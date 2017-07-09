Anyone notice how together and happy the squad seems without the experienced Henderson and Milner there to 'set the standards'? Its apparent how much players respect Van Dijk as the out-and-out leader, as compared to last season where we saw frequent dissent and unhappiness. I will never downplay Henderson's contributions to the team until 2022, but it's clear that his new contract really ruffled some feathers in the dressing room.
To be fair to Henderson he was a great captain and set the standards along with Milner. He'd run himself into the ground. He also helped form a great team spirit in the dressing room, culminating in the CL win and the PL win. Gerrard led more by example as captain but there were always cliques in the dressing room, Henderson helped change that as captain, although Klopp would have demanded that anyway.
The issue was just last season that Henderson's legs were gone and after previously being the legs in midfield, there was nobody left who could even run. Therefore, Henderson could no longer set the example because he couldn't get about the pitch anymore and dropped off a cliff along with Fabinho at the same time.
Did the contract ruffle a few feathers? Possibly. Gini didn't get the deal he wanted, Mo's dragged on, Henderson issued all kinds of demands and got the deal he wanted with 2 years still to run.