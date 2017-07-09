« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 58388 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1160 on: February 26, 2024, 04:43:48 pm »
I can't be the only Liverpool supporter who was a little bit relieved that Henderson wasn't in our team yesterday. And not just because Virg wouldn't have been skipper.

He hasn't exactly set Ajax alight either since he joined them in January. They had finally clicked into a bit of form before he joined, having just won three on the bounce. But Hendo's four league games since then have been winless (LDLD). Not been a great year for him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,697
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1161 on: February 26, 2024, 04:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 26, 2024, 04:43:48 pm
I can't be the only Liverpool supporter who was a little bit relieved that Henderson wasn't in our team yesterday. And not just because Virg wouldn't have been skipper.

He hasn't exactly set Ajax alight either since he joined them in January. They had finally clicked into a bit of form before he joined, having just won three on the bounce. But Hendo's four league games since then have been winless (LDLD). Not been a great year for him.
No, not the only one.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1162 on: February 26, 2024, 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 26, 2024, 04:43:48 pm
I can't be the only Liverpool supporter who was a little bit relieved that Henderson wasn't in our team yesterday. And not just because Virg wouldn't have been skipper.

He hasn't exactly set Ajax alight either since he joined them in January. They had finally clicked into a bit of form before he joined, having just won three on the bounce. But Hendo's four league games since then have been winless (LDLD). Not been a great year for him.

They've taken just 2 points from 4 games since signing him, having won 10 of their previous 12. Rafael van der Vaart went on Dutch TV and slagged him off  ;D
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1163 on: February 27, 2024, 12:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on February 26, 2024, 08:42:29 pm
They've taken just 2 points from 4 games since signing him, having won 10 of their previous 12. Rafael van der Vaart went on Dutch TV and slagged him off  ;D
Quote from: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-henderson-ajax-vandervaart-rant-32172348
Ex-Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart launches scathing attack on Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been told he brings "zero quality" to Ajax following his transfer to the Eredivisie titans last month.
Great stuff.  I wonder how bad he'd need to be that he would miss out on the Euros.  Being out of his depth in a second tier league isn't a great look.

I don't want to downplay what Hendo achieved with us but I wouldn't have wanted him in his current state/form coming on ahead of McConnell at the weekend.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,782
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1164 on: February 27, 2024, 01:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 27, 2024, 12:46:09 pm
Great stuff.  I wonder how bad he'd need to be that he would miss out on the Euros.  Being out of his depth in a second tier league isn't a great look.

I don't want to downplay what Hendo achieved with us but I wouldn't have wanted him in his current state/form coming on ahead of McConnell at the weekend.

A season too long, but, got there in the end.  Our midfield has been superb, since.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1165 on: February 27, 2024, 01:17:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February 27, 2024, 12:46:09 pm
Great stuff.  I wonder how bad he'd need to be that he would miss out on the Euros.  Being out of his depth in a second tier league isn't a great look.

I don't want to downplay what Hendo achieved with us but I wouldn't have wanted him in his current state/form coming on ahead of McConnell at the weekend.

100% agree. Hed have took the minutes the likes of Gravenberch, Clark and McConnell have benefited from. Him leaving has actually been a blessing in disguise in the fact that his legs were totally gone and had he been here, whether he was playing well or out of form, hed have been coming on in most games like Milner was doing last season instead of giving these minutes to younger players.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1166 on: February 27, 2024, 01:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on February 26, 2024, 08:42:29 pm
They've taken just 2 points from 4 games since signing him, having won 10 of their previous 12. Rafael van der Vaart went on Dutch TV and slagged him off  ;D
What a blow to the ego this must be for Henderson the regime changer.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1167 on: February 27, 2024, 02:22:59 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on February 27, 2024, 01:17:00 pm
100% agree. Hed have took the minutes the likes of Gravenberch, Clark and McConnell have benefited from. Him leaving has actually been a blessing in disguise in the fact that his legs were totally gone and had he been here, whether he was playing well or out of form, hed have been coming on in most games like Milner was doing last season instead of giving these minutes to younger players.

It's worked out for us. Would have still been a useful squad player but he wasn't interested in having his minutes managed and no longer up to starting regularly.

