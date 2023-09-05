« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September  (Read 526 times)

[World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
The South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers start on 7th September 2023  ending in September 2025...





The ten teams in CONMEBOL - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, & Venezuela - will play in a league of home-and-away round-robin matches - each team playing 18 games in total. The top 4 teams automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 5th place team goes to a '6-team play-off tournament' to decide the last two spots: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification#Inter-confederation_play-offs

Ecuador get 2026 WC Qualifying point deduction (3pts): www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37633680/ecuador-keep-2022-world-cup-spot-get-2026-qualifying-point-deduction



'Everything to know about South American qualifying': www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/south-america-conmebol-qualifying-qualifiers-dates-teams-places-world-cup-2026

FIFA Website for South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: www.fifa.com/worldcup/preliminaries/#southamerica : www.fifa.com/worldcup

CONMEBOL Info: www.conmebol.com : https://twitter.com/conmebol : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONMEBOL : www.fifa.com/associations/conmebol

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL) & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL)#

FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more) : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship

ESPN Website for the South American WC Qualifiers: www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/fifa.worldq.conmebol

'South American nations at the FIFA World Cup' (wikipedia page): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_American_nations_at_the_FIFA_World_Cup

'11vs11.com site for SA football stats, info & history': www.11v11.com/internationals/south-american-football-confederation-conmebol

Tim Vickery column on SA football at World Soccer magazine: www.worldsoccer.com/columnists/tim-vickery-columnists : https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery

https://twitter.com/FT_Total : https://twitter.com/adowniebrazil : https://twitter.com/SimonEdwardsSAF : https://twitter.com/AdamBrandon84 : https://twitter.com/tomrobbo89



Fixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local time-zone) : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-championship/fixtures

Current League Table : www.flashscore.co.uk/standings/zeSHfCx3/GUncR9aR/#/GUncR9aR/table/overall

SA WCQ Match Highlights - from CONMEBOL's official youtube channel : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4A2cX5iL_okilAi7bs_n0tHfam2xGrqw



Fixtures Calendar (All fixtures are UK dates & times):-


Match Day 1 - 7th / 8th / 9th September : Match Highlights...

Paraguay 0 - 0 Peru : Thurs 7th Sept, 11.30pm ko
Colombia 1 - 0 Venezuela : Thurs 7th Sept, 12 midnight ko
Argentina vs Ecuador : Fri 8th Sept, 1am ko
Uruguay vs Chile : Sat 9th Sept, 12 midnight ko
Bolivia vs Brazil : Sat 9th Sept, 1.45am ko


Match Day 2 - 12th / 13th September : Match Highlights...

Bolivia vs Argentina : Tues 12th Sept, 9pm ko
Ecuador vs Uruguay : Tues 12th Sept, 10pm ko
Venezuela vs Paraguay : Tues 12th Sept, 11pm ko
Chile vs Colombia : Wed 13th Sept, 1.30am ko
Peru vs Brazil : Wed 13th Sept, 3am ko


Match Day 3 - 12th / 13th October : Match Highlights...

Bolivia vs Ecuador : Thurs 12th Oct, 9pm ko
Colombia vs Uruguay : Thurs 12th Oct, 9.30pm ko
Argentina vs Paraguay : Fri 13th Oct, 1am ko
Chile vs Peru : Fri 13th Oct, 1am ko
Brazil vs Venezuela : Fri 13th Oct, 1.30am ko


Match Day 4 - 17th / 18th October : Match Highlights...

Venezuela vs Chile : Tues 17th Oct, 10pm ko
Ecuador vs Colombia : Wed 18th Oct, 12.30am ko
Paraguay vs Bolivia : Wed 18th Oct, 12.30am ko
Uruguay vs Brazil : Wed 18th Oct, 1am ko
Peru vs Argentina : Wed 18th Oct, 3am ko




Team Twitter Pages - for news, line-ups & match info...

