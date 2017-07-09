The horizon brought hope, as did I. For generations, they would marvel at how a boy from the North East of England would change the vicissitudes of life for countless unfortunate souls in this often barren but sometimes lush land. I toiled ceaselessly, the bravest man from my shores since Scott, eager to overcome the unwelcoming countenances of those who would resist change, particularly from one with my set of values. One fateful day, I witnessed a rainbow float majestically in the sky, daring all and sundry to halt its magnificence. Later, I learned that the sky was subject to legal action, which, as it transpired, came in the form of a blood-red hue for days on end. When dozens of fans became scores, I knew my work was done. Ultimately, in less than half a year, I achieved what countless others before me have failed to do across untold centuries. A new challenge beckons. What wonders await me, only fate can know.
T.E. Henderson
The Bellend of Arabia