With Thiaho and Bajcetic injured all season then could have done with him or Milner around with all the games. Its given others opportunities though.
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 02:24:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1168 on: February 27, 2024, 05:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 27, 2024, 02:22:59 pm
It's worked out for us. Would have still been a useful squad player but he wasn't interested in having his minutes managed and no longer up to starting regularly.

With Thiaho and Bajcetic injured all season then could have done with him or Milner around with all the games. Its given others opportunities though.

I miss Milner more than Henderson. Milner was a wiley old player who could put the boot in when needed but also come off the bench and kill a few minutes winning a cheeky freekick. Henderson was the opposite, I remember last season against Fulham at anfield, one nil in the final few minutes and he tried a stupid lob on goal, Fulham got the ball, went up the other end and very nearly scored an equaliser.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1169 on: February 27, 2024, 06:06:08 pm »
Hendo tarnished his legacy with that move to Saudi and how he seemed to agitate for it.

But I think history will be a bit kinder to him once wounds have healed as I still believe he was a marvellous captain for us. But I've got to say I think Virgil is starting to show himself as a next level captain.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1170 on: February 27, 2024, 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on February 27, 2024, 05:50:22 pm
I miss Milner more than Henderson. Milner was a wiley old player who could put the boot in when needed but also come off the bench and kill a few minutes winning a cheeky freekick. Henderson was the opposite, I remember last season against Fulham at anfield, one nil in the final few minutes and he tried a stupid lob on goal, Fulham got the ball, went up the other end and very nearly scored an equaliser.

Henderson's legs have gone but when it's got to the stage where you'd consider Jay Spearing for tomorrow's squad then he'd still be useful.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,101
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1171 on: February 27, 2024, 06:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 27, 2024, 06:29:00 pm
Henderson's legs have gone but when it's got to the stage where you'd consider Jay Spearing for tomorrow's squad then he'd still be useful.

That would have been an excellent use of financial resources. 28/2/24: "Hendo! Stop counting your money. Get your kit on. You're on the bench at last."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1172 on: February 27, 2024, 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 27, 2024, 06:52:59 pm
That would have been an excellent use of financial resources. 28/2/24: "Hendo! Stop counting your money. Get your kit on. You're on the bench at last."

He wouldn't accept being on the bench anyway so it was the time he moved on. Although had we known Henderson was going we'd have kept Milner.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,109
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1173 on: February 27, 2024, 07:02:31 pm »
Just another past-it footballer who's ego got the better of him. Saudi batting their eyelashes at him like that made him think he was better than he was at a time where Jurgen was drying to give him an ice bucket of reality. But it turned out his new partner was little more than lipstick on a pig.

Now he's picking up the pieces and he has nobody in his corner to bat for him anymore. I'm not sure he has anything left to give. He should consider retiring to be honest.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1174 on: February 28, 2024, 12:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 27, 2024, 06:29:00 pm
Henderson's legs have gone but when it's got to the stage where you'd consider Jay Spearing for tomorrow's squad then he'd still be useful.


"Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season."
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1175 on: March 3, 2024, 08:53:20 pm »
We were perhaps blind to how bad hed become a little bit because he was our captain and had achieved so much. But even in 21/22 he was a long way from the player hed been. And by 22/23 he was just awful. Im really surprised a European team has signed him.
« Last Edit: March 3, 2024, 08:55:13 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • Boss Tha
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1176 on: March 6, 2024, 09:27:54 pm »
Another interview in the Guardian, he's making out it was all the clubs discussion to let him go.

Still hurting. Bless.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,321
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1177 on: March 6, 2024, 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: elbow on March  6, 2024, 09:27:54 pm
Another interview in the Guardian, he's making out it was all the clubs discussion to let him go.

Still hurting. Bless.

Embarrassing near on every time he opens his mouth since his move to Saudi.

"Looking back in that period of time, looking back now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club."

^ He really is deluded if trying to re-write the history of his decision to leave LFC and go $port$wa$h for the Saudis and what followed (maybe it is just something he tells himself?).

