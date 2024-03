Hendo is a lucky boy to still being getting England call-ups. I guess in a 23-man tournament squad there's room for one senior player that acts as a motivator for the younger lads. I'm sure there was a nation that did alright at AFCON with their squad captain just acting like a cheerleader without playing a single minute.



The idea falls down a bit though if the players no longer revere Hemdo. He surely carried some gravitas as the captain of a massively impressive Liverpool, less so now he's flopped in Saudi Arabia and is acting as a jynx for an underachieving Ajax side.