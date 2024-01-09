« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 38363 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #840 on: January 9, 2024, 10:18:02 pm »
Jordan Henderson's STONED TOUR 2023/24 - get your tickets now!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #841 on: January 9, 2024, 10:22:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  9, 2024, 10:16:54 pm
The highest paid player in the Eredivise is Bergwijn on 88k (£75k) per week. Henderson would have to take a 85% pay cut. If Al-Ettifaq want to recoup the whole £12m and then some, he'd probably fall into the top ten most expensive transfers into Ajax in their history.

Nobody is paying a penny for him, he's nearly 34 and will command a hefty wage even factoring in a big wage cut. He's either stuck there or will have to write off millions a year in wages to get a move back to Europe.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #842 on: January 9, 2024, 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January  9, 2024, 10:16:54 pm
The highest paid player in the Eredivise is Bergwijn on 88k (£75k) per week. Henderson would have to take a 85% pay cut. If Al-Ettifaq want to recoup the whole £12m and then some, he'd probably fall into the top ten most expensive transfers into Ajax in their history.
You do know that forfeited wages would be like a transfer fee for Al-Ettifaq right?

His transfer fee is insignificant compared to his future earnings.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #843 on: January 10, 2024, 12:08:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January  9, 2024, 10:22:18 pm
Nobody is paying a penny for him, he's nearly 34 and will command a hefty wage even factoring in a big wage cut. He's either stuck there or will have to write off millions a year in wages to get a move back to Europe.
He's got £90m of his contract left, that's a lot of cash to forego
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #844 on: January 10, 2024, 02:50:35 am »
I dont hate him, I just dont give a fuck about him. Gerard/Firmino/Fabinho/Mane included. As long as they dont play for Liverpool again, then who cares.

If he comes back to the premier league I hope we absolutely destroy whichever team he plays for.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #845 on: January 10, 2024, 05:03:03 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  9, 2024, 12:35:17 pm
... Al-Ettifaq aren't getting a dime back on the wages they've already paid him.

It's possible he's not getting paid much anyway
They're notorious bad payers - try taking them to court
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #846 on: January 10, 2024, 06:27:12 am »
Well he's made a fool of himself hasn't he? He threw a hissy fit when told he wouldn't be first choice anymore and jumped ship for a bumper payday, but 6 months later the reality of his situation has finally hit home. I wonder whether his issues are less about the heat and culture and more about the fact he's struggling, even in this league, to compete now his legs have gone and his employers are wondering what they paid all that money for. no doubt the supporters will feel like he got what he deserved.

Despite everything I still look back on his time at Liverpool with fondness, he was a great captain for us. Any talk to the contrary is just bitterness over the manner of his leaving.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #847 on: January 10, 2024, 07:32:19 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on January 10, 2024, 06:27:12 am
I wonder whether his issues are less about the heat and culture and more about the fact he's struggling, even in this league, to compete now his legs have gone and his employers are wondering what they paid all that money for.

He's struggling with maintaining his England place while captaining a team in 8th place in a competition that's ranked 66th in the world.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #848 on: January 10, 2024, 07:16:21 pm »
He must have bad advisors.

No one could be that stupid.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #849 on: January 10, 2024, 07:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 10, 2024, 07:16:21 pm
He must have bad advisors.

No one could be that stupid.

That has already been established.

There must be considerable self-delusion too. All players need a wee bit of that. It's what gets them on the pitch in the first place. But Jordan seems to have a super-abundance.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm »
Sky Italy reporting Juventus want him until the end of the season. Saudi side want 18 month loan deal :o
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 02:12:39 pm »
Juvetus and Ajax want him. Fuckin' Hell! They are shite these days.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm
Sky Italy reporting Juventus want him until the end of the season. Saudi side want 18 month loan deal :o


 :lmao
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 02:51:03 pm »
No way Juve can cover even 20% of his salary. Not sure he walks into their starting 11 either...
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 03:11:24 pm »
Henderson's Saudi wages alone would break FFP for a lot of clubs.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 04:01:02 pm »
I admired his work rate and drive his best season was 2013-14 , though i did think against the top teams he panicked on the ball. Treated it like a hot potato, seville away cl group stage springs to mind 3-0 up at half time. 3-3 full time. I am starting to think intelligence wise he's very limited. Starting to give me Trigger from only fools and horses vibes now
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm »
Glad he hates it. Betrayed everything he pretended to stand for and broke the hearts of a marginalised set of fans for money he didn't need. I hope he's truly miserable.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 04:01:02 pm
I admired his work rate and drive his best season was 2013-14 , though i did think against the top teams he panicked on the ball. Treated it like a hot potato, seville away cl group stage springs to mind 3-0 up at half time. 3-3 full time. I am starting to think intelligence wise he's very limited. Starting to give me Trigger from only fools and horses vibes now

I won't defend his decision to go to Saudi, but this is revisionist shite.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 09:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:31:40 pm
Glad he hates it. Betrayed everything he pretended to stand for and broke the hearts of a marginalised set of fans for money he didn't need. I hope he's truly miserable.

