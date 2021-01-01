Half time. Argentina have been in total control. Hopefully they can coast the second half and Mac can get back to us injury free.
I think I'll skip the 2nd half of this and watch Nunez & Uruguay - should be a decent game... (and hopefully Mac Allister will be subbed off soon - taken a couple of blows already)
Ecuador 0 - [1] Uruguay; Canobbio goal on 39' - https://streamin.me/v/e9e7ca42 & https://twitter.com/OuiSports/status/1701712636348432441
Reminded me of Origi's late goal vs Wolves.
I'd like to the follow-up on the clearance too - it looked like the Ecuadorian defender cleared out the Uruguay forward as well? Couldn't really tell from the tv angle (and no replay)
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]