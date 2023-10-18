.Match Day 5
- Thursday 16th / Friday 17th November
: UK dates & kick off times - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures
TV channels around the world
showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifyingBolivia 2 - 0 Peru Bolivia XI:
Viscarra; Sagredo, Haquin, Quinteros; Arrascaita, Justiniano, R. Vaca, Fernández, H. Vaca; Ramallo, Moreno Martins.Peru XI:
Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún; Grimaldo, Quispe, Zanelatto; Lapadula.
Bolivia [1] - 0 Peru; Henry Vaca goal on 20' - https://streamin.one/v/38dfcec1
& https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1725248499774562693
Bolivia [2] - 0 Peru; Ramiro Vaca goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/c90d1cc0
& https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1725270209798287790 Venezuela 0 - 0 Ecuador Venezuela XI:
Romo; González, Makoun, Ángel, Navarro, Herrera, José Martínez, Cásseres, Sosa, Soteldo, Rondón.Ecuador XI:
Domínguez; Torres, Franco, Pacho; Preciado, Páez, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Hincapié; Sornoza, Rodríguez.https://vipleague.im/football/venezuela-vs-ecuador-streaming-link-1
& https://1stream.soccer/soccer/venezuela-ecuador-live-stream/1258509
& https://elixx.xyz/partizan.html
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/v%D0%B5n%D0%B5zu%D0%B5l%D0%B0_%D0%B5%D1%81u%D0%B0d%D0%BEr_168562112 (multiple links)Argentina vs Uruguay
: 12 midnight koArgentina XI:
Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister
; Messi, Álvarez, N. González.Uruguay XI:
Rochet; Araujo, Caceres, Oliveira, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez
. (Suarez on bench)https://1stream.soccer/soccer/argentina-uruguay-live-stream/1258721
& https://vipleague.im/football/argentina-vs-uruguay-streaming-link-1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0rg%D0%B5nt%D1%96n%D0%B0_urugu%D0%B0y_168588081 (multiple links)Colombia vs Brazil
: 12 midnight koColombia XI:
Vargas; Muñoz, Dávinson, Lucumí, Machado; Castaño, Uribe, Mateus; Carrascal, James, Luis Díaz
.Brazil XI: Alisson
, Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; André
, Guimarães; Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Martinelli.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e
& https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787https://1stream.soccer/soccer/colombia-brazil-live-stream/1258720
& https://vipleague.im/football/colombia-vs-brazil-streaming-link-1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch6.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81%D0%BEl%D0%BEmb%D1%96%D0%B0_br%D0%B0z%D1%96l_168588080 (multiple links)Chile vs Paraguay
: 12.30am koChile XI:
Cortés; Díaz, Medel, Maripán, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverría; Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Brereton; Pizarro.Paraguay XI:
Coronel; Rojas, Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas; Sanabria, Matías Rojas, Gómez; Ávalos.https://1stream.soccer/soccer/chile-paraguay-live-stream/1258722
& https://vipleague.im/football/chile-vs-paraguay-streaming-link-1
& https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch7.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D1%96l%D0%B5_%D1%80%D0%B0r%D0%B0gu%D0%B0y_168594425 (multiple links)