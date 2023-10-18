Drives me mad. They should introduce a simple rule that if you skip international duty then youre ineligible for your clubs next game. If youre not fit to join the squad for a game on Weds then its not physically possible to start a game 3 days later. And yet you can guarantee the City and Man U crocks will all magically recover.



To be honest, I'd rather Liverpool just play the system more frequently, instead of penalising clubs for not wanting to send players with minor knocks to play yet another round of qualifiers/glorified friendlies that might exacerbate those injuries. (Although in this instance you're obviously right that the City players who have dropped out are completely fine).No club should have to send their players to waste their legs against North Macedonia while having Southgate clog their brains with his tactical nous just so they can be eligible for an actual game that matters a few days later!