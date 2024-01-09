Well he's made a fool of himself hasn't he? He threw a hissy fit when told he wouldn't be first choice anymore and jumped ship for a bumper payday, but 6 months later the reality of his situation has finally hit home. I wonder whether his issues are less about the heat and culture and more about the fact he's struggling, even in this league, to compete now his legs have gone and his employers are wondering what they paid all that money for. no doubt the supporters will feel like he got what he deserved.
Despite everything I still look back on his time at Liverpool with fondness, he was a great captain for us. Any talk to the contrary is just bitterness over the manner of his leaving.