I'll give him some credit if he's took a massive cut in wages and cut his losses early and maybe even write off The Athletic interview as him almost trying to convince himself he hadn't massively fucked up. What did he actually think was going to happen in Saudi? Fanatical crowds, a liberal society, a mild climate, a respectable league. He must have known what he was walking into, even if he was blinded by the money.
The stupidest thing was his refusal to accept he might not start every game for Liverpool this season, as if that was practical at 33. The reality of being a Liverpool midfielder is if you're fit and performing you're going to play most games. His ego couldn't handle getting dropped 12 months ago for a bit, even though he wasn't performing and admitted himself his head was still at the World Cup.