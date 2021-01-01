« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm »
He really is a shameless Jamook.

The c*nt.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm »
It'd be funny if Gareth Southgate doesn't pick him for the Euros now. More chance of Gareth giving up wearing waistcoats, but it'd be a laugh if he dropped him
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm »


Quote
BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Ajax on a deal until summer 2026, just six months after signing for Al Etiffaq.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 pm »
Bizarre signing for Ajax.

Sold his soul for all to see and now crawling back. Just a shitty person really.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 09:48:16 pm
It'd be funny if Gareth Southgate doesn't pick him for the Euros now. More chance of Gareth giving up wearing waistcoats, but it'd be a laugh if he dropped him
Thats pretty much the main reason hes moved. Southgate cant keep picking him if hes playing in a team that loses on a weekly basis.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Yeah its most likely as people say his desperation to play for England.

He nailed his colours to the mast when he sung god save the Queen at Anfield knowing full well he was going against the majority of fans that day. He could have not done that, but he clearly felt he needed too for Engerlund.

That was a big sign right there before he dumped the rest of his steaming load on the fans in the summer.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
What a weirdo..

"Im sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect. It wasnt an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family.
I want to take this opportunity to thank the club & the fans for all the support during my time. I really felt the love from Day One.
Ill keep watching & hoping for your success. Good luck for the future."

https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1748071886808862734

Apparently, he went around to every fans home to personally thank them. Only took him a couple of hours.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
What a 6 months! I'm surprised he is even able to walk let alone play football with all those bullets he's fired into his feet!

Now it's all been confirmed let's list all the things he's achieved since July:
- Threw down the captain's armband in the gutter after throwing a hissy fit because Jurgen was going to pick younger, fitter players over him
- Claimed he was forced out even though there was no plan to sell him
- Left our club through the back door when he would've commanded a huge sendoff like we saw with Milly et al.
- Went to Saudi Arabia for the cash and pissed not only on the Liverpool fans but all the LGBTQ+ community that he had apparently supported
- Played in the equivalent of 19 Soccer Aid games but with less fans
- Got booed by his own England fans, the ones he prioritised over the Liverpool fans
- Got fed up and tried to make a hasty exit from the huge challenge
- Found out that in order to escape he'd pretty much have to give up the riches he had already 'earned'
- Took the only half decent option which is a giant club, albeit one playing in a terrible league having a season so bad, its worse than the one he experienced in 22-23
- All the while the club he left is top of the league and still in all 4 competitions.
- His replacement has seen plenty of first team action.

You know that infamous Bobby Ewing death storyline in Dallas, where they scrapped half a season to bring him back claiming it was all a dream? Doesn't Hendo wish he had that option now?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm


Was he wearing these beneath the crop?

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
mad that a eriedvisie club think it'll be worth paying him big money in 2025. he was seriously bad and dangerously slow a year ago. and he'll only have regressed. you can see why ajax fans were revolting earlier in the season, they're being run by idiots
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm
mad that a eriedvisie club think it'll be worth paying him big money in 2025. he was seriously bad and dangerously slow a year ago. and he'll only have regressed. you can see why ajax fans were revolting earlier in the season, they're being run by idiots
They said on the Beeb news that he's the highest paid player in the history of the Eredivisie.  I know football finances have gone a bit mad but when you think of the talent that's passed through that league and a 33-year old Jordan Henderson is the highest paid player ever it's mind blowing.  I think I need a lay down.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm
They said on the Beeb news that he's the highest paid player in the history of the Eredivisie.  I know football finances have gone a bit mad but when you think of the talent that's passed through that league and a 33-year old Jordan Henderson is the highest paid player ever it's mind blowing.  I think I need a lay down.
genuinely crazy - they'd probably get a better performance out of some of their retired players. i doubt the fans will thnk he's fit to lace davy klaasen's boots ;D

he's just not very good anymore (and unlike most of the unathletic cloggers in that league, he doesn't have the footballing technique to mask that very well). there's not even any entertainment value that he offers to justify the money - unlike fat jan molby or ronaldinho or someone putting on a clinic and almost dying running a few metres
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 06:51:12 am »
I cant boot him into touch just yet. He was our captain during a glorious period. I wish him every success at Ajax.

