Going to Ajax can't help much for getting into the Ingerlund squad.
He might but why should he be? If he wants to leave then that's his decision; his market value, wage wise, is a fraction of what he took to go to Saudi (and less than he was on at Liverpool given that contract was offered when he was still at the top of his game). He can't have his cake and eat it, by getting paid the huge money but still playing in Europe. Either he sacrifices the money to come back to Europe, or he sacrifices what's left of his career to stay there. Albeit the knobhead Southgate will pick him for England anyway.
Ajax is an odd one. Their fans are used to thorougbreds. Cruyff, Krol, Keizer, Davids, Bergkamp, Litmanen etc. Henderson's a willing worker, but like a carthorse is a willing worker. It's hardly Ajax, is it?
Henderson to Ajax? Hard to tell who is more desperate in that deal.
Crosby Nick never fails.
First Englishman to play for Ajax since Sonny Pike?
Plenty of prostitutes there, he'll fit right in.
He could go to Sunderland or Gateshead on loan and Southgate would still pick him.
Ajax offering him a 1 and a half year deal.
I think they might struggle to agree a transfer fee with Al-Ettifaq as Ajax presumably want to pay nothing whilst Al-Ettifaq will want a fee that would be in the top 20 of highest fees paid in the history of Ajax. A break even transfer for Al-Ettifaq would be the 13th highest fee ever paid by Ajax Henderson could presumably smooth things over a bit by effectively paying a large chunk of the transfer fee himself.
Only the Saudis are daft enough to pay transfer fees for 33 year olds (on top of high wages).It'd take Henderson taking about a 500% drop in wages and the Saudi club letting him go for nothing and even that would stretch Ajax financially.
It kind of depends if there were any offers in those countries though.
