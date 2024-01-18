« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1040
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:24 am
Always the case that those who can afford to pay tax are the keenest to avoid it, Jordan is not alone in that regard but anyone who regards him as anything other than self centred is kidding themselves. (He's not alone in that respect, be careful who you look up to)

Well he's going to be contributing now.

Quote
That salary would have been tax free had Henderson stayed for two years. As it is, he will become subject to Saudi income tax at 20%. At the very least, he is losing £3m in tax by leaving now. But theres also the fact that he will be tax resident in either the UK or the Netherlands for this tax year. In the UK, theres effectively a 47% tax rate, including national insurance, on income at his level. In the Netherlands its 49.5%. And that means a substantial additional bill.
rscanderlech

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1041
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Apparently the deferral was driven in part so he could keep playing for England :lmao
This is the sad example of a man in denial about his own decline.
Bread

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1042
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Apparently the deferral was driven in part so he could keep playing for England :lmao

Wants to play for the England national team but going to great lengths to avoid paying UK Tax. What a true patriot.
Rush 82

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1043
Can never understand why these mega earners go to such lengths to avoid paying tax on their mega earnings - they're already earning such ridiculous money that cutting in half still leaves it at mega-money - hell, if it makes them feel better, make a bloody meal of it and point out to all and sundry that they can shut it about the money since they're contributing significantly via the massive amount of tax they pay.

Stupid and greedy I suppose.
Knight

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1044
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:05:14 am
Can never understand why these mega earners go to such lengths to avoid paying tax on their mega earnings - they're already earning such ridiculous money that cutting in half still leaves it at mega-money - hell, if it makes them feel better, make a bloody meal of it and point out to all and sundry that they can shut it about the money since they're contributing significantly via the massive amount of tax they pay.

Stupid and greedy I suppose.

You know that thing about how power corrupts? Well money makes people greedy. Not always or absolutely, just like not all those with power are corrupted by it, but it pushes you in certain directions.
thejbs

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1045
Didnt this guy get an MBE for his support of the NHS during covid? Now hes tax dodging. his Saudi move really shows where his nhs and equality principles sit in relation to money.

Ive never seen a Liverpool player fuck themselves so badly, so quickly.
BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1046
Can't wait for his presser and see him talking about why he's taken up this exciting new project.
paulrazor

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1047
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:39:13 am
Didnt this guy get an MBE for his support of the NHS during covid? Now hes tax dodging. his Saudi move really shows where his nhs and equality principles sit in relation to money.

Ive never seen a Liverpool player fuck themselves so badly, so quickly.
he really has just dug himself into a big hole
Bincey

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1048
So Howard Philips

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1049
Redley

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1050
Almost starting to feel a tiny bit sorry for him now :D
redbyrdz

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1051
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
I know ultimately he would probably have the final say but its fair to say all these super rich, not the sharpest footballers will have financial advisers telling them what to do.

Most of those financial.advisors likely see it as their job to make their client as much money as possible, ie, pay as little tax as possible. They don't care (or understand) that it looks like tax dodging to everybody else.
Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1052
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:17:32 am
As a resident of Amsterdam, can I be the first to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.

Geert?
Slippers

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1053
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Almost starting to feel a tiny bit sorry for him now :D

Nah,I know his mattress is stuffed with gold bars but he made his bed etc.
thaddeus

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1054
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:31:07 pm
Most of those financial.advisors likely see it as their job to make their client as much money as possible, ie, pay as little tax as possible. They don't care (or understand) that it looks like tax dodging to everybody else.
I'd say they all do.  The only value they add is to help their client keep more money and in exchange for that help they take a healthy proportion of the retained money.

Henderson is an idiot but I doubt there's a single top-flight player that doesn't have some sort of tax minimisation in place.  Lots of money that should be paying for public services being diverted to financial advisors and giving the mega rich a bit more to spend in Dubai.

Can anyone remember the last player playing in Dutch football that was capped for England?  It's a step up from the Saudi league for sure but the general standard doesn't seem that high.  Maybe Chuba Akpom will get his long awaited England call-up now that he's a teammate of Henderson.
Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1055
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:46:57 pm
I'd say they all do.  The only value they add is to help their client keep more money and in exchange for that help they take a healthy proportion of the retained money.

Henderson is an idiot but I doubt there's a single top-flight player that doesn't have some sort of tax minimisation in place.  Lots of money that should be paying for public services being diverted to financial advisors and giving the mega rich a bit more to spend in Dubai.

Can anyone remember the last player playing in Dutch football that was capped for England?  It's a step up from the Saudi league for sure but the general standard doesn't seem that high.  Maybe Chuba Akpom will get his long awaited England call-up now that he's a teammate of Henderson.

We all pay the minimum tax possible really, don't we? Even if you're on the payroll, you don't pay more than PAYE. You also avoid tax by paying into pensions etc. When I ran my own company, I paid the minimum possible tax. If the tax rate was higher or there were different rules, I'd have happily paid more.

