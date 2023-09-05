.
The South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
start on 7th September 2023
ending in September 2025...
The ten teams in CONMEBOL - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, & Venezuela
- will play in a league of home-and-away round-robin matches - each team playing 18 games in total. The top 4 teams
automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup
.
The 5th place team goes to a '6-team play-off tournament
' to decide the last two spots: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification#Inter-confederation_play-offs
Ecuador get 2026 WC Qualifying point deduction (3pts): www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37633680/ecuador-keep-2022-world-cup-spot-get-2026-qualifying-point-deduction
'Everything to know about South American qualifying
': www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/south-america-conmebol-qualifying-qualifiers-dates-teams-places-world-cup-2026FIFA Website
for South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: www.fifa.com/worldcup/preliminaries/#southamerica
: www.fifa.com/worldcupCONMEBOL Info
: www.conmebol.com
: https://twitter.com/conmebol
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONMEBOL
: www.fifa.com/associations/conmebolWikipedia Page
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL
) & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL)#FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more)
: https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championshipESPN Website
for the South American WC Qualifiers: www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/fifa.worldq.conmebol
'South American nations at the FIFA World Cup
' (wikipedia page)
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_American_nations_at_the_FIFA_World_Cup
'11vs11.com site for SA football stats, info & history
': www.11v11.com/internationals/south-american-football-confederation-conmebolTim Vickery column
on SA football at World Soccer magazine: www.worldsoccer.com/columnists/tim-vickery-columnists
: https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickeryhttps://twitter.com/FT_Total
: https://twitter.com/adowniebrazil
: https://twitter.com/SimonEdwardsSAF
: https://twitter.com/AdamBrandon84
: https://twitter.com/tomrobbo89 Fixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local time-zone)
: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixturesCurrent League Table
: www.flashscore.co.uk/standings/zeSHfCx3/GUncR9aR/#/GUncR9aR/table/overall
SA WCQ Match Highlights
- from CONMEBOL's official youtube channel : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4A2cX5iL_okilAi7bs_n0tHfam2xGrqwFixtures Calendar (All fixtures are UK dates & times)
:-Match Day 1
- 7th / 8th / 9th September
: Match Highlights...
Paraguay 0 - 0
Peru : Thurs 7th Sept, 11.30pm ko
Colombia 1 - 0
Venezuela : Thurs 7th Sept, 12 midnight ko
Argentina 1 - 0
Ecuador : Fri 8th Sept, 1am ko
Uruguay vs
Chile : Sat 9th Sept, 12 midnight ko
Bolivia vs
Brazil : Sat 9th Sept, 1.45am koMatch Day 2
- 12th / 13th September
: Match Highlights...
Bolivia vs
Argentina : Tues 12th Sept, 9pm ko
Ecuador vs
Uruguay : Tues 12th Sept, 10pm ko
Venezuela vs
Paraguay : Tues 12th Sept, 11pm ko
Chile vs
Colombia : Wed 13th Sept, 1.30am ko
Peru vs
Brazil : Wed 13th Sept, 3am koMatch Day 3
- 12th / 13th October
: Match Highlights...
Bolivia vs
Ecuador : Thurs 12th Oct, 9pm ko
Colombia vs
Uruguay : Thurs 12th Oct, 9.30pm ko
Argentina vs
Paraguay : Fri 13th Oct, 1am ko
Chile vs
Peru : Fri 13th Oct, 1am ko
Brazil vs
Venezuela : Fri 13th Oct, 1.30am koMatch Day 4
- 17th / 18th October
: Match Highlights...
Venezuela vs
Chile : Tues 17th Oct, 10pm ko
Ecuador vs
Colombia : Wed 18th Oct, 12.30am ko
Paraguay vs
Bolivia : Wed 18th Oct, 12.30am ko
Uruguay vs
Brazil : Wed 18th Oct, 1am ko
Peru vs
Argentina : Wed 18th Oct, 3am koTeam Twitter Pages - for news, line-ups & match info...
Argentina : https://twitter.com/argentina
& https://twitter.com/afa
Bolivia : https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf
& https://twitter.com/FBF_BO
Brazil : https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol
& https://www.cbf.com.br/selecao-brasileira
Chile : https://twitter.com/LaRoja
& https://twitter.com/ANFPChile
Colombia : https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol
& https://fcf.com.co/index.php/seleccion-mayores
Ecuador : https://twitter.com/LaTri
& https://twitter.com/fefecuador
Paraguay : https://twitter.com/albirroja
& https://twitter.com/APFOficial
Peru : https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
& https://twitter.com/TuFPF
Uruguay : https://twitter.com/Uruguay
& https://twitter.com/AUFOficial
Venezuela : https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto
& https://twitter.com/FVF_Oficialhttps://twitter.com/CONMEBOL
: https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
: www.fifa.com/worldcup
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_CupFIFA World Ranking
- as at start of SA World Cup Qualifying, in September 2023...
1st Argentina, 3rd Brazil, 16th Uruguay, 17th Colombia, 21st Peru, 32nd Chile, 40th Ecuador, 49th Paraguay, 57th Venezuela, 83rd Bolivia.Team Wikipedia Pages - for a little history and information...
Argentina - La Albiceleste
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argentina_national_football_team
Bolivia - La Verde
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bolivia_national_football_team
Brazil - Seleção
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_national_football_team
Chile - La Roja
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chile_national_football_team
Colombia - Los Cafeteros
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombia_national_football_team
Ecuador - La Tricolor
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuador_national_football_team
Paraguay - La Albirroja
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paraguay_national_football_team
Peru - La Blanquirroja
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peru_national_football_team
Uruguay - La Celeste
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguay_national_football_team
Venezuela - La Vinotinto
: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venezuela_national_football_teamLiverpool players
in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are... Alexis Mac Allister
- Argentina
- www.instagram.com/alemacallister
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354337.0Alisson
- Brazil
- https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340649Darwin Nunez
- Uruguay
- https://twitter.com/Darwinn99
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352659.0Luis Diaz
- Colombia
- www.instagram.com/luisdiaz19
: RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351312.0
RAWK's 'Releasing players for internationals
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0 (Covid-era thread re Liverpool players)
RAWK's 'International Watch
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342422.0 (Liverpool players who are away with their national sides)
Obligatory 'question and answer
' about the other 3 South American countries not taking part in the South American World Cup Qualifiers...Q
: Why do Suriname
, Guyana
and French Guyana
not play in the South American World Cup Qualifiers? A
: These 3 countries play in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers instead - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suriname_national_football_team#History
& www.quora.com/Why-do-Guyana-Suriname-and-French-Guiana-play-in-CONCACAF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------SA 2026 WC Qualifying Matches
are NOT
being shown live on UK TV
- some matches are on 'CONMEBOL TV
' : www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.htmlSA 2026 WC Qualifying Matches
being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc)
: www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying60+ streams
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
- 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays'
SA WCQ Match Highlights
- from CONMEBOL's official youtube channel : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGMYlU8TTGY&list=PL4A2cX5iL_okilAi7bs_n0tHfam2xGrqw
A few other South American footy threads on RAWK...
