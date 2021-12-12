He's an idiot really. Never really struck me as the most intelligent person around.



I think this sums it up for me. I don't think he's a particularly bad person. I won't slate him as a player. He gave his all for us and was part of one of our greatest ever teams. He's just not the sharpest knife in the drawer.I have no respect for the man now, though. He comes over as someone who appears to stand for something, but abandons it very easily. This means he looks as flakey as they come. He went out of his way to champion the LGBTQ+ community. He didn't have to, but he did. He then abandons them and the principles he told us he held dear in order to play for people who persecute and murder that community in their country.He pinned that decision on his supposed 'desire to grow the game over there and change minds'. He then abandoned this noble crusade after a few months because it's hot out there.He also told us how imperative it was to earn stupid amounts of million out there to 'secure his family' and presumably the next ten generations of his family too. Again, he abandoned that noble crusade after a few months.He now comes across as someone who hasn't got a clue who he is or what he stands for, if anything. An opportunist who goes whichever way the wind is blowing.