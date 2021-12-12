« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:42:22 am
That's what I've been thinking. His reputation would still be sky high, when he returned to Anfield for whatever event he'd get a long standing ovation. Now most of us think he's made a bit of a fool of himself at best.

What I don't understand is why players in his situation, who must have at least 20 million in the bank and know that they're not going to be challenging for big honours again, don't make a decision based on what sort of lifestyle they and their family could have. Pick a nice city in Europe, where the weather is good, people are friendly and you're a 2 hour flight from England and not focus on the money.

Basically what I'm saying is I don't understand why every player in his early 30s doesn't want to play for Portimonense and live in the Algarve.

Perhaps the fact that Steven Gerrard was manager and was his former mentor at Anfield, may have had something to do with that. I know a number of people don't want to confront this issue, but I do think it played its part. I'm not making excuses for him but at the same Gerrard is one of the big names in this league. Henderson should have still said no, especially considering his views and that's something which further along will really cost him. But as long as Gerrard is out there legitimizing the league players will continue to go there. I just wish more people would confront this.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:08:48 am
What a silly twat. No sympathy.
This. Made a fool of himself and fucked his reputation completely by going there. Won't ever forget what he did for us on the pitch but he can do one now to be honest.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:55:11 am
Because he'd never have left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut and Ajax wouldn't have paid a fee either.

Why would he have not left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut but he's leaving his Saudi contract for a wage cut?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Isn't this all driven by his desire to make sure he gets picked by Southgate?

Think we got the better part of this deal as we got a decent ish fee and wages saved with some of that reinvested.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Hestoic on January 15, 2024, 03:23:24 pm
Better to get stoned in Amsterdam than Saudi.

Haha nicely played.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I wonder whether he will have a gagging order as part of his contract end or whether he opens up about his experience and views
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Why would he have not left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut but he's leaving his Saudi contract for a wage cut?


He kicked up a big fuss to get that contract extension, he wasn't going to leave for less money before it even kicked in.

He's obviously desperate to get the hell out of there. He's learnt the hard way that money isn't everything, at least when you're already super rich.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:31:39 pm

He kicked up a big fuss to get that contract extension, he wasn't going to leave for less money before it even kicked in.

He's obviously desperate to get the hell out of there. He's learnt the hard way that money isn't everything, at least when you're already super rich.

Who says its just the money, you are telling me the prospect of working under Gerrard wouldn't have appealed to him as well?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:14:55 pm
The same reason I wouldn't mind having him back at all if he doesn't mind behind back up. He would be a good player to have considering our injury situation.

Ignoring the negativity going to Saudi, I believe he can still make an impact in our team.
good lord what am I reading!? he was absolutely god awful his last 12 months. and poor for longer. play McConnell instead if we're that desperate - he's better than him
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:08:48 am
What a silly twat. No sympathy.
in one. he's a prize bellend.

just waiting for him to talk about feeling 'persecuted' by his critics in an exclusive with the Athletic next - feels in keeping with his form and self awareness
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Who says its just the money, you are telling me the prospect of working under Gerrard wouldn't have appealed to him as well?

By all accounts Gerrard played a part in persuading him to go. He's not leaving us to go to Saudi for a pay cut though is he? The contract he was offered was what would have piqued his interest.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Who says its just the money, you are telling me the prospect of working under Gerrard wouldn't have appealed to him as well?

Maybe but if you're even slightly intelligent it probably shouldn't. I never really understand the argument, he's shown himself to be a crap coach (before he went to Saudi). Are people looking at it going 'Look what he did for Ryan Kent and James Tavernier, the mans a miracle worker'? I cant imagine any of the big Argentine players going to play for one of the rubbish clubs Maradona was managing, just because he was there. If he wants to be mates with him I'm sure his agent could have set up a meeting.

I can understand a top class coach potentially being a deciding factor in moving to a club, but moving somewhere crap just so you can play under a crap coach who happened to be a good player? Nah. Money.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:45:01 pm
By all accounts Gerrard played a part in persuading him to go. He's not leaving us to go to Saudi for a pay cut though is he? The contract he was offered was what would have piqued his interest.

