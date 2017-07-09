Yup, he's completely missed the point. This isn't about a player simply 'going abroad' or leaving liverpool. I'd expect Klopp to understand why people have a problem with it. Pretty myopic from him.



agreed, although the most myopic point for me was probably the silliness about the english getting their backs up about players abroad.think it's likely because he lives in a bit of a bubble (not as much as high profile players, but obviously more so than most of us) and within the english football bubble there are plenty of dinosaurs or 'old school' thinkers who maybe do express those views (certainly seen enough in the media do it). i have zero doubt in my mind though that liverpool supporters, if eg Milner left for Atletico or Henderson left for Ajax, would have reacted extremely positively and full of praise for those moves - and most likely reiterated what many of us say plenty already that 'its always surprised me more english players dont try playing aborad, i think that'd only be good for them and english football'.always healthy to remember he's mortal, and like everyone else in the world will have things he says or does or thinks that we disagree with - in this case something wholly undramatic and comepletely trivial