Heres a radical  thought - perhaps the Ajax people know a lot more about football than some of the idiot pile-ons on here?

Good luck, Captain.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:23:50 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm
Official.

https://x.com/AFCAjax/status/1748070311512219937?s=20

Love the he used to wear 14, he wont be here bit  ;D

Also, very much a Liverpool Ajax love-in that vid, as youd expect.  Understandably ignoring the shitstain the last few months of his career was.
haha, saw that, was a weird video

Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm

You know that infamous Bobby Ewing death storyline in Dallas, where they scrapped half a season to bring him back claiming it was all a dream? Doesn't Hendo wish he had that option now?
So he wakes up in Jurgen Klopp's shower tomorrow is what you are saying?

"We signed this Japanese guy who had just gone the Asian cup and Ryan Gravenberch"
"its ok i am here now"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:33:28 am »

> Interviewer - How did this happen?
> JH - I'm not sure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F5pBTkW2a4
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 08:41:04 am »
The likes of Tamori arent breaking into the squad playing in a superior league so it seems like a daft move. Then again, it is Southgate picking the squad

What a fall from grace.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:18:39 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:41:04 am
The likes of Tamori arent breaking into the squad playing in a superior league so it seems like a daft move. Then again, it is Southgate picking the squad

What a fall from grace.

Henderson is going to the Euros, you can be sure of that. He's one of Southgate's trusted lieutenants and frankly up to the last six months I'd have agreed he deserved his place (not that I'm arsed how England do mind).

He had worked so hard to earn the respect of so many inside and outside of LFC after his initial struggles and he has trashed that stellar reputation chasing blood money which he will never see because of a tax dodge. Hope it was all worth it Jordan.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 06:51:12 am
I cant boot him into touch just yet. He was our captain during a glorious period. I wish him every success at Ajax.

Heres a radical  thought - perhaps the Ajax people know a lot more about football than some of the idiot pile-ons on here?

Good luck, Captain.

They're 23 off the top spot halfway through the season (that'd put them just above Palace) so I'm not sure they're particularly run well at the moment
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:31:25 pm »
I hope he does well
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 12:46:45 pm »
Good signing for Ajax and good move for him at this stage of his career. He walks in as their best player and one of the league's top players even as Ajax find themselves in a tough spot this season. They're probably building towards a quick return to the top next season but PSV have been unstoppable this season (but will probably sell players in the summer) and Feyenoord are also a decent side again these days. There's a lot of really good talents in that league but the all round quality is pretty weak.

A lot would probably laugh but I've no doubts he can still do it at international level. Chiellini and Bonucci looked world class in the last Euros at a combined age of 134. People need to learn it's basically a different sport to European club football. Harry Maguire played well in a World Cup for fucks sake. His closest competition is a crock who looked good for Leeds in the Championship and has barely kicked a ball for two years.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 01:10:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Was he wearing these beneath the crop?



Are those Billy Dane's?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
Seems to be a popular signing for Ajax.

Google translated article below:

https://www.ajaxlife.nl/articles/2024/januari-2024/shirtverkoop-henderson-breekt-binnen-24-uur-al-record-bij-ajax

Shirt sales Henderson breaks record at Ajax within 24 hours
Jordan Henderson is a player for Ajax. The club immediately notices this in shirt sales. That goes through the roof. The shirts with jersey number 6 are eagerly flying over the counter. The club is already talking about a broken record.

That requires some explanation: Ajax always measures the shirt sales of a player in the first week after he has been recruited. According to the club, Henderson's shirt is the fastest-selling shirt ever. He easily beats Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind. Henderson's shirt was sold more times within 24 hours than those of Tadic and Blind in a week.

Precise numbers are never mentioned, but Ajax says that this is already the fastest-selling shirt of a player ever. Henderson just doesn't beat sales of the Marley shirt. It went just that little bit faster within 24 hours. Boss above boss, right?

