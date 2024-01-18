« previous next »
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:38:05 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:24 am
Always the case that those who can afford to pay tax are the keenest to avoid it, Jordan is not alone in that regard but anyone who regards him as anything other than self centred is kidding themselves. (He's not alone in that respect, be careful who you look up to)

Well he's going to be contributing now.

Quote
That salary would have been tax free had Henderson stayed for two years. As it is, he will become subject to Saudi income tax at 20%. At the very least, he is losing £3m in tax by leaving now. But theres also the fact that he will be tax resident in either the UK or the Netherlands for this tax year. In the UK, theres effectively a 47% tax rate, including national insurance, on income at his level. In the Netherlands its 49.5%. And that means a substantial additional bill.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 01:48:46 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Apparently the deferral was driven in part so he could keep playing for England :lmao
This is the sad example of a man in denial about his own decline.
Offline Bread

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 07:50:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Apparently the deferral was driven in part so he could keep playing for England :lmao

Wants to play for the England national team but going to great lengths to avoid paying UK Tax. What a true patriot.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:05:14 am »
Can never understand why these mega earners go to such lengths to avoid paying tax on their mega earnings - they're already earning such ridiculous money that cutting in half still leaves it at mega-money - hell, if it makes them feel better, make a bloody meal of it and point out to all and sundry that they can shut it about the money since they're contributing significantly via the massive amount of tax they pay.

Stupid and greedy I suppose.
Offline Knight

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:18:46 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:05:14 am
Can never understand why these mega earners go to such lengths to avoid paying tax on their mega earnings - they're already earning such ridiculous money that cutting in half still leaves it at mega-money - hell, if it makes them feel better, make a bloody meal of it and point out to all and sundry that they can shut it about the money since they're contributing significantly via the massive amount of tax they pay.

Stupid and greedy I suppose.

You know that thing about how power corrupts? Well money makes people greedy. Not always or absolutely, just like not all those with power are corrupted by it, but it pushes you in certain directions.
Offline thejbs

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:39:13 am »
Didnt this guy get an MBE for his support of the NHS during covid? Now hes tax dodging. his Saudi move really shows where his nhs and equality principles sit in relation to money.

Ive never seen a Liverpool player fuck themselves so badly, so quickly.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Can't wait for his presser and see him talking about why he's taken up this exciting new project.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:42:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:39:13 am
Didnt this guy get an MBE for his support of the NHS during covid? Now hes tax dodging. his Saudi move really shows where his nhs and equality principles sit in relation to money.

Ive never seen a Liverpool player fuck themselves so badly, so quickly.
he really has just dug himself into a big hole
Online Bincey

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 11:47:13 am »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Online Redley

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:12:54 pm »
Almost starting to feel a tiny bit sorry for him now :D
Online redbyrdz

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
I know ultimately he would probably have the final say but its fair to say all these super rich, not the sharpest footballers will have financial advisers telling them what to do.

Most of those financial.advisors likely see it as their job to make their client as much money as possible, ie, pay as little tax as possible. They don't care (or understand) that it looks like tax dodging to everybody else.
Online Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 12:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 08:17:32 am
As a resident of Amsterdam, can I be the first to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.

Geert?
Online Slippers

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 12:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Almost starting to feel a tiny bit sorry for him now :D

Nah,I know his mattress is stuffed with gold bars but he made his bed etc.
Online thaddeus

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 12:46:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:31:07 pm
Most of those financial.advisors likely see it as their job to make their client as much money as possible, ie, pay as little tax as possible. They don't care (or understand) that it looks like tax dodging to everybody else.
I'd say they all do.  The only value they add is to help their client keep more money and in exchange for that help they take a healthy proportion of the retained money.

Henderson is an idiot but I doubt there's a single top-flight player that doesn't have some sort of tax minimisation in place.  Lots of money that should be paying for public services being diverted to financial advisors and giving the mega rich a bit more to spend in Dubai.

Can anyone remember the last player playing in Dutch football that was capped for England?  It's a step up from the Saudi league for sure but the general standard doesn't seem that high.  Maybe Chuba Akpom will get his long awaited England call-up now that he's a teammate of Henderson.
Online Peabee

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 12:55:38 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:46:57 pm
I'd say they all do.  The only value they add is to help their client keep more money and in exchange for that help they take a healthy proportion of the retained money.

Henderson is an idiot but I doubt there's a single top-flight player that doesn't have some sort of tax minimisation in place.  Lots of money that should be paying for public services being diverted to financial advisors and giving the mega rich a bit more to spend in Dubai.

Can anyone remember the last player playing in Dutch football that was capped for England?  It's a step up from the Saudi league for sure but the general standard doesn't seem that high.  Maybe Chuba Akpom will get his long awaited England call-up now that he's a teammate of Henderson.

We all pay the minimum tax possible really, don't we? Even if you're on the payroll, you don't pay more than PAYE. You also avoid tax by paying into pensions etc. When I ran my own company, I paid the minimum possible tax. If the tax rate was higher or there were different rules, I'd have happily paid more.

I'm a socialist, but I think it's down to the government to have a rigorous and fair tax system rather than the individual to "pay their fair share" when it's not a voluntary donation. Capital gains tax needs to be overhauled for example.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 12:57:44 pm »
In just a few months, Jordan Henderson has made the desert bloom. Homosexuality is celebrated in a new annual "Festival of Love" in Riyadh; Bin Salman has declared universal rights for all creeds, colours and sexual orientations; Saudi Arabia has moved to 100% renewables, brought in low-impact agricultural specialists to create a new garden paradise, and banned all arms deals. The country has issued a full apology for all of its historic human rights abuses and paid huge reparations to the victims and their families. It's quite incredible what one footballer can do, if he is prepared to stand up for what he believes in.

Next stop, benighted Amsterdam. Jordan's crusade is a moral one. Who can withstand him?