Argentina : https://twitter.com/argentina & https://twitter.com/afa
Bolivia : https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf & https://twitter.com/FBF_BO
Brazil : https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol & https://www.cbf.com.br/selecao-brasileira
Chile : https://twitter.com/LaRoja & https://twitter.com/ANFPChile
Colombia : https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol & https://fcf.com.co/index.php/seleccion-mayores
Ecuador : https://twitter.com/LaTri & https://twitter.com/fefecuador
Paraguay : https://twitter.com/albirroja & https://twitter.com/APFOficial
Peru : https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru & https://twitter.com/TuFPF
Uruguay : https://twitter.com/Uruguay & https://twitter.com/AUFOficial
Venezuela : https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto & https://twitter.com/FVF_Oficial

https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL : https://twitter.com/FIFAcom : https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup : www.fifa.com/worldcup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup



FIFA World Ranking - as at start of SA World Cup Qualifying, in September 2023...

1st  Argentina, 3rd  Brazil, 16th  Uruguay, 17th  Colombia, 21st  Peru, 32nd  Chile, 40th  Ecuador, 49th  Paraguay, 57th  Venezuela, 83rd  Bolivia.



Team Wikipedia Pages - for a little history and information...

Argentina - La Albiceleste : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argentina_national_football_team
Bolivia - La Verde : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bolivia_national_football_team
Brazil - Seleção : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_national_football_team
Chile - La Roja : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chile_national_football_team
Colombia - Los Cafeteros : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombia_national_football_team
Ecuador - La Tricolor : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuador_national_football_team
Paraguay - La Albirroja : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paraguay_national_football_team
Peru - La Blanquirroja : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peru_national_football_team
Uruguay - La Celeste : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguay_national_football_team
Venezuela - La Vinotinto : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venezuela_national_football_team







Liverpool players in the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are...

Alexis Mac Allister - Argentina - www.instagram.com/alemacallister : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354337.0
Alisson - Brazil - https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340649
Darwin Nunez - Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Darwinn99 : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352659.0
Luis Diaz - Colombia - www.instagram.com/luisdiaz19 : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351312.0

RAWK's 'Releasing players for internationals' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0 (Covid-era thread re Liverpool players)
RAWK's 'International Watch' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342422.0 (Liverpool players who are away with their national sides)



Obligatory 'question and answer' about the other 3 South American countries not taking part in the South American World Cup Qualifiers...

Q: Why do Suriname, Guyana and French Guyana not play in the South American World Cup Qualifiers?
A: These 3 countries play in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers instead - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suriname_national_football_team#History & www.quora.com/Why-do-Guyana-Suriname-and-French-Guiana-play-in-CONCACAF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






SA 2026 WC Qualifying Matches are NOT being shown live on UK TV - some matches are on 'CONMEBOL TV' : www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

SA 2026 WC Qualifying Matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying


60+ streams : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 - 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread.

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.soccerstreams.football : https://fsl-streams.click : https://footybite.to : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://totalsportek.pro : https://streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.bosscast.net : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://techclips.net/schedule/soccerstreams : www.hesgoal1.com : www.daddylive.pro : www.1stream.soccer : www.totalsportk.org


SA WCQ Match Highlights - from CONMEBOL's official youtube channel : www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGMYlU8TTGY&list=PL4A2cX5iL_okilAi7bs_n0tHfam2xGrqw



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



A few other South American footy threads on RAWK...

[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382.0
[World Cup 2014] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294058
[World Cup 2010] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248212 (final rounds of qualifying matches)

Copa America 2019 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.0
Copa America 2016 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313718.msg12777495#msg12777495 (the Copa América Centenario)
Copa Amercia 2015 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321357.msg13851822#msg13851822
Copa America 2011 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275494.msg8684292#msg8684292
Copa America 2007 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181292.0
Copa America 2004 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=34425

'Confederations Cup 2013' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305962.msg11664365#msg11664365
'Confederations Cup 2009' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=243343.0
'Confederations Cup 2005' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=70651 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=73730

'2020 Olympics: Men's Football Tournament' Final post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308517.msg17889177#msg17889177
'2016 Olympics: Men's Football Tournament' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329005.0

'Brazil 4-1 Italy, 1970 - The best International side ever?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.0

'Spain 82 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
'Mexico 86 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
'Italy 90 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg17628353#msg17628353
'USA 94 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.msg17629538#msg17629538
'France 98 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.msg17634054#msg17634054
'Japan/South Korea 02 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg17634141#msg17634141
'Germany 06 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.msg17678099#msg17678099
'South Africa 10 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250594.msg18415353#msg18415353
'Brazil 14 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313824.msg12800218
'Russia 18 World Cup' post - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg18417424#msg18417424
'Qatar 22 World Cup' - off the pitch: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=305953.0 & on the pitch: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353343.0
'America/Canada/Mexico hold the 2026 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340414