Within Ajax they had certainly expected that shirt sales would go fast, but they had not anticipated that it would go through the roof like this. We rarely or never experience this, said the voice from the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Online sales are going like crazy. Not only within the Netherlands. The Ajax shirt with Henderson on it is now also in great demand within Asia. The reason for this may be that Liverpool has always invested heavily in the countries there. As the then captain of The Reds, Henderson's shirt was often sold there anyway.

Henderson regularly played with number 14 during his career. The Englishman fully understands that he does not get it at Ajax. The number 6 was available after the departure of Davy Klaassen. That song fits perfectly too!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:16:50 pm
Apparently, he went around to every fans home to personally thank them. Only took him a couple of hours.

Took him less given that 250 were probably bussed in workers who were in living the same complex (ok ok they had like 10 rooms between them all).
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:46:45 pm
Good signing for Ajax and good move for him at this stage of his career. He walks in as their best player and one of the league's top players even as Ajax find themselves in a tough spot this season. They're probably building towards a quick return to the top next season but PSV have been unstoppable this season (but will probably sell players in the summer) and Feyenoord are also a decent side again these days. There's a lot of really good talents in that league but the all round quality is pretty weak.

A lot would probably laugh but I've no doubts he can still do it at international level. Chiellini and Bonucci looked world class in the last Euros at a combined age of 134. People need to learn it's basically a different sport to European club football. Harry Maguire played well in a World Cup for fucks sake. His closest competition is a crock who looked good for Leeds in the Championship and has barely kicked a ball for two years.

I don't know if this is true.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:42:25 pm
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278

He was always going to back Henderson, he's not going to chat shit against a player who did so much for him.  He made comments around the time of the move along the lines of it being a positive thing too, if I remember right.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:54 pm
I don't know if this is true.

Go and look through the Ajax squad. It's absolutely crap, they have nothing really. No star quality anywhere across the field, mainly just young lads and a few journeymen, I was amazed how few of the players I recognised. Steven Bergwijn is their best attacker and Tadic got off a while back because he saw the squad being gutted. I reckon he'll go into that side and look head and shoulders above the rest, if not that he'll still probably stand out most weeks. I can see why Ajax fans are happy with the deal, because they need some experience and quality, again, people might scoff at that but it's the Eredivisie. I won't change history like a lot have done with him on here, during his last couple of years here I thought he was playing rubbish but he's still played at a level 99.9% of footballers couldn't dream of.

PSV have won every league game this season but even that is built on older players like De Jong (Patrick Van Aanholt plays regularly, too). Feyenoord have some good young players too. Thing with Henderson as well is, he'll need to go there and actually perform if he wants a future there, it won't be strolling round the field as I assume he did in SA.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:42:25 pm
One of the rare occasions I won't agree with Jurgen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68031278

I think people would be surprised how little Jürgen is actually bothered by sportswashing in football. Were all consumed here, but hes never said much against what is going on with these countries buying clubs (or now players for the league there). Its like when there where rumours of Qatar buying LFC, and loads were like Klopp will leave. No he wouldnt.  Not saying hed agree with the shit they do, of course he wouldn't, but different people have very different focuses when it comes to the world around us and politics.

And yes of cousre, hes always going to back Henderson, however bad Henderson made himself look. He knew/knows him better than anyone in football, and they achieved so much, hes not going to be anything but supportive.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 02:20:46 pm »
Jurgen is a good man who sees the best in people. He's not one to hold mistakes against players, even big ones. I'm not going to hold it against him for not joining the pitchfork brigade.

On this matter, though, I am in the pitchfork brigade and I'm okay with it.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm »
 ;D

Quote
Jordan Hendersons shirt is already one of the fastest-selling player shirt in Ajax history.

[@ajaxlife]
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote
Ajax players who wore #6 at some part of their career.


Frank Rijkaard
Clarence seedorf
Frank de Boer
Ronald Koeman