This. Took a great steaming dump on his legacy for a fat paycheck in a league he's now desperate to escape after just six months.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #859 on: Today at 08:58:43 am »
If he's that desperate to leave this month then you wonder if Southgate has told him he won't pick him for the Euros unless he moves. England seems to have been his priority for a while. Don't think he's been quite the same since rushing back from a bad injury to go to the Euros in 2021. Then he came back from Qatar after the World Cup and gave an interview saying his head wasn't right after the World Cup (which was clearly his only priority last season given his performances before and after).

It's telling if he's looking to go to Italy though, where the game is played at a comparative snails pace, or a substandard league like Holland.



Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #860 on: Today at 09:37:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:43 am
If he's that desperate to leave this month then you wonder if Southgate has told him he won't pick him for the Euros unless he moves. England seems to have been his priority for a while. Don't think he's been quite the same since rushing back from a bad injury to go to the Euros in 2021. Then he came back from Qatar after the World Cup and gave an interview saying his head wasn't right after the World Cup (which was clearly his only priority last season given his performances before and after).

It's telling if he's looking to go to Italy though, where the game is played at a comparative snails pace, or a substandard league like Holland.

If Henderson comes back to the Premier League he's likely to face a hefty tax bill, returning to the UK within a year means he remains resident and taxable in the UK.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #861 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Hopefully the sorry tale of Henderson in Saudi Arabia will convince other players to shun Saudi millions in the future.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #862 on: Today at 12:52:50 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:18:53 pm
Hopefully the sorry tale of Henderson in Saudi Arabia will convince other players to shun Saudi millions in the future.
Doesn't seem like there's many transfer rumours this Jan of players going there? (From Premier League anyway I think).
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #863 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on January 10, 2024, 06:27:12 am
I wonder whether his issues are less about the heat and culture and more about the fact he's struggling, even in this league, to compete now his legs have gone and his employers are wondering what they paid all that money for.

I can't remember if it was Gerrard who said it, but I remember reading something from a prominent PL player who went to the MLS who seemed to be shocked by the travel distances and the heat/humidity. A ten minute peruse through Google Maps and Wikipedia would have answered those questions.

Players go to these places assuming it'll be easy because their mindset is still of someone in their prime. They see the money and underestimate factors they'd have considered. Someone like Henderson could have chatted to a current or ex-pro (Lineker comes to mind) about what it's like moving to a country without an engrained football culture. You can't talk about wanting to build the game and then moan about attendances.

 It won't be said in the media, but I'd imagine in many instances the players' families hate it too or are homesick once it no longer feels like a holiday. In Henderson's case the possibility of a losing his England place is probably driving this. But at his age that shouldn't have been guaranteed regardless. He can't go back to the PL. He'd be a laughing stock and have to deal with uncomfortable questions. Even if ends up at Ajax, he'll be nearly 34 and going to a club that have been a shell of their former selves this year.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #864 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:43 am
If he's that desperate to leave this month then you wonder if Southgate has told him he won't pick him for the Euros unless he moves. England seems to have been his priority for a while. Don't think he's been quite the same since rushing back from a bad injury to go to the Euros in 2021. Then he came back from Qatar after the World Cup and gave an interview saying his head wasn't right after the World Cup (which was clearly his only priority last season given his performances before and after).

It's telling if he's looking to go to Italy though, where the game is played at a comparative snails pace, or a substandard league like Holland.

If that were the case, then surely Southgate would have advised Henderson not to go there in the first place?

He moved because he wanted to play, and rejected having his minutes managed. He could have done that at almost any club in the PL, and indeed dropped down a league and returned to Sunderland. He went to Saudi for the money; if he's only now realising his England place is in jeopardy then he's even more thick than we though. Henderson shouldn't be taking career advice from Gareth Southgate.
