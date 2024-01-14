Ajax offering him a 1 and a half year deal.



I think they might struggle to agree a transfer fee with Al-Ettifaq as Ajax presumably want to pay nothing whilst Al-Ettifaq will want a fee that would be in the top 20 of highest fees paid in the history of Ajax. A break even transfer for Al-Ettifaq would be the 13th highest fee ever paid by AjaxHenderson could presumably smooth things over a bit by effectively paying a large chunk of the transfer fee himself.