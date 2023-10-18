« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November  (Read 6871 times)

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #120 on: October 18, 2023, 01:58:58 am »
No idea how he's ahead of Ali. This interim clown can't leave soon enough the way he's handling this team.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #121 on: October 18, 2023, 02:46:05 am »
Yeah Brazil is a shit show at the moment.... it's official.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #122 on: October 18, 2023, 02:46:11 am »
assist for Darwin  2 - 0 Uruguay
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 4 on 17th & 18th October
« Reply #123 on: October 18, 2023, 02:47:38 am »
.
Uruguay [2] - 0 Brazil; de la Cruz goal 77' (Nunez assist) - https://twitter.com/Fut__videos/status/1714457728985256142 & https://streamin.one/v/dcc25ccb

& https://twitter.com/_bubblxs/status/1714458319182541119 (reverse angle) & https://twitter.com/dotty_77/status/1714461184059961605




2-0; full-time.

'Uruguay beat Brazil for the 1st time in 22 years' - https://twitter.com/UruguayanHeroes/status/1714463197296550366 ;D

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Pkqs4MVuYk



Peru 0 - [1] Argentina; Lionel Messi on 33' - https://dubz.cc/c/c6ee00 & https://twitter.com/WeAreMessi/status/1714470178480943506

'Lionel Messi beautiful skills vs Peru' - https://v.redd.it/8a0lw3rbjvub1 & https://twitter.com/Messismo10/status/1714471616497783016

Peru 0 - [2] Argentina; Lionel Messi 42' - https://dubz.cc/c/540fdf & https://twitter.com/k20212961/status/1714472026230890732

Messi disallowed goal on 60' (ref at pitch-side monitor; offside) - https://twitter.com/matiasm_02/status/1714481700116308220

official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jICVrlX8h8


'Messi has surpassed Luis Suarez as the top scorer in the history of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with 31 goals': https://twitter.com/VarskySports/status/1714469240571396453


Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #124 on: October 18, 2023, 10:43:56 pm »
Neymar is done for the season, torn ACL
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #125 on: October 19, 2023, 12:38:45 am »
LOL. Sorry - I shouldn't laugh.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #126 on: October 19, 2023, 02:35:14 am »
Hard not to feel sorry for him. Will spend the season partying in Brazil whilst earning hundreds of millions.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #127 on: October 19, 2023, 10:54:45 am »
That's got to be the most drastic excuse he's come up yet with to not miss his sister's birthday.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #128 on: October 20, 2023, 09:30:16 am »
To come back from an ACL replacement is not an easy job. He has to work harder than ever without having the crowd cheer for him. He is still a jerk, though.
« Reply #129 on: November 15, 2023, 11:59:56 pm »
That twat Ederson is " Injured" right?  The bigger twat that is the new Brazilian coach will play Ali in both matches even though he's made him #2 keeper.  ::)
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 07:37:52 am »
It is City, cheating is in their DNA.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
.
Match Day 5 - Thursday 16th / Friday 17th November : UK dates & kick off times - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures


TV channels around the world showing the matches live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying



Bolivia 2 - 0 Peru

Bolivia XI: Viscarra; Sagredo, Haquin, Quinteros; Arrascaita, Justiniano, R. Vaca, Fernández, H. Vaca; Ramallo, Moreno Martins.
Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, López; Tapia, Yotún; Grimaldo, Quispe, Zanelatto; Lapadula.

Bolivia [1] - 0 Peru; Henry Vaca goal on 20' - https://streamin.one/v/38dfcec1 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1725248499774562693
Bolivia [2] - 0 Peru; Ramiro Vaca goal on 88' - https://streamin.one/v/c90d1cc0 & https://twitter.com/DiarioGols/status/1725270209798287790



Venezuela 0 - 0 Ecuador

Venezuela XI: Romo; González, Makoun, Ángel, Navarro, Herrera, José Martínez, Cásseres, Sosa, Soteldo, Rondón.
Ecuador XI: Domínguez; Torres, Franco, Pacho; Preciado, Páez, Cifuentes, Caicedo, Hincapié; Sornoza, Rodríguez.