I'm not saying money played no part in it as it would have done, but people miss the "attraction" of Gerrard being there as well. There is a reason why Gerrard was chosen to front this league after all.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:47:09 pm
Maybe but if you're even slightly intelligent it probably shouldn't. I never really understand the argument, he's shown himself to be a crap coach (before he went to Saudi). Are people looking at it going 'Look what he did for Ryan Kent and James Tavernier, the mans a miracle worker'? I cant imagine any of the big Argentine players going to play for one of the rubbish clubs Maradona was managing, just because he was there. If he wants to be mates with him I'm sure his agent could have set up a meeting.

I can understand a top class coach potentially being a deciding factor in moving to a club, but moving somewhere crap just so you can play under a crap coach who happened to be a good player? Nah. Money.

Gerrard was his mentor at Anfield though especially as he took Henderson under his wing when he first came here, it would have been attractive to him. But you only have to see his pretty miserable record of management to know, it was never going to be a good footballing decision, never mind anything else.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
He's an idiot really. Never really struck me as the most intelligent person around.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
He's made a complete tit of himself. Got himself a nice new contract from us, playing on Jurgen's loyalty; then agitated for this stupid money move and burned his reputation to the ground with just about everyone in the process. And now he's doing another runner.

Fuck him. He probably knows Gerrard is out the door himself soon so is just jumping ship. The man has zero loyalty to anyone. Not having a sack of damaged goods back at this club - what the heck would that look like?

Saudi can stick their sloppy seconds up their arse.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
"Henderson had considered going public with his desire to leave Saudi, but Ettifaq made it clear this tactic, and failure to deal with them privately and openly, would result in any departure being blocked.

Seems again Henderson was willing to use the press to put pressure on a team to act.  Yes, he was great for LFC and a huge part of one of our best ever teams, but my god he comes across as an arrogant, self centered twat  ;D  And yes, I know thats likely the case for many many of these players, after all, they are only looking out for one career. But when a player is happy to use the media to cause a disruption to his team, as he did here with that last contract, they it takes that to a different level.  Not a good look. But then hes been specialising in turning himself into a prize dickhead for months.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
I'd be surprised if he can get himself out of the massive hole he has created for himself now. He'll be subjected to public ridicule if he decides to carry on with his international career. For his own sake, he should just call quits on England and forget about the summer.

The gutter press will have a field day with him now, if they are still allowed to do that kind of stuff.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:17:32 am
As a resident of Amsterdam, can I be the first to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.

Living over in The Hague these days myself, only about half hour from the dam so there most weekends. So let me be the second to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:14:55 pm
The same reason I wouldn't mind having him back at all if he doesn't mind behind back up. He would be a good player to have considering our injury situation.

Ignoring the negativity going to Saudi, I believe he can still make an impact in our team.

I was a big fan of Henderson, and I wanted him to stay for his experience.

But this year proves how far behind he would have been, there's no way he'd get a look in at any time.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:09:31 pm
"Henderson had considered going public with his desire to leave Saudi, but Ettifaq made it clear this tactic, and failure to deal with them privately and openly, would result in any departure being blocked.

Seems again Henderson was willing to use the press to put pressure on a team to act.  Yes, he was great for LFC and a huge part of one of our best ever teams, but my god he comes across as an arrogant, self centered twat  ;D  And yes, I know thats likely the case for many many of these players, after all, they are only looking out for one career. But when a player is happy to use the media to cause a disruption to his team, as he did here with that last contract, they it takes that to a different level.  Not a good look. But then hes been specialising in turning himself into a prize dickhead for months.

Football is a weird world. I have just listened to a great interview with James Milner (posted it in his thread), and he was explaining how his time at Leeds ended. Basically the first thing he knew of his transfer up to Newcastle, was when Leeds told him to go for the medical! He had no inkling of it otherwise, but they needed the money. So, I guess footballers will say that sometimes the clubs too are somewhat sneaky about how they deal with them on certain issues.

Coming back to Henderson, we know the main reason why Henderson should have said no to Gerrard's PR advances, but footballers live in bubbles at the end of the day. But what surprises me more is his family not pointing out about the effects it would have on him, considering his he'd put himself on a pedestal. But I honestly think that some footballers are so far removed from reality that they just assume that everything they do will be understood. But that decision will in the end will come to define him in some quarters and that's the only reality that matters.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: mattD on Today at 01:24:34 pm
I was a big fan of Henderson, and I wanted him to stay for his experience.

