Seems to be a popular signing for Ajax.Google translated article below:Shirt sales Henderson breaks record at Ajax within 24 hoursJordan Henderson is a player for Ajax. The club immediately notices this in shirt sales. That goes through the roof. The shirts with jersey number 6 are eagerly flying over the counter. The club is already talking about a broken record.That requires some explanation: Ajax always measures the shirt sales of a player in the first week after he has been recruited. According to the club, Henderson's shirt is the fastest-selling shirt ever. He easily beats Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind. Henderson's shirt was sold more times within 24 hours than those of Tadic and Blind in a week.Precise numbers are never mentioned, but Ajax says that this is already the fastest-selling shirt of a player ever. Henderson just doesn't beat sales of the Marley shirt. It went just that little bit faster within 24 hours. Boss above boss, right?Within Ajax they had certainly expected that shirt sales would go fast, but they had not anticipated that it would go through the roof like this. We rarely or never experience this, said the voice from the Johan Cruijff Arena.Online sales are going like crazy. Not only within the Netherlands. The Ajax shirt with Henderson on it is now also in great demand within Asia. The reason for this may be that Liverpool has always invested heavily in the countries there. As the then captain of The Reds, Henderson's shirt was often sold there anyway.Henderson regularly played with number 14 during his career. The Englishman fully understands that he does not get it at Ajax. The number 6 was available after the departure of Davy Klaassen. That song fits perfectly too!