Jordan Henderson*

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:24 am
Always the case that those who can afford to pay tax are the keenest to avoid it, Jordan is not alone in that regard but anyone who regards him as anything other than self centred is kidding themselves. (He's not alone in that respect, be careful who you look up to)

Well he's going to be contributing now.

That salary would have been tax free had Henderson stayed for two years. As it is, he will become subject to Saudi income tax at 20%. At the very least, he is losing £3m in tax by leaving now. But theres also the fact that he will be tax resident in either the UK or the Netherlands for this tax year. In the UK, theres effectively a 47% tax rate, including national insurance, on income at his level. In the Netherlands its 49.5%. And that means a substantial additional bill.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm
Apparently the deferral was driven in part so he could keep playing for England :lmao
This is the sad example of a man in denial about his own decline.