But this year proves how far behind he would have been, there's no way he'd get a look in at any time.

Yes, in purely football terms we're fortunate that Jordan left us. He would have got a "look in". Clearly he wouldn't have started as many games as previously. Klopp apparently made that clear to him. But he wouldn't have been frozen out entirely. He would still be team captain, after all. What would that mean? It would mean Henderson coming into games on the 65 minute mark.

That's where we've dodged a bullet. Arguably our best sub this season has been Harvey Elliott. He's done the biz every time he's come off the bench. The thought of having Henderson warming up in order to change a game is not one anyone would have relished. But it would have happened.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 12:49:56 pm
He's an idiot really. Never really struck me as the most intelligent person around.
I think this sums it up for me. I don't think he's a particularly bad person. I won't slate him as a player. He gave his all for us and was part of one of our greatest ever teams. He's just not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

I have no respect for the man now, though. He comes over as someone who appears to stand for something, but abandons it very easily. This means he looks as flakey as they come. He went out of his way to champion the LGBTQ+ community. He didn't have to, but he did. He then abandons them and the principles he told us he held dear in order to play for people who persecute and murder that community in their country.

He pinned that decision on his supposed 'desire to grow the game over there and change minds'. He then abandoned this noble crusade after a few months because it's hot out there.  ::)

He also told us how imperative it was to earn stupid amounts of million out there to 'secure his family' and presumably the next ten generations of his family too. Again, he abandoned that noble crusade after a few months.  ::)

He now comes across as someone who hasn't got a clue who he is or what he stands for, if anything. An opportunist who goes whichever way the wind is blowing.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:19:44 pm
Living over in The Hague these days myself, only about half hour from the dam so there most weekends. So let me be the second to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.

But you're up for war crimes mate, diffrent story.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:09:31 pm
"Henderson had considered going public with his desire to leave Saudi, but Ettifaq made it clear this tactic, and failure to deal with them privately and openly, would result in any departure being blocked.


Funny how Henderson was able to ramrod a move through to Saudi with us when under contract, but when he thought of trying that trick again he was slapped down really hard by paymasters who can afford to fuck him over if he steps out of line.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
How many I's in idiot...................mmmmmmmmmm

Sunderland not doing well in the local IQ league


Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:58 pm
Yes, in purely football terms we're fortunate that Jordan left us. He would have got a "look in". Clearly he wouldn't have started as many games as previously. Klopp apparently made that clear to him. But he wouldn't have been frozen out entirely. He would still be team captain, after all. What would that mean? It would mean Henderson coming into games on the 65 minute mark.

That's where we've dodged a bullet. Arguably our best sub this season has been Harvey Elliott. He's done the biz every time he's come off the bench. The thought of having Henderson warming up in order to change a game is not one anyone would have relished. But it would have happened.

Thiago and Bajcetic's injuries would have seen him get plenty of minutes, he'd have probably got most of Endo's minutes as well, rather than Endo being given the chance to get his eye in (more to the point we wouldn't have signed him anyway, he was his replacement really). Or some of Jones and Elliott's.

Milner at least up until the back end of last season still featured in most games even at 36/37. He'd have started less than he'd have liked but he hasn't got 90 minutes in his legs anymore anyway. If Henderson wasn't coming on at 60 he'd be going off on 60. Klopp has told him similar and he saw his arse.

On the face of it he'd still be a key squad player, but the fact is that wasn't enough for him. Plus the fact he's gone and has forced others to step up in terms of leadership. When Henderson's off his game as well (like last season) then it affects that side of him as well anyway. A big part of what he offered was leading the press with his work rate and setting the tempo and the example. It reached the point where he couldn't do it any more in his last 12 months here.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:02:26 pm
Funny how Henderson was able to ramrod a move through to Saudi with us when under contract, but when he thought of trying that trick again he was slapped down really hard by paymasters who can afford to fuck him over if he steps out of line.

He really strongarmed us into getting the contract that he then wanted to break as well. There was no benefit to us, at the time, in giving Henderson a new deal with 2 years to run.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
It would be funny (but incredibly far-fetched) if Liverpool took the money received from the sell-on clause and very publicly donated it to LGBT charities.

