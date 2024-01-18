In just a few months, Jordan Henderson has made the desert bloom. Homosexuality is celebrated in a new annual "Festival of Love" in Riyadh; Bin Salman has declared universal rights for all creeds, colours and sexual orientations; Saudi Arabia has moved to 100% renewables, brought in low-impact agricultural specialists to create a new garden paradise, and banned all arms deals. The country has issued a full apology for all of its historic human rights abuses and paid huge reparations to the victims and their families. It's quite incredible what one footballer can do, if he is prepared to stand up for what he believes in.



Next stop, benighted Amsterdam. Jordan's crusade is a moral one. Who can withstand him?