I think he (and others) actually are that thick. He's been shown a nice prospectus of the place, and because he's so revoked from reality, couldn't see through it at all. He's needed a few months to realise what everybody else knew all along.



His large ego must have taken a battering when he realised that he was no longer going to get that much playing time here, and that made him vulnerable to Steven Gerrards approach maybe. The whole thing did happen pretty quickly.Just perfect timing for Liverpool. I think Klopp mentioned that Henderson isnt good around the team when he isnt playing, and having already gone all in on a midfield rebuild that likely raised a bit of a problem! Worked out so well that it caused him to do something so stupid as this, as it removed a problem of a sulking Henderson from the squad when he was spending a lot of time on the subs bench.