko
Brazil vs Argentina : Wed 22nd Nov, 12.30am ko
Peru vs Venezuela : Wed 22nd Nov, 2am ko


None of the matches are shown live in the UK.

TV channels around the world showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

I'll put up some streams for each match later tonight.

You are a diamond, Jase.  :D
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 03:00:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:11:02 pm
You are a diamond, Jase.  :D

nice one Jason
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 pm »

^ You're both far too kind - and my head will get far too big ;D

Quote from: BoRed on November 17, 2023, 07:23:47 am
Thanks, jason, great stuff to wake up to. That's seven goals for our three strikers this international break already. :)

On a separate note, is ourmatch gone, too?

https://ourmatch.me is still working okay - though a few uploaders have given up of late (plus Soccercatch and YourScoccerDose are no more too)... and so there as there are fewer uploaders... it is taking a fair bit longer for the various match highlight sites to get the matches up online.

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights is still quality; with links to 10+ other highlights sites here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0



'Latest Brazil-Argentina encounter presents a chance to change history' - by Tim Vickery:-

www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38935912/latest-brazil-argentina-encounter-presents-chance-change-history


'Brazil will stick to their style  even if it means losing to Argentina':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/21/brazil-back-roots-even-losing-argentina


'Lionel Messi returns for Maracanã coronation against Brazil in crisis':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/20/lionel-messi-maracana-coronation-brazil-in-crisis-argentina

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm »
.
Match Day 6 - Tuesday 21st / Wednesday 22nd November : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures


None of the matches are being shown live on UK TV.

TV channels around the world showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying



Paraguay 0 - 1 Colombia

Paraguay XI: Coronel; Cáceres, Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Rojas, Villasanti, Cubas, Sosa; Sanabria, Bareiro.
Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Lucumí, Borja; Castaño, Lerma; Arias, James, Luis Díaz; Borré.

Paraguay 0 - [1] Colombia; Rafael Borre penalty on 11' - https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727111796111049188 (handball; never a penalty)

official highlights: tba



Ecuador vs Chile : 11.30pm kick off...

Ecuador XI: Domínguez; Preciado, Arboleda, Torres, Pacho; Páez, Gruezo, Caicedo, Mena; Sornoza, Rodríguez.
Chile XI: Cortés; Catalán, P Diaz, Maripan Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria, Loyola, M Núñez, Sánchez, Aravena.

Ecuador [1] - 0 Chile; Mena goal on 21' - https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727114083772592295

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/ecuador-chile-live-stream/1263492 & https://vipleague.im/football/ecuador-vs-chile-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-2.php
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B5%D1%81u%D0%B0d%D0%BEr_%D1%81h%D1%96l%D0%B5_170158376 (multiple links)



Uruguay vs Bolivia : 11.30pm kick off...

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araujo, Cáceres, Giménez, Viña; Bentancur, Valverde, De la Cruz; Pellistri, Darwin Nunez, Olivera.
Bolivia XI: Vizcarra; Sagredo, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Villarroel; Justiniano, Vaca, Villamil; Ramallo, Moreno.

Uruguay [1] - 0 Bolivia; Darwin Nunez goal on 15' - https://dubz.live/c/d351c2 & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727111666356146373
Uruguay [2] - 0 Bolivia; Villamil own goal on 40' - https://dubz.live/c/91e46e & https://twitter.com/Fanatiztv/status/1727117735660855334

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/uruguay-bolivia-live-stream/1263493 & https://vipleague.im/football/uruguay-vs-bolivia-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-3.php
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/urugu%D0%B0y_b%D0%BEl%D1%96v%D1%96%D0%B0_170158377 (multiple links)



Brazil vs Argentina : 12.30am kick off...

Brazil XI: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Guimaraes, Andre; Jesus, Rodrygo, Martinelli, Raphinha.
Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Mac Allister Enzo; Lo Celso, Messi, Álvarez.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/brazil-argentina-live-stream/1263505 & https://vipleague.im/football/brazil-vs-argentina-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-125.php
& https://247ovo.com/games/brazil-vs-argentina & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch11.php & https://elgoles.pro/games/ga746 & https://buzter.xyz/brazil-vs-argentina
& https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/br%D0%B0z%D1%96l_%D0%B0rg%D0%B5nt%D1%96n%D0%B0_170170221 (multiple links)



Peru vs Venezuela : 2am kick off...

Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Tapia, Callens, López; Aquino, Yotún; Grimaldo, Quispe, Reyna, Lapadula.
Venezuela XI:

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/peru-venezuela-live-stream/1263507 & https://vipleague.im/football/peru-vs-venezuela-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-3.php
& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%80%D0%B5ru_v%D0%B5n%D0%B5zu%D0%B5l%D0%B0_170188061 (multiple links)

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:01:28 am »
Great finish from Darwin. Hopefully they go a few up and he can be taken off early.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:01:28 am
Great finish from Darwin. Hopefully they go a few up and he can be taken off early.
lovely composed finish, that.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:34:59 am »
/
The start of the Brazil vs Argentina match as been delayed - Argentina fans fighting with the police inside the Maracana - throwing seats at the police / police wading in etc...

https://dubz.co/c/e77691 & https://twitter.com/oocbrsao/status/1727122960840868159 & https://twitter.com/povotime1910/status/1727123693908959740 & https://dubz.live/c/da32bf & https://twitter.com/goleada_info/status/1727123066491429052 & https://twitter.com/TyCSports/status/1727123687659159690


live streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/brazil-argentina-live-stream/1263505 & https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html - the players were out on the pitch and ready to kick off...

Grauniad live match blog: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/nov/21/brazil-v-argentina-2026-world-cup-qualifying-live









'Argentina players trying to calm fans' - https://twitter.com/passnanda/status/1727127479129637314

'The Argentinian players decide to return to the dressing room' (leave the pitch) - https://dubz.live/c/913d61 & https://dubz.live/c/76c46e


Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:38:29 am »
It's fuckign wild!!!!!!

I can't stop watching!!'
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #157 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Messi finally decided to come out. Should be fun this  ;D
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #158 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
Argentina players especially De Paul giving it billy big bollocks already. I reckon about 1-10 theres a red card in the first 20 minutes. Police better split those fans up or itll be mayhem come any goals etc.

Actually looks like theyve got a decent line of military police there now.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #159 on: Today at 12:58:51 am »

Looks like they'll kick off just the 30 minutes later than planned - which is quite good for South American footy ;D


At least some fans have the right idea...



^ www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/nov/21/brazil-v-argentina-2026-world-cup-qualifying-live?page=with:block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172#block-655d4f968f0858ab7b6f2172
