Yes, in purely football terms we're fortunate that Jordan left us. He would have got a "look in". Clearly he wouldn't have started as many games as previously. Klopp apparently made that clear to him. But he wouldn't have been frozen out entirely. He would still be team captain, after all. What would that mean? It would mean Henderson coming into games on the 65 minute mark.



That's where we've dodged a bullet. Arguably our best sub this season has been Harvey Elliott. He's done the biz every time he's come off the bench. The thought of having Henderson warming up in order to change a game is not one anyone would have relished. But it would have happened.



Funny how Henderson was able to ramrod a move through to Saudi with us when under contract, but when he thought of trying that trick again he was slapped down really hard by paymasters who can afford to fuck him over if he steps out of line.



Thiago and Bajcetic's injuries would have seen him get plenty of minutes, he'd have probably got most of Endo's minutes as well, rather than Endo being given the chance to get his eye in (more to the point we wouldn't have signed him anyway, he was his replacement really). Or some of Jones and Elliott's.Milner at least up until the back end of last season still featured in most games even at 36/37. He'd have started less than he'd have liked but he hasn't got 90 minutes in his legs anymore anyway. If Henderson wasn't coming on at 60 he'd be going off on 60. Klopp has told him similar and he saw his arse.On the face of it he'd still be a key squad player, but the fact is that wasn't enough for him. Plus the fact he's gone and has forced others to step up in terms of leadership. When Henderson's off his game as well (like last season) then it affects that side of him as well anyway. A big part of what he offered was leading the press with his work rate and setting the tempo and the example. It reached the point where he couldn't do it any more in his last 12 months here.He really strongarmed us into getting the contract that he then wanted to break as well. There was no benefit to us, at the time, in giving Henderson a new deal with 2 years to run.