'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189

'Greatest World Cup Moment?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0
'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
'South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0
'Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0

Socrates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
Maradona visits Melwood - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=231694.0
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447

Roberto Firmino - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.0
Fabinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340309
Luis Suarez - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=315091.0
Lucas - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=330643.0
Fabio Aurelio - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=257954.0 
Mascherano - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192085.0
Maxi Rodriguez - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=306702.0 (2013) & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=252536.0 (2010)
Coutinho - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337676.0
Emiliano Insua - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=291792.0
Sebastian Coates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323910.0
Gabriel Paletta - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=191110 (Argentinean born, played for Argentina youth, then for the full Italian national side)
Sebastion Leto - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=222175.0
Mark Gonzalez - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347166.0
Mauricio Pellegrino - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335876.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293249.0
Diego Cavalieri - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=301033.0
Doni - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278947

'Liverpool Legends Matches Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=342424.msg18517815#msg18517815


Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #1 on: September 6, 2023, 12:03:43 am »

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/internationals-when-and-where-reds-are-playing-september

'Alisson Beckers Brazil welcome Bolivia on September 8 and visit Peru four days later, while Luis Diaz and Colombia host Venezuela on September 7 and travel to Chile on September 12.

Alexis Mac Allisters World Cup holders Argentina begin their qualifying campaign with a home clash with Ecuador on September 7 prior to a trip to Bolivia on September 12, and Darwin Nunez and Uruguay meet Chile at home (September 8th) and Ecuador away (September 12).'
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #2 on: September 6, 2023, 12:15:54 am »
Thanks oojason. Do you know if Andre is likely to start against Bolivia?
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #3 on: September 6, 2023, 12:35:16 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September  6, 2023, 12:15:54 am
Thanks oojason. Do you know if Andre is likely to start against Bolivia?

Tough one that, mate. Diniz being the coach for both Fluminense and Brazil right now may benefit Andre - though he may opt for a more 'conservative' pairing of Guimaraes and Casemiro. I'd probably expect to see Andre on at some point - I certainly hope so anyway :)

One of the more ardent / up-to-date followers of SA footy on here will likely know more...


Always worth a read: www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38284107/before-coaching-brazil-fluminense-diniz-libertadores

& www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38324757/why-world-cup-qualifying-south-america-difficult - both from Tim Vickery.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:17:16 am »
Argentina probably hoping to get 4 points out the first 2 round. I expect Mac Allister to play both games but away to Bolivia at La Paz is the toughest game in south America
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm »
Match Day 1 - 7th / 8th / 9th September : Match Highlights...


Paraguay vs Peru : Thurs 7th Sept, 11.30pm ko

Paraguay XI: Carlos Miguelina; Rojas, Balbuena, G.Gómez, Riveros; Almirón, Villasanti, Cubas, Gómez; Sosa, Avalos.
Peru XI: Pedro Gallese; Advíncula, Araujo, Abram, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Polo, Carrillo, Gonzales; Guerrero.

Streams: https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?239 & https://catchystream.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://race.f1livestream.top/paraguay-vs-peru & https://bigeventz.xyz/dam/d137/
& https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/%D1%80%D0%B0r%D0%B0gu%D0%B0y_%D1%80%D0%B5ru_150720458 (multiple links)


Colombia vs Venezuela : Thurs 7th Sept, 12 midnight ko

Colombia XI: Vargas; Muñoz, Cuesta, Lucumí, Machado; Lerma, Uribe; Arias, Juanfer Quintero, Luis Díaz; Cassierra.
Venezuela XI: Romo; Mago, Ángel, Osorio, González; Rincón, Brujo Martínez, Yangel Herrera; Machís, Rondón, Savarino.

