That's what I've been thinking. His reputation would still be sky high, when he returned to Anfield for whatever event he'd get a long standing ovation. Now most of us think he's made a bit of a fool of himself at best.



What I don't understand is why players in his situation, who must have at least 20 million in the bank and know that they're not going to be challenging for big honours again, don't make a decision based on what sort of lifestyle they and their family could have. Pick a nice city in Europe, where the weather is good, people are friendly and you're a 2 hour flight from England and not focus on the money.



Basically what I'm saying is I don't understand why every player in his early 30s doesn't want to play for Portimonense and live in the Algarve.



Perhaps the fact that Steven Gerrard was manager and was his former mentor at Anfield, may have had something to do with that. I know a number of people don't want to confront this issue, but I do think it played its part. I'm not making excuses for him but at the same Gerrard is one of the big names in this league. Henderson should have still said no, especially considering his views and that's something which further along will really cost him. But as long as Gerrard is out there legitimizing the league players will continue to go there. I just wish more people would confront this.