Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 15, 2024, 06:52:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on March 15, 2024, 06:51:21 pm
He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.

Having a bit of trouble scrubbing clean of the stench of the Saudi stay, is he?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 15, 2024, 06:57:33 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on March 15, 2024, 06:51:21 pm
Hendo is a lucky boy to still being getting England call-ups.  I guess in a 23-man tournament squad there's room for one senior player that acts as a motivator for the younger lads.  I'm sure there was a nation that did alright at AFCON with their squad captain just acting like a cheerleader without playing a single minute.

The idea falls down a bit though if the players no longer revere Hemdo.  He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.

t has been interesting to witness VVD approach to the captaincy. Stepping up his own game as well as bringing in and helping out a bunch of kids.. Henderson in that role would be a plane crash..
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 15, 2024, 06:58:26 pm
He should've retired, I think he'll badly regret not doing so when he looks back at his career. Either that, or gone back to Sunderland.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 15, 2024, 07:00:22 pm
Quote from: Zizou on March 15, 2024, 06:58:26 pm
He should've retired, I think he'll badly regret not doing so when he looks back at his career. Either that, or gone back to Sunderland.

He should have just stayed on the big contract that he lobbied for and demanded at Liverpool and accepted the Milner role as a squad player. His ego wouldn't.

Southgate will still pick him for the Euros though and with the players they have they should be winning that tournament and that's what he's banking on. He could have prolonged his career (like Milner) had he retired earlier from internationals. He started prioritising England over Liverpool.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 15, 2024, 09:54:37 pm
For me it's that after being told he wouldn't be first choice anymore he didn't look at the schedule we'd have this season and back himself to force himself back into being a first team regular, and doing this while he was club captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 08:24:26 am
Quote from: John_P on March 15, 2024, 09:54:37 pm
For me it's that after being told he wouldn't be first choice anymore he didn't look at the schedule we'd have this season and back himself to force himself back into being a first team regular, and doing this while he was club captain.

I think after last season went so poorly he didn't back himself and the squad (and ultimately the manager) to properly turn it around and didn't have the heart for the fight anymore. Probably didn't fancy the Europa League, yet ended up losing 4-0 in the last 16 of the Conference League.

Being told he wasn't going to be first choice was the catalyst to think fuck it i'm going - along with obviously the big contract at Saudi. He wouldn't have gone somewhere like Ajax for a pay freeze or a pay cut from Liverpool.

But he'd been at Liverpool long enough to know that if he kept himself fit and the performance levels were there he'd still play a lot. Reality of a lot of games and injuries we get.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 08:30:36 am
He has previous for that though, when Brendan wanted to ship him out to Fulham in a swap with Dempsey he was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn't part of the managers plans. He stayed and worked his way back into the team and was undroppable for nearly 10 years. I have massive respect for him because of that.

His outlook clearly changed over time. I was expecting him to become a (very expensive) squad player but lifting all those trophies went to his head.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March 16, 2024, 08:30:36 am
He has previous for that though, when Brendan wanted to ship him out to Fulham in a swap with Dempsey he was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn't part of the managers plans. He stayed and worked his way back into the team and was undroppable for nearly 10 years. I have massive respect for him because of that.

Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 08:50:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am
Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.
Gerrard was a bit different, I think he saw the writing on the wall during his final season. His body had given all it had by that point.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 10:05:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am
Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.

That isn't the way I look at it.  I got the impression Gerrard knew he couldn't do it anymore, he wasn't up to it, acknowledged that, and took the money in LA.  Different from refusing to do a role.

I'm not Gerrard's biggest fan either ( obviously he's one of our greatest players).
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 16, 2024, 10:20:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 16, 2024, 10:05:28 pm
That isn't the way I look at it.  I got the impression Gerrard knew he couldn't do it anymore, he wasn't up to it, acknowledged that, and took the money in LA.  Different from refusing to do a role.

I'm not Gerrard's biggest fan either ( obviously he's one of our greatest players).

