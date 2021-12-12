« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #960 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:42:22 am
That's what I've been thinking. His reputation would still be sky high, when he returned to Anfield for whatever event he'd get a long standing ovation. Now most of us think he's made a bit of a fool of himself at best.

What I don't understand is why players in his situation, who must have at least 20 million in the bank and know that they're not going to be challenging for big honours again, don't make a decision based on what sort of lifestyle they and their family could have. Pick a nice city in Europe, where the weather is good, people are friendly and you're a 2 hour flight from England and not focus on the money.

Basically what I'm saying is I don't understand why every player in his early 30s doesn't want to play for Portimonense and live in the Algarve.

Perhaps the fact that Steven Gerrard was manager and was his former mentor at Anfield, may have had something to do with that. I know a number of people don't want to confront this issue, but I do think it played its part. I'm not making excuses for him but at the same Gerrard is one of the big names in this league. Henderson should have still said no, especially considering his views and that's something which further along will really cost him. But as long as Gerrard is out there legitimizing the league players will continue to go there. I just wish more people would confront this.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #961 on: Today at 12:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:08:48 am
What a silly twat. No sympathy.
This. Made a fool of himself and fucked his reputation completely by going there. Won't ever forget what he did for us on the pitch but he can do one now to be honest.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #962 on: Today at 12:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:55:11 am
Because he'd never have left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut and Ajax wouldn't have paid a fee either.

Why would he have not left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut but he's leaving his Saudi contract for a wage cut?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #963 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Isn't this all driven by his desire to make sure he gets picked by Southgate?

Think we got the better part of this deal as we got a decent ish fee and wages saved with some of that reinvested.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #964 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on January 15, 2024, 03:23:24 pm
Better to get stoned in Amsterdam than Saudi.

Haha nicely played.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #965 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
I wonder whether he will have a gagging order as part of his contract end or whether he opens up about his experience and views
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #966 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Why would he have not left his Liverpool contract for a wage cut but he's leaving his Saudi contract for a wage cut?


He kicked up a big fuss to get that contract extension, he wasn't going to leave for less money before it even kicked in.

He's obviously desperate to get the hell out of there. He's learnt the hard way that money isn't everything, at least when you're already super rich.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #967 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:31:39 pm

He kicked up a big fuss to get that contract extension, he wasn't going to leave for less money before it even kicked in.

He's obviously desperate to get the hell out of there. He's learnt the hard way that money isn't everything, at least when you're already super rich.

Who says its just the money, you are telling me the prospect of working under Gerrard wouldn't have appealed to him as well?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #968 on: Today at 12:38:23 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:14:55 pm
The same reason I wouldn't mind having him back at all if he doesn't mind behind back up. He would be a good player to have considering our injury situation.

Ignoring the negativity going to Saudi, I believe he can still make an impact in our team.
good lord what am I reading!? he was absolutely god awful his last 12 months. and poor for longer. play McConnell instead if we're that desperate - he's better than him
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:08:48 am
What a silly twat. No sympathy.
in one. he's a prize bellend.

just waiting for him to talk about feeling 'persecuted' by his critics in an exclusive with the Athletic next - feels in keeping with his form and self awareness