Streams: https://vipleague.im/colombia-vs-venezuela-streaming-link-1 & https://bigeventz.xyz/dam/d6 & https://catchystream.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/%D1%81%D0%BEl%D0%BEmb%D1%96%D0%B0_v%D0%B5n%D0%B5zu%D0%B5l%D0%B0_150725122 (multiple links)


Argentina vs Ecuador : Fri 8th Sept, 1am ko

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, Nicolás González; Messi,  L. Martínez.
Ecuador XI: tba

Streams: https://vipleague.im/argentina-vs-ecuador-streaming-link-1 & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/argentina-ecuador-live-stream/1190373 https://freehdgames.xyz/chat/ch3.php & https://catchystream.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/%D0%B0rg%D0%B5nt%D1%96n%D0%B0_%D0%B5%D1%81u%D0%B0d%D0%BEr_150734510



Uruguay vs Chile is on Sat 9th Sept, 12 midnight ko... and Bolivia vs Brazil is on Sat 9th Sept, 1.45am ko...

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:09:30 am »
The guy commentating on the Columbia game on my stream has literally not stopped talking for the first 5 minutes! He'd be a great auctioneer.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:26:08 am »
Diaz scores but he's offside. The correct decision.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:28:26 am »

I had to turn that commentator off - reminded me of the old horse racing commentators on Channel 4 that talked non-stop at 100mph! ;D


Luis Advíncula red card 🟥 for Peru vs Paraguay on 43' (2dn yellow) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1699924915124654521

^ Paraguayan no.19 (Sosa?) seems a right prick, asking for a card, celebrating it, and then waving his arms to the crowd for noise / appreciation?
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:33:41 am »
The first link you posted just has the stadium noise. Not as good quality but far better on the ears!
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:34:47 am »
Lovely bit of skill from Diaz before being cynically brought down
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:40:10 am »
That's a foul anywhere else on the pitch, but rarely given in the box.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:52:37 am »

A little surprised VAR didn't get involved there - but you're right, one of those weird fouls... where it is a freekick and probably a booking outside the box.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:10:56 am »
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:12:42 am »
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:15:28 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:12:42 am
What a start to the second half!

I missed it live - had turned over to the Argentina game at half-time... I'm a jinx! ;D

Paraguay 0 - 0 Peru; full-time. Decent result for Peru playing with 10 men for 45 minutes.

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:30:39 am »
Diaz goes for the cheeky chip, but puts it over the bar onto the roof of the net.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:36:08 am »
Otamendi still a dirty bastard I see.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:44:40 am »

Yeah, nothing changes there. Mac Allister playing the 6 role - though some of the players around him aren't just at it... yet. Losing their heads, giving away stupid freekicks or possession, troubled by the Ecuadorian press and energy up front.

Laut Martienz hits the post on 45+1 for Argentina. 0-0; half-time.

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:50:23 am »
Diaz coming off in the 87th minute.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:58:23 am »
Colombia 1-0 Venezuela FT.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:58:56 am »

Colombia 1 - 0 Venezuela; full-time.

Venezuelan player decides to shoot from 50 yards with a freekick instead of putting it into the box in the last minute...  :mindblown
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:03:34 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:58:56 am
Colombia 1 - 0 Venezuela; full-time.

Venezuelan player decides to shoot from 50 yards with a freekick instead of putting it into the box in the last minute...  :mindblown
It's a bold strategy Cotton! ;D
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:09:19 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:03:34 am
It's a bold strategy Cotton! ;D

I'm not sure his coach or team-mates agreed ;D  Especially as it was so tame and drifted harmlessly wide. I'm don't like violence at footy, though if I were a Venezuelan fan... I wouldn't be too upset to see him emerging from the dressing with a black eye later - or being forced to wear a 'dunce' hat etc.


Hopefully Argentina wake up a little and iron out some mistakes and issues from the 1st half...

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:25:28 am »
Szoboszlai would've scored that.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:36:57 am »

And that one on 69' too - thought Messi had done it again there with that dribble and shot...

Another decent chance for Ecuador on 71'

Mac Allister subbed off at 76'.

Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:42:22 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:36:57 am
And that one on 69' too - thought Messi had done it again there with that dribble and shot...

Another decent chance for Ecuador on 71'
Yeah, I was waiting for the net to ripple.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:43:55 am »
Mac Allister subbed off just before the freekick.

Messi scores from it.
Re: [World Cup 2026] South American Qualifiers : Rounds 1 & 2 on 7th-13th September
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:45:43 am »

Argentina [1] - 0 Ecuador; Lionel Messi freekick on 78' - https://dubz.co/c/85bf2d & https://twitter.com/Messias30_/status/1699962102650225099
