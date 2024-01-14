« previous next »
Ajax went out of the Europa didnt they? Shame
Fair play. It's been a spectacular fall from grace from the lad.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 14, 2024, 08:22:20 pm
Going to Ajax can't help much for getting into the Ingerlund squad.

He could go to Sunderland or Gateshead on loan and Southgate would still pick him.
Ajax is an odd one. Their fans are used to thorougbreds. Cruyff, Krol, Keizer, Davids, Bergkamp, Litmanen etc. Henderson's a willing worker, but like a carthorse is a willing worker. It's hardly Ajax, is it?
Quote from: Fromola on January 14, 2024, 06:43:37 pm
He might but why should he be? If he wants to leave then that's his decision; his market value, wage wise, is a fraction of what he took to go to Saudi (and less than he was on at Liverpool given that contract was offered when he was still at the top of his game). He can't have his cake and eat it, by getting paid the huge money but still playing in Europe. Either he sacrifices the money to come back to Europe, or he sacrifices what's left of his career to stay there. Albeit the knobhead Southgate will pick him for England anyway.
He can go through the motions at the Saudi club but he'll still be paid. They will want to get him off their books (probably). So wouldn't surprise me if his salary is subsidised wherever he goes.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 14, 2024, 10:22:27 pm
Ajax is an odd one. Their fans are used to thorougbreds. Cruyff, Krol, Keizer, Davids, Bergkamp, Litmanen etc. Henderson's a willing worker, but like a carthorse is a willing worker. It's hardly Ajax, is it?
Henderson will be a bit downgrade on Daley Blind
Quote from: Red Beret on January 14, 2024, 04:46:43 pm
Henderson to Ajax? Hard to tell who is more desperate in that deal.

I think this sums it up quite well.
First Englishman to play for Ajax since Sonny Pike?
Plenty of prostitutes there, he'll fit right in.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January 15, 2024, 07:26:03 am
Plenty of prostitutes there, he'll fit right in.

He might struggle to get game time.  ;)
Quote from: Fromola on January 14, 2024, 10:18:14 pm
He could go to Sunderland or Gateshead on loan and Southgate would still pick him.

Southgate is in bed with the Saudi's. Henderson going there increased his chances of playing for England.
Better to get stoned in Amsterdam than Saudi.
Ajax offering him a 1 and a half year deal.
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2024, 03:39:56 pm
Ajax offering him a 1 and a half year deal.
I think they might struggle to agree a transfer fee with Al-Ettifaq as Ajax presumably want to pay nothing whilst Al-Ettifaq will want a fee that would be in the top 20 of highest fees paid in the history of Ajax.  A break even transfer for Al-Ettifaq would be the 13th highest fee ever paid by Ajax  :o

Henderson could presumably smooth things over a bit by effectively paying a large chunk of the transfer fee himself.
Quote from: thaddeus on January 15, 2024, 04:19:27 pm
I think they might struggle to agree a transfer fee with Al-Ettifaq as Ajax presumably want to pay nothing whilst Al-Ettifaq will want a fee that would be in the top 20 of highest fees paid in the history of Ajax.  A break even transfer for Al-Ettifaq would be the 13th highest fee ever paid by Ajax  :o

Henderson could presumably smooth things over a bit by effectively paying a large chunk of the transfer fee himself.

Imagine Henderson having to buy himself out of his contract? Will probably cost him more than he's earned, but he'd still need to pay tax on the earnings if he comes back to the UK before the 18 months are up, right?

He might end up with less money than before he left us! His poor potential grandkids! :D
Quote from: Red Beret on January 14, 2024, 04:46:43 pm
Henderson to Ajax? Hard to tell who is more desperate in that deal.

Ajax, 100%

Ordinarily, Henderson wouldn't have the footballing ability at his current age to be playing for a club with the pedigree and prestige of an Ajax. But currently, Ajax are 11 points off of the Champions League places, and 23 points behind the league leaders. Maybe they feel the squad lacks leadership, I dunno.
Quote from: thaddeus on January 15, 2024, 04:19:27 pm
I think they might struggle to agree a transfer fee with Al-Ettifaq as Ajax presumably want to pay nothing whilst Al-Ettifaq will want a fee that would be in the top 20 of highest fees paid in the history of Ajax.  A break even transfer for Al-Ettifaq would be the 13th highest fee ever paid by Ajax  :o

Henderson could presumably smooth things over a bit by effectively paying a large chunk of the transfer fee himself.

Only the Saudis are daft enough to pay transfer fees for 33 year olds (on top of high wages).

It'd take Henderson taking about a 500% drop in wages and the Saudi club letting him go for nothing and even that would stretch Ajax financially.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:11:51 am
Only the Saudis are daft enough to pay transfer fees for 33 year olds (on top of high wages).

It'd take Henderson taking about a 500% drop in wages and the Saudi club letting him go for nothing and even that would stretch Ajax financially.

Technically a 500% drop would see his 700k salary drop to -3.5m per week.  ::)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 14, 2024, 04:30:12 pm
It kind of depends if there were any offers in those countries though.

Imagine leaving Liverpool FC and £200k a week to go to KSA.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:18:29 pm
Imagine leaving Liverpool FC, giving up the captaincy, and £200k a week to go to KSA.
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1747395866678170011

🚨⚪️🔴 Understand Ajax are confident on Jordan Henderson deal! Negotiations are advancing  contacts took place even today.

Not done deal yet, all parties cautious but the deal is absolutely on.

Ajax are pushing, more to follow.

Exclusive story, confirmed. 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Quote from: Hestoic on January 15, 2024, 03:23:24 pm
Better to get stoned in Amsterdam than Saudi.

;D
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1747405377287684235

Quote
Jordan Henderson scheduled to leave Al-Ettifaq training camp and return to England to consider options.
Quote from: Hestoic on January 15, 2024, 03:23:24 pm
Better to get stoned in Amsterdam than Saudi.
Thief!! ;D
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:22:36 am
Thief!! ;D

That's a hand he owes you.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:09:45 am
That's a hand he owes you.

Ahead of the game, one might say...