I think Gerrard said subsequently he'd have stayed on longer if he knew Klopp was coming in though. The end of 13/14 was tough for him to take and with 14/15 going badly and Suarez fucked off - and Sturridge long term crocked by the resolve tester - he didn't see much point in sticking around on reduced minutes. Whether or not he'd have stayed if Rodgers had promised him a more prominent role which Rodgers was right not to do.

A bit like with Henderson. The near miss of 21/22 (similar with 13/14) and the next season going really badly coincided with him getting dropped for parts of last season and then told his minutes would be managed. If he thought we'd be battling on all fronts this season, he'd have been more inclined to stick around, but he didn't fancy it.



Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 17, 2024, 12:47:06 pm
I don't think we would be in the position we are now if we had retained the likes of Henderson etc.

They jumped ship for money because they thought the club had peaked and was years away from battling its way back into contention. It was hard work they either felt unable to contribute effectively to, or just didn't want to after already winning pretty much everything. They had lost their fight.

Instead we've had a resurgence of young, hungry players, eager and desperate to win, and seizing their chance to play this final season full of Klopp hugs. It's a moment they will never forget, and will be able to share with friends and family forever. It couldn't have worked out better for us, even if it was an unintended benefit resulting from players abandoning us for their own selfish reasons.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 17, 2024, 03:51:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on March 17, 2024, 12:47:06 pm
I don't think we would be in the position we are now if we had retained the likes of Henderson etc.

They jumped ship for money because they thought the club had peaked and was years away from battling its way back into contention. It was hard work they either felt unable to contribute effectively to, or just didn't want to after already winning pretty much everything. They had lost their fight.

Instead we've had a resurgence of young, hungry players, eager and desperate to win, and seizing their chance to play this final season full of Klopp hugs. It's a moment they will never forget, and will be able to share with friends and family forever. It couldn't have worked out better for us, even if it was an unintended benefit resulting from players abandoning us for their own selfish reasons.

I'm sorry but this is utter nonsense.  Henderson and fabinho were both done physically in terms of playing at our level.  Nothing to do with lack of fight
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 17, 2024, 03:54:03 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on March 17, 2024, 03:51:34 pm
I'm sorry but this is utter nonsense.  Henderson and fabinho were both done physically in terms of playing at our level.  Nothing to do with lack of fight

Yet they couldn't wait to jump ship when Saudi flashed their knickers at them. Yup. Plenty of fight in them.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 17, 2024, 04:09:47 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on March 17, 2024, 03:54:03 pm
Yet they couldn't wait to jump ship when Saudi flashed their knickers at them. Yup. Plenty of fight in them.

This is a different issue though. It was clear that their time at the club was up. Fabinho, in particular, looked like a league one midfielder at times. Their demise just happened to coincide with the arrival of the Saudi gravy train.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 18, 2024, 07:57:53 pm
To be fair, Gerrard said that had they simultaneously offered him a chance to coach/get his badges with the youth set-up, he'd have seen a path with a bit of fulfilment in it to mitigate the bench-warming. I get the impression Rodgers wanted him gone - he was always uncomfortable with a club legend in the room. Henderson isn't admitting his legs have gone. He's not self-aware on even a flickering level.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 20, 2024, 07:01:22 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on March 17, 2024, 04:09:47 pm
This is a different issue though. It was clear that their time at the club was up. Fabinho, in particular, looked like a league one midfielder at times. Their demise just happened to coincide with the arrival of the Saudi gravy train.

But they weren't clamouring to go, and in fact Henderson was trying to claim he wanted more minutes not more money, that's why he left.

How they were in their last season and how they left has no real connection. We were preparing for a season with them and adapted when they left. They didn't turn around in June and say "I can't do it at this level anymore"

It wasn't some sort of noble sacrifice cause they were past it. They saw money, and saw us as past it, and felt it was a perfect time to cash in.

