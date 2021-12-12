I think he (and others) actually are that thick. He's been shown a nice prospectus of the place, and because he's so revoked from reality, couldn't see through it at all. He's needed a few months to realise what everybody else knew all along.
His large ego must have taken a battering when he realised that he was no longer going to get that much playing time here, and that made him vulnerable to Steven Gerrards approach maybe. The whole thing did happen pretty quickly.
Just perfect timing for Liverpool. I think Klopp mentioned that Henderson isnt good around the team when he isnt playing, and having already gone all in on a midfield rebuild that likely raised a bit of a problem! Worked out so well that it caused him to do something so stupid as this, as it removed a problem of a sulking Henderson from the squad when he was spending a lot of time on the subs bench.