Half time. Argentina have been in total control. Hopefully they can coast the second half and Mac can get back to us injury free.
I think I'll skip the 2nd half of this and watch Nunez & Uruguay - should be a decent game... (and hopefully Mac Allister will be subbed off soon - taken a couple of blows already)
Ecuador 0 - [1] Uruguay; Canobbio goal on 39' - https://streamin.me/v/e9e7ca42 & https://twitter.com/OuiSports/status/1701712636348432441
Reminded me of Origi's late goal vs Wolves.
I'd like to the follow-up on the clearance too - it looked like the Ecuadorian defender cleared out the Uruguay forward as well? Couldn't really tell from the tv angle (and no replay)
Colombian defender taking one of the team there on 26' - ouch...
Don't they have magic sponges in South America?
