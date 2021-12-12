« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1747669448717193412

Exclusive: Henderson deferred all wages from Saudi club to avoid UK tax

Re: Jordan Henderson*
https://twitter.com/GraceOnFootball/status/1747671346257989962

Grace sums it up well:

Ended his career at the highest level (no offence, Ajax), permanently damaged his reputation off the pitch, probably lost some sponsorships from it, and didn't even get the bag. He got exactly what he deserved lmao.


Grace is trans as well. So she if anyone probably felt Hendo's betrayal hard than most.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Worried about his England place, but doesnt want to pay tax there?  :P
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Oh man...

Probably had to use his Saudi wages to buy out his contract, thick idiot. :lmao

Can add tax dodging cnut to his list of accolades. Man of the people, eh? 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Re: Jordan Henderson*
it intimates that he still has a shred of self-respect left.

Mmmm.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Re: Jordan Henderson*
You wonder what he was expecting though. The fact there's no football heritage, it's a tough climate to play football in and it's far from a liberal society would hardly come unexpected, he can't be that thick.


I think he (and others) actually are that thick. He's been shown a nice prospectus of the place, and because he's so revoked from reality, couldn't see through it at all. He's needed a few months to realise what everybody else knew all along.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I think he (and others) actually are that thick. He's been shown a nice prospectus of the place, and because he's so revoked from reality, couldn't see through it at all. He's needed a few months to realise what everybody else knew all along.

Then he should fire his agent as well. Either for deliberately misleading him, or for being as thick and easily taken in as he was.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I think he (and others) actually are that thick. He's been shown a nice prospectus of the place, and because he's so revoked from reality, couldn't see through it at all. He's needed a few months to realise what everybody else knew all along.

His large ego must have taken a battering when he realised that he was no longer going to get that much playing time here, and that made him vulnerable to Steven Gerrards approach maybe. The whole thing did happen pretty quickly.

Just perfect timing for Liverpool. I think Klopp mentioned that Henderson isnt good around the team when he isnt playing, and having already gone all in on a midfield rebuild that likely raised a bit of a problem! Worked out so well that it caused him to do something so stupid as this, as it removed a problem of a sulking Henderson from the squad when he was spending a lot of time on the subs bench.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I think VVD getting the captaincy and Trent getting the vice-captaincy has done wonders for both this season. So for us it was probably good that Hendo left full-stop.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I think VVD getting the captaincy and Trent getting the vice-captaincy has done wonders for both this season. So for us it was probably good that Hendo left full-stop.

Absolutely.
