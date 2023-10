.

Nunez

; de la Cruz goal 77' (assist) - https://twitter.com/Fut__videos/status/1714457728985256142 https://twitter.com/_bubblxs/status/1714458319182541119 (reverse angle) & https://twitter.com/dotty_77/status/1714461184059961605 2-0; full-time.'Uruguay beat Brazil for the 1st time in 22 years' - https://twitter.com/UruguayanHeroes/status/1714463197296550366 ; Lionel Messi on 33' - https://dubz.cc/c/c6ee00 'Lionel Messi beautiful skills vs Peru' - https://v.redd.it/8a0lw3rbjvub1 ; Lionel Messi 42' - https://dubz.cc/c/540fdf Messi disallowed goal on 60' (ref at pitch-side monitor; offside) - https://twitter.com/matiasm_02/status/1714481700116308220 'Messi has surpassed Luis Suarez as the top scorer in the history of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers with 31 goals': https://twitter.com/VarskySports/status/1714469240571396453