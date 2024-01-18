We all pay the minimum tax possible really, don't we? Even if you're on the payroll, you don't pay more than PAYE. You also avoid tax by paying into pensions etc. When I ran my own company, I paid the minimum possible tax. If the tax rate was higher or there were different rules, I'd have happily paid more.



I'm a socialist, but I think it's down to the government to have a rigorous and fair tax system rather than the individual to "pay their fair share" when it's not a voluntary donation. Capital gains tax needs to be overhauled for example.



In 1980, a Sunday Times investigation revealed that in 1978, the Dewhurst chain paid £10 tax on a profit of more than £2.3m. By this time, Edmund's grandson, also Edmund, and his cousin, Lord Samuel, were at the helm.[size=78%][/size]What am I to say? Moshiri said. I bought into a great club. I felt it today. It is a great club. He added I think you can never take over a club, you can be part of a club, and I think thats what Im hoping; to become part of a club I bought into a family, a new family. I think thats whats special for me. And I give them whatever I have. Moshiri, as a tax exile living in Monaco, is only allowed into the UK for a limited amount of time so he only sees his 'family' occasionally.I think you'll find the rich find ways to pay less than ordinary working people, that cannot be right. I agree, it's the rules, but people should be aware of the fact it is happening. It is a bit like Sean Connery when he used to go on about Scottish Independence when he himself chose to live in tax exile and would have avoided helping any Scottish Government he was so keen on.