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/06/jordan-henderson-has-no-regrets-liverpool-exit-klopp-fairytale-end-ajax-aston-villa

« Last Edit: March 7, 2024, 10:55:51 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1178 on: March 6, 2024, 09:56:54 pm »
Funny how he always does an interview just before the international breaks, dying to not be forgotten, the reality is that he deserves to be nowhere near the squad, he can't start and he sure and shit isn't a difference maker off the bench.

End result will be Southgate giving him the armband  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,992
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1179 on: March 7, 2024, 08:25:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  6, 2024, 09:56:54 pm
Funny how he always does an interview just before the international breaks, dying to not be forgotten
Completely transparent. By all accounts he won't even be in Amsterdam next season.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,548
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1180 on: March 7, 2024, 08:41:49 am »
He says a lot of nice things in the interview

No foot in mouth stuff this time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1181 on: March 7, 2024, 09:26:36 am »
He's not wrong that it was the right time to leave...

It's his destination that was the problem.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1182 on: March 7, 2024, 10:01:44 am »
The guys a prick...but not sure there's much particularly controversial in that interview. Its pretty vanilla.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,109
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1183 on: March 7, 2024, 02:24:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March  6, 2024, 09:54:02 pm
Embarrassing near on every time he opens his mouth since his move to Saudi.

"Looking back in that period of time, looking back now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club."

^ He really is deluded if trying to re-write the history of his decision to leave LFC and go $port$wa$h for the Saudis and what followed (maybe it is just something he tells himself?).

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/06/jordan-henderson-has-no-regrets-liverpool-exit-klopp-fairytale-end-ajax-aston-villa

Looks like it just dawned on him that we got the better deal after he stabbed us in the back to force through his dream move. Perhaps his ego has finally caught up to the reality of his age?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,348
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1184 on: March 8, 2024, 07:50:38 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on March  7, 2024, 02:24:00 pm
Looks like it just dawned on him that we got the better deal after he stabbed us in the back to force through his dream move. Perhaps his ego has finally caught up to the reality of his age?
Karma really kicked him in the nuts.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1185 on: March 8, 2024, 03:22:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March  6, 2024, 09:54:02 pm
Embarrassing near on every time he opens his mouth since his move to Saudi.

"Looking back in that period of time, looking back now, it is easy to see that it was the right decision made by the manager and the club."

^ He really is deluded if trying to re-write the history of his decision to leave LFC and go $port$wa$h for the Saudis and what followed (maybe it is just something he tells himself?).

www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/06/jordan-henderson-has-no-regrets-liverpool-exit-klopp-fairytale-end-ajax-aston-villa

Reality probably dawned on him that when you look through our injuries this season he'd still have played most of the games (and we probably wouldn't have signed Endo), but he saw his arse at being told he was going to have his minutes managed/not be first choice anymore.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • Big in Japan
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1186 on: March 8, 2024, 05:44:28 pm »
Endo >>>>>>>>>>>> Hendo
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,345
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1187 on: March 8, 2024, 06:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on March  8, 2024, 05:44:28 pm
Endo >>>>>>>>>>>> Hendo
thats without even accounting for how much of a saving we made (at least 10 million henderson would've been paid to stink the joint out). so we've got a better performer/contributor whose salary must be under 50% of Henderson's too
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1188 on: March 10, 2024, 08:31:13 pm »
Of all the players that have left Liverpool in recent years Hendersons decline has been the most dramatic. He would stuggle even in the usual retirement homes of MLS or A League.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1189 on: March 11, 2024, 09:29:45 am »
Anyone notice how together and happy the squad seems without the experienced Henderson and Milner there to 'set the standards'? Its apparent how much players respect Van Dijk as the out-and-out leader, as compared to last season where we saw frequent dissent and unhappiness. I will never downplay Henderson's contributions to the team until 2022, but it's clear that his new contract really ruffled some feathers in the dressing room.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1190 on: March 11, 2024, 09:48:43 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 11, 2024, 09:29:45 am
Anyone notice how together and happy the squad seems without the experienced Henderson and Milner there to 'set the standards'? Its apparent how much players respect Van Dijk as the out-and-out leader, as compared to last season where we saw frequent dissent and unhappiness. I will never downplay Henderson's contributions to the team until 2022, but it's clear that his new contract really ruffled some feathers in the dressing room.