I expect Henderson has secured his place in the England Euro's squad - not that Southgate would ever have dropped him anyway.  Other than that month though we can just ignore his career as it slowly fizzles out.  It would have been galling to see him playing in the Premier League, even if he was completely stinking out the place.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:22 pm
It would be funny (but incredibly far-fetched) if Liverpool took the money received from the sell-on clause and very publicly donated it to LGBT charities.

I expect Henderson has secured his place in the England Euro's squad - not that Southgate would ever have dropped him anyway.  Other than that month though we can just ignore his career as it slowly fizzles out.  It would have been galling to see him playing in the Premier League, even if he was completely stinking out the place.

I imagine the Saudis would hold onto the money unless LFC signed some kind of agreement that they wouldn't do that. At the end of the day, the Saudis can out-lawyer anyone, and would happily pay out more for their lawyers than what the sell-on was actually worth. They wouldn't allow someone to publicly slap them in the face like that, no matter what the financial cost.t
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Unless there is a pre-agreement there's nothing to stop us doing that once we have it. Anyway, if they give is £1m, we could give a different £1m away, it does not have to be the same banknotes (we should not give bank notes with blood on away)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #989 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Hope this goes updated in his autobiography. Not sure what he will the name the chapters. Jordan of Arabia or summat.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:43:22 pm
It would be funny (but incredibly far-fetched) if Liverpool took the money received from the sell-on clause and very publicly donated it to LGBT charities.

It will be funny too that a "Jewish club" is being paid by Arab oil wealth to take a player they don't wish to lose.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
What a spectacular fall from grace for the lad.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:19:23 pm
Perhaps the fact that Steven Gerrard was manager and was his former mentor at Anfield, may have had something to do with that. I know a number of people don't want to confront this issue, but I do think it played its part. I'm not making excuses for him but at the same Gerrard is one of the big names in this league. Henderson should have still said no, especially considering his views and that's something which further along will really cost him. But as long as Gerrard is out there legitimizing the league players will continue to go there. I just wish more people would confront this.
This
I've long realised that Gerrard the Footballer was someone to be admired; Gerrard the Person, not so much.
I'm glad that Jordan has left - whatever else, it intimates that he still has a shred of self-respect left.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:19:44 pm
Living over in The Hague these days myself, only about half hour from the dam so there most weekends. So let me be the second to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:22:36 am
Thief!! ;D

Mine was better  ;D

I think Henderson will do just fine at Ajax. The league is slower which will suit him and he'll be with 10 other actual professionals on the pitch.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:43:34 pm
But you're up for war crimes mate, diffrent story.
;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 01:19:44 pm
Living over in The Hague these days myself, only about half hour from the dam so there most weekends. So let me be the second to say.....

Fuck off Jordan.
Was the first Dwight Yorke?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Was the first Dwight Yorke?
:wellin
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 03:31:13 pm
This
I've long realised that Gerrard the Footballer was someone to be admired; Gerrard the Person, not so much.
I'm glad that Jordan has left - whatever else, it intimates that he still has a shred of self-respect left.

Does it, though? He might realise he made a bad decision, but it will be because his family can't stand it, that he's playing for a shit team in a shit league in front of five people a week, and perhaps because his England place is in jeopardy.

I doubt it's because he's suddenly realised the Saudi leaders are a bunch of blood soaked murderers that he should have nothing to do with.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:45:22 pm
Does it, though? He might realise he made a bad decision, but it will be because his family can't stand it, that he's playing for a shit team in a shit league in front of five people a week, and perhaps because his England place is in jeopardy.

I doubt it's because he's suddenly realised the Saudi leaders are a bunch of blood soaked murderers that he should have nothing to do with.

It's only because he can't stand it there (maybe panic over his England place as to why he can't wait till the summer), but he's at least had the grace to leave essentially tens of millions of pounds on the table. He could have stuck it out and counted the money, at least for another season. He'll end up with less money than if he'd just seen out his Liverpool contract.

You wonder what he was expecting though. The fact there's no football heritage, it's a tough climate to play football in and it's far from a liberal society would hardly come unexpected, he can't be that thick. Again, players leave Liverpool and it tends to be massively downhill from there. He'll have seen that regularly just from old team mates who've left.