I'm a socialist, but I think it's down to the government to have a rigorous and fair tax system rather than the individual to "pay their fair share" when it's not a voluntary donation. Capital gains tax needs to be overhauled for example.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1056
In just a few months, Jordan Henderson has made the desert bloom. Homosexuality is celebrated in a new annual "Festival of Love" in Riyadh; Bin Salman has declared universal rights for all creeds, colours and sexual orientations; Saudi Arabia has moved to 100% renewables, brought in low-impact agricultural specialists to create a new garden paradise, and banned all arms deals. The country has issued a full apology for all of its historic human rights abuses and paid huge reparations to the victims and their families. It's quite incredible what one footballer can do, if he is prepared to stand up for what he believes in.

Next stop, benighted Amsterdam. Jordan's crusade is a moral one. Who can withstand him?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1057
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:46:57 pm
I'd say they all do.  The only value they add is to help their client keep more money and in exchange for that help they take a healthy proportion of the retained money.

Henderson is an idiot but I doubt there's a single top-flight player that doesn't have some sort of tax minimisation in place.  Lots of money that should be paying for public services being diverted to financial advisors and giving the mega rich a bit more to spend in Dubai.

Can anyone remember the last player playing in Dutch football that was capped for England?  It's a step up from the Saudi league for sure but the general standard doesn't seem that high.  Maybe Chuba Akpom will get his long awaited England call-up now that he's a teammate of Henderson.


As always, Rich people can pay other people a lot of money just to make them richer in order to afford to pay them that money.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1058
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:55:38 pm
We all pay the minimum tax possible really, don't we? Even if you're on the payroll, you don't pay more than PAYE. You also avoid tax by paying into pensions etc. When I ran my own company, I paid the minimum possible tax. If the tax rate was higher or there were different rules, I'd have happily paid more.

I'm a socialist, but I think it's down to the government to have a rigorous and fair tax system rather than the individual to "pay their fair share" when it's not a voluntary donation. Capital gains tax needs to be overhauled for example.


In 1980, a Sunday Times investigation revealed that in 1978, the Dewhurst chain paid £10 tax on a profit of more than £2.3m. By this time, Edmund's grandson, also Edmund, and his cousin, Lord Samuel, were at the helm.


[size=78%][/size]What am I to say? Moshiri said. I bought into a great club. I felt it today. It is a great club. He added I think you can never take over a club, you can be part of a club, and I think thats what Im hoping; to become part of a club I bought into a family, a new family. I think thats whats special for me. And I give them whatever I have. Moshiri, as a tax exile living in Monaco, is only allowed into the UK for a limited amount of time so he only sees his 'family' occasionally.

I think you'll find the rich find ways to pay less than ordinary working people, that cannot be right. I agree, it's the rules, but people should be aware of the fact it is happening. It is a bit like Sean Connery when he used to go on about Scottish Independence when he himself chose to live in tax exile and would have avoided helping any Scottish Government he was so keen on.
newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1059
Didn't Jordan (and agent) get a big signing fee to go change the culture in Saudi?

So even if he doesn't get his wage money from them - I bet he didn't play for free.
thejbs

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1060
So, based on press reports that he deferred his salary and then abandoned it to get out of his contract, hes about 100k worse off than had he stayed at Liverpool. And thats before the reputation damage that will affect his future earnings.

He shouldve stayed and bowed out at the end of this season, headed to the euros and then gone for a cushy MLS retirement.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1061
If I was £100k worse off I'd be dead, Jordan won't be, he'll be fine. Must be great having choices as to which millionaire path to follow. For other sports people (except for the top in some sports like Golf, tennis, F1 etc) these sorts of choices make a difference to the rest of their lives. For PL players it's just about how many houses they can cope with.


That's what does my head in with these types of things. Many people have to sacrifice their principles to get by in life, people who can afford to keep their principles (and still be wealthy) are far worse.
Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1062
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:22:44 pm

In 1980, a Sunday Times investigation revealed that in 1978, the Dewhurst chain paid £10 tax on a profit of more than £2.3m. By this time, Edmund's grandson, also Edmund, and his cousin, Lord Samuel, were at the helm.


[size=78%][/size]What am I to say? Moshiri said. I bought into a great club. I felt it today. It is a great club. He added I think you can never take over a club, you can be part of a club, and I think thats what Im hoping; to become part of a club I bought into a family, a new family. I think thats whats special for me. And I give them whatever I have. Moshiri, as a tax exile living in Monaco, is only allowed into the UK for a limited amount of time so he only sees his 'family' occasionally.

I think you'll find the rich find ways to pay less than ordinary working people, that cannot be right. I agree, it's the rules, but people should be aware of the fact it is happening. It is a bit like Sean Connery when he used to go on about Scottish Independence when he himself chose to live in tax exile and would have avoided helping any Scottish Government he was so keen on.

Yeah, good point. Moving your residency or domicile to avoid tax is a shitty move.
Lastrador

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1063
Either his advisors hate him or they are painfully inept.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1064
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm
Gold.

Deferred his blood money so he wouldn't pay tax back home.
Hasn't been paid.
Dragged his whole family to one of the most oppressive countries in the world.
Captains a team that hasn't won in their last 8 matches.
Plays in front of less than 1000 fans.
Takes a 60% pay cut to abandon his 'project'.
He deferred it only to  end up forfeiting a good chunk anyway🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #1065
Imagine selling your soul to go to Saudi Arabia for the money, only to end up with less money in the bank. And with more money left on the table with the contract he already had at Liverpool.
