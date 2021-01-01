« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 3 & 4 on 12th-18th October

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm »
Half time. Argentina have been in total control. Hopefully they can coast the second half and Mac can get back to us injury free.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:49:57 pm
Half time. Argentina have been in total control. Hopefully they can coast the second half and Mac can get back to us injury free.

I think I'll skip the 2nd half of this and watch Nunez & Uruguay - should be a decent game... (and hopefully Mac Allister will be subbed off soon - taken a couple of blows already)
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
I think I'll skip the 2nd half of this and watch Nunez & Uruguay - should be a decent game... (and hopefully Mac Allister will be subbed off soon - taken a couple of blows already)
Same. I'll watch the Uruguay match with the other match on in the background.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »

Impressive pace from Nunez on 8' - thought he was going to run straight past that centre-back...
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:13:14 pm »
He wins the corner but he could have got his shot one touch before.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Pretty poor so far. Neither side can string any passes together.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm »
Alvarez hits the post for Argentina.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
Ecuador 0 - [1] Uruguay;  Canobbio goal on 39' - https://streamin.me/v/e9e7ca42 & https://twitter.com/OuiSports/status/1701712636348432441
Reminded me of Origi's late goal vs Wolves.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
3-0 Argentina. Mac still on the pitch.

Edit: Coming off now. 85th minute.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
Reminded me of Origi's late goal vs Wolves.

Very much so, mate ;D


Bolivia 0 - [3] Argentina; Nicolas Gonzalez on 84' - https://streamin.me/v/0c5078f0 & https://twitter.com/footblaze/status/1701713446344028606

0-3; full-time.


Ecuador [1] - 1 Uruguay; Felix Torres on 45+6' - https://streamin.me/v/b4142bae & https://twitter.com/HugoCampoverde/status/1701715578120016360

1-1; half-time.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Ecuador equalise from a corner in first half stoppage time.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Darwin and De la Cruz off at half time. Just tactical I would say.

Pen to Ecuador. Valencia puts it wide.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »

The Valencia penalty miss on 50' - https://twitter.com/oocbrsao/status/1701721799262654817 & https://twitter.com/Armena____/status/1701721769952837895


Ecuador [2] - 1 Uruguay; F. Torres on 61' - https://twitter.com/golsparaodiario/status/1701723971782136196 & https://twitter.com/cruzouegol1/status/1701724289043484824

2-1; full-time. Bizarre incident in injury-time with the Ecuador goalie punching / flailing fists into a Uruguay player's head - freekick to the GK according to the ref & VAR...




« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:50 am by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
Yeah it looked like a possible pen to me too. I understand keepers can challenge with their hands, but if you miss the ball and get the man, it's a foul. Just like with any outfield player.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »

I'd like to see the follow-up on the clearance too - it looked like the Ecuadorian defender cleared out the Uruguay forward as well? Couldn't really tell from the tv angle (and no replay)

Edit: incident here: https://twitter.com/jajadrogaaaaa/status/1701734505344557540 & https://twitter.com/LosLeeds/status/1701736523626930367

« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:43 am by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:14:26 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:12:06 am
I'd like to the follow-up on the clearance too - it looked like the Ecuadorian defender cleared out the Uruguay forward as well? Couldn't really tell from the tv angle (and no replay)
Yeah that looked clumsy as well.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:39:49 am »

Yangel Herrera disallowed goal for Venezuela on 78' (VAR; handball) - https://twitter.com/Reinaldodcg9/status/1701742073509007526

Still 0-0...

« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:30 am by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:47:05 am »
Yeah it looked like handball to me. Don't know why VAR just didn't give it. It's a factual check. They think he handballed it, just tell the ref.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:51:01 am »
And again. VAR asking the ref to look at the handball. Just give the penalty.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:52:42 am »
Rondon scores the pen.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:59:20 am »
.
Venezuela [1] - 0 Paraguay; Rondon pen on 90+3' - https://twitter.com/klon_perez/status/1701745860751523952 & https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL/status/1701757404533436715
 
1-0 to Venezuela; full-time. ;D



Chile vs Colombia : a 1.30am kick off...

Chile XI: Cortés; Catalán, Medel, Maripán, Suazo; Pulgar, Vidal, Echeverría, Brereton, Alexis Sánchez, Valdés.
Colombia XI: Vargas, Muñoz, Mina, Lucumí, Machado, Lerma, Uribe, Arias, Carrascal, Luis Díaz, Santos Borré.

Streams: https://vipleague.im/football/chile-vs-colombia-streaming-link-1 & https://catchystream.com/iframe/e4.php & https://bigeventz.xyz/dam/d78 & https://enjoy4hd.site/ehd-18.php & https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/%D1%81h%D1%96l%D0%B5_%D1%81%D0%BEl%D0%BEmb%D1%96%D0%B0_151736859 (multiple links)



Peru vs Brazil : a 3am kick off...

Peru XI: Gallese; Tapia, Abram, Corzo, Trauco; Cartagena, Yotún, Carrillo; Polo, M López, Guerrero.
Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Lodi; Casemiro, Guimarães; Neymar Raphinha; Richarlison, Rodrygo.   (Alisson & Andre on the bench - again)

Streams: https://vipleague.im/football/peru-vs-brazil-streaming-link-1 & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/peru-brazil-live-stream/1194479 & https://techclips.net/2023/s1 & https://catchystream.com/iframe/e5.php & https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/%D1%80%D0%B5ru_br%D0%B0z%D1%96l_151748111 (multiple links)

« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:14 am by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:01:56 am »

Colombian defender taking one of the team there on 26' - ouch...
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:02:41 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:01:56 am
Colombian defender taking one of the team there on 26' - ouch...
;D Don't they have magic sponges in South America?
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:06:10 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:02:41 am
;D Don't they have magic sponges in South America?

;D  "I just need a couple of minutes, ref!" - said in a Mickey Mouse voice.
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Round 2 on 12th & 13th September
« Reply #105 on: Today at 02:16:33 am »

Good to see Ben Brereton doing well, still - though usually looks a decent player for Chile.

That pitch in places... looks like an old park's pitch. Diaz should like the 2nd half a little more - on the good side of the pitch.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:32 am by oojason »
.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 3 & 4 on 12th-18th October
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:53:57 am »
Diaz a little naughty there. Definitely left one on him.
