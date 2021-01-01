« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:40:02 am »
Darwin should have just hammered that first time.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:41:50 am »
Lovely assist from Darwin.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:44:05 am »

Uruguay [1] - 0 Chile; de la Cruz goal on 38' - https://streamin.me/v/97a544c7 & https://twitter.com/LFC_Lucas_/status/1700293569519419481

^ lovely interplay with Nunez for the goal.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:47:44 am »
Darwin really should have scored that but a good foot from the keeper keeps it out.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:48:10 am »

Thought Nunez should have gone on his own then on 44' - instead of heading it to try and find a team-mate. Defence went to sleep and ball-watched for some reason.

Finding the spaces well, and Uruguay's midfield look lively and to hit him early.


Uruguay [2] - 0 Chile; Federico Valverde on 45+2' - https://streamin.me/v/bcb45e2e & https://twitter.com/ElForadeportivo/status/1700295573973209590

2-0; half-time.

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:49:52 am »
2-0 HT

Darwin has been a real threat in behind. His movement is creating lots of space and forcing the defence deep. Good assist and should have a goal too.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:13:08 am »
Brazil vs Bolivia - a 1.45am ko (not sure I can make it through that - especially with no Liverpool players playing)...

Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhães, Lodi; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rapinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison.   Alisson & Andre on the bench.
Bolivia XI: Viscarra; Suárez, Jusino, Quinteros; Fernández, Cespedes, Villamil, Bejarano, Román; Arrascaita; Marcelo Moreno.

Streams: https://vipleague.im/brazil-vs-bolivia-streaming-link-1 & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/brazil-bolivia-live-stream/1190387 & https://catchystream.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/br%D0%B0z%D1%96l_b%D0%BEl%D1%96v%D1%96%D0%B0_150942892 & https://soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11518410 (multiple)

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:15:45 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:13:08 am
.
Brazil vs Bolivia - a 1.45am ko (not sure I can make it through that - especially with no Liverpool players playing)...
Yeah I'm going to have to give that one a miss.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:16:17 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:49:52 am
2-0 HT

Darwin has been a real threat in behind. His movement is creating lots of space and forcing the defence deep. Good assist and should have a goal too.

Been a good watch so far - I thought Chile would've have been more organised and ready to stop the passes through to Nunez. Good to see Uruguay play a more expansive game.

Uruguay right winger blazes over on 54' - should have scored after more good team work.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:18:03 am »
Great wing play by Darwin again. Uruguay should score again.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:18:51 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:16:17 am
Been a good watch so far - I thought Chile would've have been more organised and ready to stop the passes through to Nunez. Good to see Uruguay play a more expansive game.

Uruguay right winger blazes over on 54' - should have scored after more good team work.
Probably the Bielsa effect.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:24:14 am »

Yeah, hope it works out for him with Uruguay. I am liking this new-look Uruguay side so far. Away vs Ecuador on Tuesday should be a decent test and watch.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:26:31 am »

Great control and swivel from Nunez there on 63' - good shot well saved ad held - thought he might spill that into the path of the forward.


Uruguay [3] - 0 Chile; de la Cruz goal on 71' - https://streamin.me/v/a5dec38b & https://twitter.com/_papoboleiros/status/1700306606737567750

Another Nunez assist - and well worked team goal again ;D

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:34:43 am »
Another assist for Darwin. Calm as you like.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:36:20 am »
And that's the last thing from him. Great game from him. Deserved a goal too.
