« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 60679 times)

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1200 on: March 14, 2024, 11:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on March 14, 2024, 11:13:22 pm
Hahaha.

5-0 against West fucking Ham. How shit are they.

And he still plays for the coaching genius that is Southgate.

All he deserves.

A David Cameron of a slip.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,383
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1201 on: March 14, 2024, 11:47:16 pm »
seen the highlights just now - still doing his thing of blaming other players for his own deficiencies (no trent to blame it all on this time though). hiding behind villa players during build up from the back for the second goal, then tells the guy he wasnt giving an option to 'play it forward' lol. he's not a leader, leaders are comfortable taking responsibility
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1202 on: March 14, 2024, 11:54:21 pm »
Quote from: End Product on March 14, 2024, 11:45:49 pm
A David Cameron of a slip.

Indeed 🤪
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1203 on: March 15, 2024, 06:51:21 pm »
Hendo is a lucky boy to still being getting England call-ups.  I guess in a 23-man tournament squad there's room for one senior player that acts as a motivator for the younger lads.  I'm sure there was a nation that did alright at AFCON with their squad captain just acting like a cheerleader without playing a single minute.

The idea falls down a bit though if the players no longer revere Hemdo.  He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,733
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1204 on: March 15, 2024, 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 15, 2024, 06:51:21 pm
He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.

Having a bit of trouble scrubbing clean of the stench of the Saudi stay, is he?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1205 on: March 15, 2024, 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 15, 2024, 06:51:21 pm
Hendo is a lucky boy to still being getting England call-ups.  I guess in a 23-man tournament squad there's room for one senior player that acts as a motivator for the younger lads.  I'm sure there was a nation that did alright at AFCON with their squad captain just acting like a cheerleader without playing a single minute.

The idea falls down a bit though if the players no longer revere Hemdo.  He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.

t has been interesting to witness VVD approach to the captaincy. Stepping up his own game as well as bringing in and helping out a bunch of kids.. Henderson in that role would be a plane crash..
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,827
  • Cool as
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1206 on: March 15, 2024, 06:58:26 pm »
He should've retired, I think he'll badly regret not doing so when he looks back at his career. Either that, or gone back to Sunderland.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1207 on: March 15, 2024, 07:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on March 15, 2024, 06:58:26 pm
He should've retired, I think he'll badly regret not doing so when he looks back at his career. Either that, or gone back to Sunderland.

He should have just stayed on the big contract that he lobbied for and demanded at Liverpool and accepted the Milner role as a squad player. His ego wouldn't.

Southgate will still pick him for the Euros though and with the players they have they should be winning that tournament and that's what he's banking on. He could have prolonged his career (like Milner) had he retired earlier from internationals. He started prioritising England over Liverpool.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2024, 07:55:19 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1208 on: March 15, 2024, 09:54:37 pm »
For me it's that after being told he wouldn't be first choice anymore he didn't look at the schedule we'd have this season and back himself to force himself back into being a first team regular, and doing this while he was club captain.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1209 on: March 16, 2024, 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: John_P on March 15, 2024, 09:54:37 pm
For me it's that after being told he wouldn't be first choice anymore he didn't look at the schedule we'd have this season and back himself to force himself back into being a first team regular, and doing this while he was club captain.

I think after last season went so poorly he didn't back himself and the squad (and ultimately the manager) to properly turn it around and didn't have the heart for the fight anymore. Probably didn't fancy the Europa League, yet ended up losing 4-0 in the last 16 of the Conference League.

Being told he wasn't going to be first choice was the catalyst to think fuck it i'm going - along with obviously the big contract at Saudi. He wouldn't have gone somewhere like Ajax for a pay freeze or a pay cut from Liverpool.

But he'd been at Liverpool long enough to know that if he kept himself fit and the performance levels were there he'd still play a lot. Reality of a lot of games and injuries we get.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1210 on: March 16, 2024, 08:30:36 am »
He has previous for that though, when Brendan wanted to ship him out to Fulham in a swap with Dempsey he was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn't part of the managers plans. He stayed and worked his way back into the team and was undroppable for nearly 10 years. I have massive respect for him because of that.

His outlook clearly changed over time. I was expecting him to become a (very expensive) squad player but lifting all those trophies went to his head.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1211 on: March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on March 16, 2024, 08:30:36 am
He has previous for that though, when Brendan wanted to ship him out to Fulham in a swap with Dempsey he was told in no uncertain terms that he wasn't part of the managers plans. He stayed and worked his way back into the team and was undroppable for nearly 10 years. I have massive respect for him because of that.

Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1212 on: March 16, 2024, 08:50:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am
Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.
Gerrard was a bit different, I think he saw the writing on the wall during his final season. His body had given all it had by that point.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1213 on: March 16, 2024, 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 16, 2024, 08:44:02 am
Yeah, I always liked Henderson for that. It becomes hard for senior players to accept a reduced role, especially if they're captain. Ego takes over, or a refusal to accept fading legs.

