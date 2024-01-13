« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #920 on: Today at 09:06:16 am
Good move for him. Not just football-wise, but I imagine it'll be great to move to such a diverse city considering how strongly he feels about diversity, inclusion etc.


LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #921 on: Today at 09:10:07 am
Quote from: CraigDS on January 13, 2024, 09:29:53 pm
I won't defend his decision to go to Saudi, but this is revisionist shite.
Agree with this. He was a much better player for us than many give him credit for but he's moved on and so must we. Countinho's departure was initially lamented but we ended up in a much better place due to smart recruitment. The same has happened with Jordan. I think Klopp would have liked him to stay for his influence on the younger players in particular but, again, we have recruited our midfield replacements well and anyone in the media who thought we'd take Henderson back is living in cloud-cuckoo land.
I don't like where he went but there is no doubt that he regrets the decision and anyone who says they have never made a mistake in life is not being honest. The fact that he and some others are desperate to leave the Saudi League after such a short time is not a good look for that League and that's good news for the other leagues in Europe. The Saudis, by virtue of their wealth, appeared to be in a position to hoover up the best talent in the world but any player who might have been considering it might now be having second thoughts and that in spite of the money, the lower standard of football, the relatively empty stadia, the climate and the negative personal publicity means that it's just not an attractive proposition.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #922 on: Today at 09:25:31 am
What a strange move.

I think he was well liked in the dressing room but we moved on. The way he left was laughable.

No one is bigger than LFC.



rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #923 on: Today at 09:28:32 am
Jordan in the Jordaan, you couldn't make it up. How the mighty have fallen. And I don't mean the player.

Ajax might be having all sorts of problems on the pitch right now, but let's be honest, Jordan Henderson isn't the answer to any single one of them. This is a port in a storm, a staging post, a very temporary solution for both parties. He'll be in the MLS before the end of summer.




KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #924 on: Today at 10:11:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:59:02 am
So assuming he was on £700k per week and we got £12m for the transfer, he's cost Al-Ettifaq roughly £1.1m per week or £1.5m per match.

That's Mbappe levels of remuneration.



They have less than 1000 supporters in the stadium, so about £1500 per supporter per match, just to watch Jordan.




Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #925 on: Today at 10:16:51 am
I'll give him some credit if he's took a massive cut in wages and cut his losses early and maybe even write off The Athletic interview as him almost trying to convince himself he hadn't massively fucked up. What did he actually think was going to happen in Saudi? Fanatical crowds, a liberal society, a mild climate, a respectable league. He must have known what he was walking into, even if he was blinded by the money.

The stupidest thing was his refusal to accept he might not start every game for Liverpool this season, as if that was practical at 33. The reality of being a Liverpool midfielder is if you're fit and performing you're going to play most games. His ego couldn't handle getting dropped 12 months ago for a bit, even though he wasn't performing and admitted himself his head was still at the World Cup.



MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #926 on: Today at 10:17:27 am
what an idiot lol


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #927 on: Today at 10:19:21 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 09:10:07 am
Agree with this. He was a much better player for us than many give him credit for but he's moved on and so must we. Countinho's departure was initially lamented but we ended up in a much better place due to smart recruitment. The same has happened with Jordan. I think Klopp would have liked him to stay for his influence on the younger players in particular but, again, we have recruited our midfield replacements well and anyone in the media who thought we'd take Henderson back is living in cloud-cuckoo land.
I don't like where he went but there is no doubt that he regrets the decision and anyone who says they have never made a mistake in life is not being honest. The fact that he and some others are desperate to leave the Saudi League after such a short time is not a good look for that League and that's good news for the other leagues in Europe. The Saudis, by virtue of their wealth, appeared to be in a position to hoover up the best talent in the world but any player who might have been considering it might now be having second thoughts and that in spite of the money, the lower standard of football, the relatively empty stadia, the climate and the negative personal publicity means that it's just not an attractive proposition.

He was a huge part of our success under Klopp from his arrival up until 21/22. He was dreadful last season and his performances fell off a cliff, therefore it was the right time to move on and Saudi did us a faovur. He wasn't prepared to accept the Milner role and his prority last season was the World Cup and this season it's the Euros - it was no longer Liverpool. He made a terrible career decision, he's at least rectified it as soon as possible. The reputational damage will go on.



