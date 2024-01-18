« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

mattD

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 03:56:57 pm
Objectively speaking, it's a great career move. Ajax are one of THE great clubs of this world. An incredible institution, despite the crisis they are going through.

I'd have been so delighted for him 6 months ago, moving on to a great club where he could find the minutes to play. If I'd be in a coma the last six months and seen him going to Ajax, I'd assume it was from Liverpool. It would have enhanced my reputation of him in many ways, as a man who's head is screwed on not just personally but professionally too. Now it just seems like a PR exercise in damage limitation.

I wish him the best there, I wish the best for Ajax in general but its a career that will forever be tainted by his move to Saudi Arabia.
thejbs

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 03:57:58 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278

Yup, he's completely missed the point. This isn't about a player simply 'going abroad' or leaving liverpool. I'd expect Klopp to understand why people have a problem with it. Pretty myopic from him.
Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 03:59:34 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 18, 2024, 10:16:50 pm
Apparently, he went around to every fans home to personally thank them. Only took him a couple of hours.

Did he walk?
mattD

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278

Agree. Probably the only thing I strongly disagree with him on. While he can be supportive of the players he coached, recognising the Liverpool 'family' more broadly would surely show a bit more consideration an understanding for those within the LGBT community.
classycarra

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:57:58 pm
Yup, he's completely missed the point. This isn't about a player simply 'going abroad' or leaving liverpool. I'd expect Klopp to understand why people have a problem with it. Pretty myopic from him.
agreed, although the most myopic point for me was probably the silliness about the english getting their backs up about players abroad.

think it's likely because he lives in a bit of a bubble (not as much as high profile players, but obviously more so than most of us) and within the english football bubble there are plenty of dinosaurs or 'old school' thinkers who maybe do express those views (certainly seen enough in the media do it). i have zero doubt in my mind though that liverpool supporters, if eg Milner left for Atletico or Henderson left for Ajax, would have reacted extremely positively and full of praise for those moves - and most likely reiterated what many of us say plenty already that 'its always surprised me more english players dont try playing aborad, i think that'd only be good for them and english football'.

always healthy to remember he's mortal, and like everyone else in the world will have things he says or does or thinks that we disagree with - in this case something wholly undramatic and comepletely trivial :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
I still haven't moved on from the fact a Jordan fuckin' Hederson shirt has outsold a Frank Rijkaard shirt.  ;D

Thats not too difficult to get your head around is it? I imagine relics shirts sell in much bigger quantities than when Franky was at his peak, or even back at Ajax as an old man in the mid 90s.
Samie

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:46:25 pm
A Rijkaard shirt now when he's in his 60's should be outsellnig Hendo now.  ;D
afc tukrish

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:48:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:46:25 pm
A Rijkaard shirt now when he's in his 60's should be outsellnig Hendo now.  ;D

Rudi Völler would buy one...
1892tillforever

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 04:50:13 pm
The horizon brought hope, as did I. For generations, they would marvel at how a boy from the North East of England would change the vicissitudes of life for countless unfortunate souls in this often barren but sometimes lush land. I toiled ceaselessly, the bravest man from my shores since Scott, eager to overcome the unwelcoming countenances of those who would resist change, particularly from one with my set of values. One fateful day, I witnessed a rainbow float majestically in the sky, daring all and sundry to halt its magnificence. Later, I learned that the sky was subject to legal action, which, as it transpired, came in the form of a blood-red hue for days on end. When dozens of fans became scores, I knew my work was done. Ultimately, in less than half a year, I achieved what countless others before me have failed to do across untold centuries. A new challenge beckons. What wonders await me, only fate can know.

T.E. Henderson
The Bellend of Arabia
mattD

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:50:13 pm
The horizon brought hope, as did I. For generations, they would marvel at how a boy from the North East of England would change the vicissitudes of life for countless unfortunate souls in this often barren but sometimes lush land. I toiled ceaselessly, the bravest man from my shores since Scott, eager to overcome the unwelcoming countenances of those who would resist change, particularly from one with my set of values. One fateful day, I witnessed a rainbow float majestically in the sky, daring all and sundry to halt its magnificence. Later, I learned that the sky was subject to legal action, which, as it transpired, came in the form of a blood-red hue for days on end. When dozens of fans became scores, I knew my work was done. Ultimately, in less than half a year, I achieved what countless others before me have failed to do across untold centuries. A new challenge beckons. What wonders await me, only fate can know.

T.E. Henderson
The Bellend of Arabia



Fantastic.

I've read his book, 'Five Pillars of Stupidity'.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:25:19 pm
Yeah, this bit is odd...

Not sure anyone is suggesting Henderson (or any other player) shouldn't consider another country than the absolutely wonderful and perfect UK, it's quite clearly the specific country he chose that's the issue.

Yep, had he chosen to leave us for Ajax last summer I daresay he'd have gone with the blessing of every Liverpool supporter.
rob1966

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 05:21:16 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
Yep, had he chosen to leave us for Ajax last summer I daresay he'd have gone with the blessing of every Liverpool supporter.

Yep. 13 years with us, won everything as Captain, we'd have all wished him luck and welcomed him back if we play Ajax or he turned out for the Legends teams.

Son of Spion

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
Yep, had he chosen to leave us for Ajax last summer I daresay he'd have gone with the blessing of every Liverpool supporter.
Absolutely. He'd have gone to another of the world's greatest clubs after a glittering career here. Reputation intact and with the blessing of pretty much everyone who follows our Club.

Now, he just looks desperate, washed-up and with his reputation in tatters. Selling his soul doesn't look like it's paid off for him.
Red Beret

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 06:16:12 pm
Totally agree. Liverpool to Ajax would have been a great move for all parties concerned. Jordan decided to be a bellend though.

But again, I don't blame Jurgen. It's okay for us bunch of nobodies on here to call out a blood thirsty sportswasher; Jurgen can hardly do that, and nor can LFC. As I said, it's good that he doesn't hold onto the resentment and moved on. It's a good way to live, to be honest.

But I'm not done being angry.
rossipersempre

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 06:39:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
I still haven't moved on from the fact a Jordan fuckin' Hederson shirt has outsold a Frank Rijkaard shirt.  ;D
I wouldn't believe a word of that. They refuse to comment on actual numbers so it's just PR bullshit at its finest. Which is exactly why they've signed him.
rossipersempre

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 06:46:17 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:42:25 pm
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278
Just reiterates his well-known weak spot. He's loyal to a fault.
CHOPPER

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 07:38:20 pm
Seems those pesky liberal and cosmopolitan Cloggies are accepting this charleton, and theyre not the only one I know - this bloody Jerry Hun, at our club wishes him well now!. oh my god, do these people ever check in on the moral compass for LFC, that is DAWK? I think not.

We need some paragraphs people, and quick! Schnell! Schnell!
Wabaloolah

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:06:51 pm
Yep, had he chosen to leave us for Ajax last summer I daresay he'd have gone with the blessing of every Liverpool supporter.
doubt we'd have got £12m for him though
thejbs

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 11:56:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
I still haven't moved on from the fact a Jordan fuckin' Hederson shirt has outsold a Frank Rijkaard shirt.  ;D

Can only presume because in 1995, it was less of a thing to buy shirts with names on them. Certainly not to the level you do today.
