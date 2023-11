de la Cruz should have hit the target for Uruguay on 28' - nice Uruguay move down the left, Nunez drags the defenders away - but de la Cruz fires wide from the cut-back.Amazing pace from Nunez chasing down a clearance on 40' - quality ball across from him too - but defended well. Argentine defender makes a meal of contact defending the cross - and pretends his head is hurt. Far from the only time that has happened with the Argentine players tonight. Nunez is up for this - Argentine defenders less so...; Ronald Araujo on 41‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/c/f79537 If you'd never seen de Paul play before - and had to guess which team he plays for... most would guess at Atletico. And they'd be right. Snide elite-level shitehousing from him.