Cusamano

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #928 on: Today at 10:21:13 am
what an absolute moron

All that good work and status down the pan for nothing



steampie

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #929 on: Today at 10:22:54 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:21 am
He was a huge part of our success under Klopp from his arrival up until 21/22. He was dreadful last season and his performances fell off a cliff, therefore it was the right time to move on and Saudi did us a faovur. He wasn't prepared to accept the Milner role and his prority last season was the World Cup and this season it's the Euros - it was no longer Liverpool. He made a terrible career decision, he's at least rectified it as soon as possible. The reputational damage will go on.

Sums it up perfectly. I lost all respect for him when he went to Saudi, but it is indeed bollocks to pretend that he wasn't an influential captain and major part of our success for those years.




Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #930 on: Today at 10:22:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:16:51 am
I'll give him some credit if he's took a massive cut in wages and cut his losses early and maybe even write off The Athletic interview as him almost trying to convince himself he hadn't massively fucked up. What did he actually think was going to happen in Saudi? Fanatical crowds, a liberal society, a mild climate, a respectable league. He must have known what he was walking into, even if he was blinded by the money.

The stupidest thing was his refusal to accept he might not start every game for Liverpool this season, as if that was practical at 33. The reality of being a Liverpool midfielder is if you're fit and performing you're going to play most games. His ego couldn't handle getting dropped 12 months ago for a bit, even though he wasn't performing and admitted himself his head was still at the World Cup.
I don't think there's really anything wrong with wanting to play every week, or being annoyed you're not laying or playing at a level you once were. If he'd moved direct to Ajax in the summer I doubt there'd be any ill feeling towards him.


Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #931 on: Today at 10:24:48 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:21 am
He was a huge part of our success under Klopp from his arrival up until 21/22. He was dreadful last season and his performances fell off a cliff, therefore it was the right time to move on and Saudi did us a faovur. He wasn't prepared to accept the Milner role and his prority last season was the World Cup and this season it's the Euros - it was no longer Liverpool. He made a terrible career decision, he's at least rectified it as soon as possible. The reputational damage will go on.

You've said that a couple of times :D

I doubt it had anything to do with the Euros, if it had he would have chosen to play in a competitive league. As Mrs Merton would say, what first attracted you to the multi billionaires Al-Ettifaq FC?


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #932 on: Today at 10:28:15 am
At least he's able to leave when he pleases, unlike some other immigrant workers in that country



Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #933 on: Today at 10:33:52 am
Just bizarre all round.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #934 on: Today at 10:37:55 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:24:48 am
You've said that a couple of times :D

I doubt it had anything to do with the Euros, if it had he would have chosen to play in a competitive league. As Mrs Merton would say, what first attracted you to the multi billionaires Al-Ettifaq FC?

He said himself Southgate gave him assurances he could still get picked. Southgate is in bed with the Saudis himself. Apparently that Ian Foster who's just left Gerrard's staff to go to Plymouth a big mate of Southgate's through England as well which has played a part in his decision.




disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #935 on: Today at 10:44:23 am
Really good move for him at this stage of his career albeit in Ajax's weakest side for a long long time. He'll probably be their best player by a mile at the level the Eredivisie is out and I imagine before retiring he'll be their captain. Are we due a sell on clause, can't imagine Ajax will stump much up for a fella who's 34 this summer.












CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #936 on: Today at 10:44:24 am
Fuck him. He knew what he did by going there. Fuck him.  He could go out in the Reguliersdwarsstraat with more rainbow flags than a Zippy Bungle and George souvenir shop and I'd still hope his cock gets gangrene.

It's been about more than football, and the dim twat just never got it.






Gus 1855

  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #937 on: Today at 11:07:09 am
I still have a degree of sympathy for Jordan Henderson. I think he's been a complete fool, but I still believe he's a decent human being in the grand scheme of things. But whether that's just wishful thinking on my part or likely I don't know.

At best he's been foolish and been lead by his agent (who no doubt benefitted enormously by this).

At worst he's been a money-grabbing hypocrite.

The reality is probably somewhere in between.




Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #938 on: Today at 11:08:48 am
What a silly twat. No sympathy.