https://vipleague.im/football/venezuela-vs-ecuador-streaming-link-1 & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/venezuela-ecuador-live-stream/1258509 & https://elixx.xyz/partizan.html
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/v%D0%B5n%D0%B5zu%D0%B5l%D0%B0_%D0%B5%D1%81u%D0%B0d%D0%BEr_168562112 (multiple links)



Argentina vs Uruguay : 12 midnight ko

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez, N. González.
Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araujo, Caceres, Oliveira, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez.   (Suarez on bench)

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/argentina-uruguay-live-stream/1258721 & https://vipleague.im/football/argentina-vs-uruguay-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch5.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D0%B0rg%D0%B5nt%D1%96n%D0%B0_urugu%D0%B0y_168588081 (multiple links)



Colombia vs Brazil : 12 midnight ko

Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Dávinson, Lucumí, Machado; Castaño, Uribe, Mateus; Carrascal, James, Luis Díaz.
Brazil XI: Alisson, Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; André, Guimarães; Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Martinelli.

Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/colombia-brazil-live-stream/1258720 & https://vipleague.im/football/colombia-vs-brazil-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch6.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81%D0%BEl%D0%BEmb%D1%96%D0%B0_br%D0%B0z%D1%96l_168588080 (multiple links)



Chile vs Paraguay : 12.30am ko

Chile XI: Cortés; Díaz, Medel, Maripán, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverría; Dávila, Alexis Sánchez, Brereton; Pizarro.
Paraguay XI: Coronel; Rojas, Gómez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas; Sanabria, Matías Rojas, Gómez; Ávalos.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/chile-paraguay-live-stream/1258722 & https://vipleague.im/football/chile-vs-paraguay-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch7.php
& https://reddit.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%81h%D1%96l%D0%B5_%D1%80%D0%B0r%D0%B0gu%D0%B0y_168594425 (multiple links)

« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm »
Drives me mad. They should introduce a simple rule that if you skip international duty then youre ineligible for your clubs next game.  If youre not fit to join the squad for a game on Weds then its not physically possible to start a game 3 days later. And yet you can guarantee the City and Man U crocks will all magically recover.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers | Rounds 5 + 6 on 16-22 November
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm »
Hmm. Think we'd be caught out by this rule too. Didn't this happen with Trent in the last international break?
Actually, it is possible for a player to be unavailable to play, and then several days later, the player is okay.
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
To be honest, I'd rather Liverpool just play the system more frequently, instead of penalising clubs for not wanting to send players with minor knocks to play yet another round of qualifiers/glorified friendlies that might exacerbate those injuries. (Although in this instance you're obviously right that the City players who have dropped out are completely fine).

No club should have to send their players to waste their legs against North Macedonia while having Southgate clog their brains with his tactical nous just so they can be eligible for an actual game that matters a few days later!
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
It was the September international break he missed after he came off against Villa with a hamstring injury. Didnt play for us until about a month later when he came off the bench against Spurs, so not really the same thing.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:08:09 am »
.
Colombia 0 - [1] Brazil; Gabriel Martinelli on 4' - https://streamin.one/v/3fa6629e & https://twitter.com/vartatico/status/1725304470903369787


Nunez puts a reducer in on Messi seconds in, then makes a top defensive clearance from a dangerous cross. https://twitter.com/444NUNEZ/status/1725304521771843632

Nunez goes through on goal on 10' - a little wide and defensive cover closing - and fires wide: https://twitter.com/sic_aa/status/1725306946964668604

^ Should really have worked the goalie at least... promising start from Uruguay. Fast paced game - Uruguay keeping decent possession, though Argentina look good on the counter.

A couple of heated pushing incidents - shitehouse de Paul at the heart of both. Referee seems to be favouring Argentina. Nunez putting himself around a bit ;)

« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:23:11 am »
Darwin's been told to take out anyone in an Argie shirt tonight.  ;D
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:33:14 am »

de la Cruz should have hit the target for Uruguay on 28' - nice Uruguay move down the left, Nunez drags the defenders away - but de la Cruz fires wide from the cut-back.
