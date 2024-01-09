I wonder whether his issues are less about the heat and culture and more about the fact he's struggling, even in this league, to compete now his legs have gone and his employers are wondering what they paid all that money for.



I can't remember if it was Gerrard who said it, but I remember reading something from a prominent PL player who went to the MLS who seemed to be shocked by the travel distances and the heat/humidity. A ten minute peruse through Google Maps and Wikipedia would have answered those questions.Players go to these places assuming it'll be easy because their mindset is still of someone in their prime. They see the money and underestimate factors they'd have considered. Someone like Henderson could have chatted to a current or ex-pro (Lineker comes to mind) about what it's like moving to a country without an engrained football culture. You can't talk about wanting to build the game and then moan about attendances.It won't be said in the media, but I'd imagine in many instances the players' families hate it too or are homesick once it no longer feels like a holiday. In Henderson's case the possibility of a losing his England place is probably driving this. But at his age that shouldn't have been guaranteed regardless. He can't go back to the PL. He'd be a laughing stock and have to deal with uncomfortable questions. Even if ends up at Ajax, he'll be nearly 34 and going to a club that have been a shell of their former selves this year.