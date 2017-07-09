Henderson sets very high standards from his teammates - he was constantly barking at them during a game. That's all well and good when he himself was performing at a high level because others will have seen that, and respected that he was leading by example and just expected the same from everyone. A feeling of "I can't him let him down". However, when Henderson could no longer do what he expected of others, I can imagine that he and his shouting began to grate on teammates and maybe caused a few rifts.



All assumptions of course!



Yeah this is one thing I always admired about Hendo. His constant shouting at the team as captain. That's not easy to do.Firstly, you need to set the correct, high standard that you're demanding of others. And secondly, you need a bloody good set of lungs on you to play in midfield and constantly shout out orders. Plus you need to be super confident that what you're saying/shouting is exactly what needs to be done at that time. Otherwise you look stupid and no one would follow.All the above only works if you're playing at a high standard.