As soon as Rodgers told Gerrard his minutes would have to be managed he fucked off to America.

That isn't the way I look at it.  I got the impression Gerrard knew he couldn't do it anymore, he wasn't up to it, acknowledged that, and took the money in LA.  Different from refusing to do a role.

I'm not Gerrard's biggest fan either ( obviously he's one of our greatest players).
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,559
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1214 on: March 16, 2024, 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on March 16, 2024, 10:05:28 pm
That isn't the way I look at it.  I got the impression Gerrard knew he couldn't do it anymore, he wasn't up to it, acknowledged that, and took the money in LA.  Different from refusing to do a role.

I'm not Gerrard's biggest fan either ( obviously he's one of our greatest players).

I think Gerrard said subsequently he'd have stayed on longer if he knew Klopp was coming in though. The end of 13/14 was tough for him to take and with 14/15 going badly and Suarez fucked off - and Sturridge long term crocked by the resolve tester - he didn't see much point in sticking around on reduced minutes. Whether or not he'd have stayed if Rodgers had promised him a more prominent role which Rodgers was right not to do.

A bit like with Henderson. The near miss of 21/22 (similar with 13/14) and the next season going really badly coincided with him getting dropped for parts of last season and then told his minutes would be managed. If he thought we'd be battling on all fronts this season, he'd have been more inclined to stick around, but he didn't fancy it.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,277
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1215 on: March 17, 2024, 12:47:06 pm »
I don't think we would be in the position we are now if we had retained the likes of Henderson etc.

They jumped ship for money because they thought the club had peaked and was years away from battling its way back into contention. It was hard work they either felt unable to contribute effectively to, or just didn't want to after already winning pretty much everything. They had lost their fight.

Instead we've had a resurgence of young, hungry players, eager and desperate to win, and seizing their chance to play this final season full of Klopp hugs. It's a moment they will never forget, and will be able to share with friends and family forever. It couldn't have worked out better for us, even if it was an unintended benefit resulting from players abandoning us for their own selfish reasons.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1216 on: March 17, 2024, 03:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 17, 2024, 12:47:06 pm
I don't think we would be in the position we are now if we had retained the likes of Henderson etc.

They jumped ship for money because they thought the club had peaked and was years away from battling its way back into contention. It was hard work they either felt unable to contribute effectively to, or just didn't want to after already winning pretty much everything. They had lost their fight.

Instead we've had a resurgence of young, hungry players, eager and desperate to win, and seizing their chance to play this final season full of Klopp hugs. It's a moment they will never forget, and will be able to share with friends and family forever. It couldn't have worked out better for us, even if it was an unintended benefit resulting from players abandoning us for their own selfish reasons.

I'm sorry but this is utter nonsense.  Henderson and fabinho were both done physically in terms of playing at our level.  Nothing to do with lack of fight
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,277
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1217 on: March 17, 2024, 03:54:03 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 17, 2024, 03:51:34 pm
I'm sorry but this is utter nonsense.  Henderson and fabinho were both done physically in terms of playing at our level.  Nothing to do with lack of fight

Yet they couldn't wait to jump ship when Saudi flashed their knickers at them. Yup. Plenty of fight in them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1218 on: March 17, 2024, 04:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 17, 2024, 03:54:03 pm
Yet they couldn't wait to jump ship when Saudi flashed their knickers at them. Yup. Plenty of fight in them.

This is a different issue though. It was clear that their time at the club was up. Fabinho, in particular, looked like a league one midfielder at times. Their demise just happened to coincide with the arrival of the Saudi gravy train.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,713
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1219 on: March 18, 2024, 07:57:53 pm »
To be fair, Gerrard said that had they simultaneously offered him a chance to coach/get his badges with the youth set-up, he'd have seen a path with a bit of fulfilment in it to mitigate the bench-warming. I get the impression Rodgers wanted him gone - he was always uncomfortable with a club legend in the room. Henderson isn't admitting his legs have gone. He's not self-aware on even a flickering level.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1220 on: March 20, 2024, 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on March 17, 2024, 04:09:47 pm
This is a different issue though. It was clear that their time at the club was up. Fabinho, in particular, looked like a league one midfielder at times. Their demise just happened to coincide with the arrival of the Saudi gravy train.

But they weren't clamouring to go, and in fact Henderson was trying to claim he wanted more minutes not more money, that's why he left.

How they were in their last season and how they left has no real connection. We were preparing for a season with them and adapted when they left. They didn't turn around in June and say "I can't do it at this level anymore"

It wasn't some sort of noble sacrifice cause they were past it. They saw money, and saw us as past it, and felt it was a perfect time to cash in.

Best thing to happen for us in a while
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 12:11:47 pm »
How is Gordon Henderson doing at Ajax these days?
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Is he still No1 at pointing out other players faults ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 