Henderson sets very high standards from his teammates - he was constantly barking at them during a game. That's all well and good when he himself was performing at a high level because others will have seen that, and respected that he was leading by example and just expected the same from everyone. A feeling of "I can't him let him down". However, when Henderson could no longer do what he expected of others, I can imagine that he and his shouting began to grate on teammates and maybe caused a few rifts.

All assumptions of course!
« Last Edit: March 11, 2024, 09:51:26 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1191 on: March 11, 2024, 09:50:33 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 11, 2024, 09:29:45 am
Anyone notice how together and happy the squad seems without the experienced Henderson and Milner there to 'set the standards'? Its apparent how much players respect Van Dijk as the out-and-out leader, as compared to last season where we saw frequent dissent and unhappiness. I will never downplay Henderson's contributions to the team until 2022, but it's clear that his new contract really ruffled some feathers in the dressing room.
I mean surely more likely they were unhappy because we were shit?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,390
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1192 on: March 11, 2024, 11:55:51 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 11, 2024, 09:29:45 am
Anyone notice how together and happy the squad seems without the experienced Henderson and Milner there to 'set the standards'? Its apparent how much players respect Van Dijk as the out-and-out leader, as compared to last season where we saw frequent dissent and unhappiness. I will never downplay Henderson's contributions to the team until 2022, but it's clear that his new contract really ruffled some feathers in the dressing room.

To be fair to Henderson he was a great captain and set the standards along with Milner. He'd run himself into the ground. He also helped form a great team spirit in the dressing room, culminating in the CL win and the PL win. Gerrard led more by example as captain but there were always cliques in the dressing room, Henderson helped change that as captain, although Klopp would have demanded that anyway.

The issue was just last season that Henderson's legs were gone and after previously being the legs in midfield, there was nobody left who could even run. Therefore, Henderson could no longer set the example because he couldn't get about the pitch anymore and dropped off a cliff along with Fabinho at the same time.

Did the contract ruffle a few feathers? Possibly. Gini didn't get the deal he wanted, Mo's dragged on, Henderson issued all kinds of demands and got the deal he wanted with 2 years still to run.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 am »
No regrets about leaving?

Saudi blood money cheque must have cleared...
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1194 on: Yesterday at 12:53:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 11, 2024, 09:48:43 am
Henderson sets very high standards from his teammates - he was constantly barking at them during a game. That's all well and good when he himself was performing at a high level because others will have seen that, and respected that he was leading by example and just expected the same from everyone. A feeling of "I can't him let him down". However, when Henderson could no longer do what he expected of others, I can imagine that he and his shouting began to grate on teammates and maybe caused a few rifts.

All assumptions of course!
Yeah this is one thing I always admired about Hendo. His constant shouting at the team as captain. That's not easy to do.
Firstly, you need to set the correct, high standard that you're demanding of others. And secondly, you need a bloody good set of lungs on you to play in midfield and constantly shout out orders. Plus you need to be super confident that what you're saying/shouting is exactly what needs to be done at that time. Otherwise you look stupid and no one would follow.

All the above only works if you're playing at a high standard.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,109
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1195 on: Yesterday at 03:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 12:53:54 pm
Yeah this is one thing I always admired about Hendo. His constant shouting at the team as captain. That's not easy to do.
Firstly, you need to set the correct, high standard that you're demanding of others. And secondly, you need a bloody good set of lungs on you to play in midfield and constantly shout out orders. Plus you need to be super confident that what you're saying/shouting is exactly what needs to be done at that time. Otherwise you look stupid and no one would follow.

All the above only works if you're playing at a high standard.

Aye. Towards the end of Carra's career I seem to recall a number of Rawkites complaining about how much he was screaming at the players around him, when it was him making the mistakes. Pickford's another one - always giving his defenders the mouth when he bollocks up a save.

Shouting only works when you're playing to a high standard yourself. If your form drops off a cliff, all you're going to do is start pissing off your team mates.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1196 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
See hes kept his place in the England team after lighting up the Dutch league
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,345
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1197 on: Today at 03:26:17 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:30:01 pm
See hes kept his place in the England team after lighting up the Dutch league
he turned them from a team in form to a team that just won their first game in five hah. still, he ran a bit at the end of their last game, and featured on social media, so he's done his bit!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 