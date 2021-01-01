« Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:38:05 am »
Always the case that those who can afford to pay tax are the keenest to avoid it, Jordan is not alone in that regard but anyone who regards him as anything other than self centred is kidding themselves. (He's not alone in that respect, be careful who you look up to)
Well he's going to be contributing now.
That salary would have been tax free had Henderson stayed for two years. As it is, he will become subject to Saudi income tax at 20%. At the very least, he is losing £3m in tax by leaving now. But theres also the fact that he will be tax resident in either the UK or the Netherlands for this tax year. In the UK, theres effectively a 47% tax rate, including national insurance, on income at his level. In the Netherlands its 49.5%. And that means a substantial additional bill.