Best thing to happen for us in a while
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 24, 2024, 12:11:47 pm
How is Gordon Henderson doing at Ajax these days?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 24, 2024, 04:06:25 pm
Is he still No1 at pointing out other players faults ?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 25, 2024, 09:25:12 am
I think his place in the Euro 2024 squad is safe as apparently he was the missing link that contributed to England losing to Brazil.

Quote from: Gareth Southgate
We had our chances, its just about the finer details and a little bit of luck. If Henderson was fit I think we probably at least come out of this with a draw, perhaps a win.

A mind boggling assessment (and a damning indictment of Mainoo).
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 25, 2024, 07:53:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on March 25, 2024, 09:25:12 am
I think his place in the Euro 2024 squad is safe as apparently he was the missing link that contributed to England losing to Brazil.

A mind boggling assessment (and a damning indictment of Mainoo).
Is that quote for real?  ;D If so, that's quite unbelievable!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 28, 2024, 04:36:40 pm
Guys, Saudi Arabia have joined the Miss World contest.

Jordan, you've made unbelievable changes, we were all wrong...
Re: Jordan Henderson*
March 28, 2024, 08:55:18 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on March 28, 2024, 04:36:40 pm
Guys, Saudi Arabia have joined the Miss World contest.

Jordan, you've made unbelievable changes, we were all wrong...
Get your face out for the lads?   ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 03:41:11 pm
Quote
Jordan Henderson is appreciated by Ajax but at the same time he is disappointed with the lack of quality on the pitch, the lack of mentality of his teammates and the lack of top sport culture at the club. [@TimvanDuijn14]
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 05:00:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:41:11 pm


All things he went to Saudi for  ::)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 05:10:55 pm
Quote from: No666 on March 18, 2024, 07:57:53 pm
To be fair, Gerrard said that had they simultaneously offered him a chance to coach/get his badges with the youth set-up, he'd have seen a path with a bit of fulfilment in it to mitigate the bench-warming. I get the impression Rodgers wanted him gone - he was always uncomfortable with a club legend in the room. Henderson isn't admitting his legs have gone. He's not self-aware on even a flickering level.

Gerrard was also part of the problem by the end on top of Brendan's tactical inflexibility.. Legs gone, every opposition carving through the midfield like a hot knife through butter. Similar to Hendo and Fabinho.

It seems to be a habit of ours every five or six years, the failure to rejuvenate midfields resulting in a poor season with past it players.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 05:59:19 pm
Henderson quite rightly gets a lot of stick over his Saudi debacle, but in the end we put these people on maasive unreal pedestals, and we get miffed when being just human and fallable they do not live up to our overblown massive expectations:

This doesn't excuse his choice to go to Saudi for the brass though:
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 06:26:46 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 05:59:19 pm
Henderson quite rightly gets a lot of stick over his Saudi debacle, but in the end we put these people on maasive unreal pedestals, and we get miffed when being just human and fallable they do not live up to our overblown massive expectations:

This doesn't excuse his choice to go to Saudi for the brass though:

The pedestal thing is silly.

His Saudi move I've no real qualms over because I expect nothing from him. Likewise Fowler, Gerrard etc. Let's be honest they are not the sharpest. They are ordinary blokes who are good at kicking a ball for a living.   
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:03:16 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:10:55 pm
Gerrard was also part of the problem by the end on top of Brendan's tactical inflexibility.. Legs gone, every opposition carving through the midfield like a hot knife through butter. Similar to Hendo and Fabinho.

It seems to be a habit of ours every five or six years, the failure to rejuvenate midfields resulting in a poor season with past it players.

I don't think Rodgers ever really wanted Gerrard. his legs had gone and he was always trying to force the play, but he didn't feel he had the authority to do anything about it.

Henderson has also become a pain in the arse since his legs went but at least Gerrard had the technical brilliance to somewhat mask his physical decline. Although ironically it took Henderson's endurance and athleticism to help mask Gerrard's physical decline in 13/14.
