I don't think we would be in the position we are now if we had retained the likes of Henderson etc.



They jumped ship for money because they thought the club had peaked and was years away from battling its way back into contention. It was hard work they either felt unable to contribute effectively to, or just didn't want to after already winning pretty much everything. They had lost their fight.



Instead we've had a resurgence of young, hungry players, eager and desperate to win, and seizing their chance to play this final season full of Klopp hugs. It's a moment they will never forget, and will be able to share with friends and family forever. It couldn't have worked out better for us, even if it was an unintended benefit resulting from players abandoning us for their own selfish reasons.