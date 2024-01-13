I won't defend his decision to go to Saudi, but this is revisionist shite.



Agree with this. He was a much better player for us than many give him credit for but he's moved on and so must we. Countinho's departure was initially lamented but we ended up in a much better place due to smart recruitment. The same has happened with Jordan. I think Klopp would have liked him to stay for his influence on the younger players in particular but, again, we have recruited our midfield replacements well and anyone in the media who thought we'd take Henderson back is living in cloud-cuckoo land.I don't like where he went but there is no doubt that he regrets the decision and anyone who says they have never made a mistake in life is not being honest. The fact that he and some others are desperate to leave the Saudi League after such a short time is not a good look for that League and that's good news for the other leagues in Europe. The Saudis, by virtue of their wealth, appeared to be in a position to hoover up the best talent in the world but any player who might have been considering it might now be having second thoughts and that in spite of the money, the lower standard of football, the relatively empty stadia, the climate and the negative personal publicity means that it's just not an attractive proposition.