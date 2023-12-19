« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm
Reading his comments, it would seem Gerrard would have been happy to be a sub for Klopp, just not Rodgers. & Klopp really makes clear how much 'squad' players can, and do, contribute. Henderson was really lucky to be in situ as captain in October 2015; frankly, he was lucky to play for us and to play most of his time here under Klopp. It raised his game and his profile. He chose not to pay that back.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 05:07:49 pm
If he had just admitted he was taking the money rather than have that fatuous press junket (after leveraging Burger Head Pearce and The Athletic 2 years prior to get a new contract that was completely unnecessary), talking absolute shit in an attempt to justify grabbing said money, and then trying to throw Klopp under the bus on the way out, I'd be inclined not to give him shit, but as it is, fuck him and the horse he chose to back.  You're on your own now Jordan - Liverpool Football Club never needed you, you needed us.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 06:14:08 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Just because he sacrificed his principles for money we don't have to re-write his history as a player, he was decent (sometimes more than decent) but not a legend in terms of greatness (captaincy excepted on occasions)


(and I'd said I'd finished posting in this thread as well.....)

Henderson was brilliant for Liverpool up until his last season or two. Don't think he ever recovered physically from that surgery he had in 2021 and then rushed himself back for the Euros. He was massive for us in 19/20 in the league and also 13/14 until he missed the last few games which cost us dearly.

That last contract extension was very Carragher-esque in its execution and also the fact it was unnecessary for him to get it, then he wants out before it even kicked in. It earned the club a nice few quid in the end, and Hendo was no longer really up to it, although the saga with Saudi disrupted our pre-season and our prep.

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm
He's desperate to make the Euros. How he gets picked over Ward-Prowse, I will never know.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm
He's desperate to make the Euros. How he gets picked over Ward-Prowse, I will never know.

Yeah JWP who's only had 13 goal contributions so far this season (3 goals, 10 assists). But Hendo can do lots of running and shouty things.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Just because he sacrificed his principles for money we don't have to re-write his history as a player, he was decent (sometimes more than decent) but not a legend in terms of greatness (captaincy excepted on occasions)


(and I'd said I'd finished posting in this thread as well.....)

Its embarassing the shite in here you would think he was a whole hearted full of energy type who played for a yardog team like fucking Burnley back in the day if you listened to some of the nonsense in here. He was decent more than decent you cant be serious coming out with this? He was footballer of the year in our title season FFS?

Do you think someone who wasnt a good footballer could score a goal like the 30 yarder he put into the top bin at Chelsea? What about the pass with the outside of the foot to Mo in the 5-0 at United? How about the cross he put in from the right hand corner flag against City at Anfield in the 3-0 game in the title season which took out Ederson for Mane's header? They were outstanding moments of pure footballing quality that any of our greats would have been happy with.

Here is a video of the mackem yardog running round with great energy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1crgXsPhrYA

Not arsed about the Saudi retirement move last summer but if he goes to Chelsea he can fuck right off. It still wouldnt whitewash what a great Liverpool player and captain he was.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Yeah JWP who's only had 13 goal contributions so far this season (3 goals, 10 assists). But Hendo can do lots of running and shouty things.

We don't even know if he can do that, do we? haven't caught a second of his Saudi exploits.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #807 on: Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #808 on: Today at 03:29:54 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.

Wait - you really don't know why people are mad at him? It's just for going to Saudi.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #809 on: Today at 04:17:30 am
Hope to see more of him soon and good luck in his footballing journey
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #810 on: Today at 06:13:05 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.

His rehabilitation will be based on how he communicates why he's leaving his KSA Project and why he's selected his next destination.

If he says he's leaving for his family then he needs to remember he said moving there was 'best for me and my family."
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #811 on: Today at 10:31:03 am
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Not arsed about the Saudi retirement move last summer but if he goes to Chelsea he can fuck right off.

Yeah, helping to sportswash a disgusting fascist regime is no biggie.

Joining a rival team though (not even rivals), well that's just beyond the pale.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #812 on: Today at 11:44:04 am
Quote from: https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1744439077829517641
Al-Ettifaq haven't yet had any formal or informal offers, or even enquiries, for Jordan Henderson, but the England midfielder is exploring options.

Ettifaq don't wish to lose Henderson, and any loan deal must cover 100% of his wages alongside a fee.

Permanent sale feels unlikely given Ettifaq would expect all money invested in Henderson back and a significant profit on top.

Henderson's next SPL match is not until February 15
No club is going to sanction a loan that covers all of his wages and equally no club is going to pay a transfer fee, let alone one that gives them a profit on £12m. 
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #813 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm
This piece by Oliver Brown nails the hypocrisy, which is what many of us find so objectionable:

There is not a violin small enough to play the laments at Hendersons change of heart. In just six months, he has produced an entire manual on how to trash a reputation from scratch. Rarely has a once-admired player abased himself so abjectly in apparent pursuit of personal enrichment. How about the sight of this self-proclaimed LGBT ally decamping to a regime where his rainbow armband had to be rendered in greyscale? Or the video of an England stalwart gushing over the Saudis 2034 World Cup bid? These are the types of reputational scars no money can heal.
The damage for Henderson is self-inflicted. He was warned for months that taking the Al-Ettifaq cheque would not only be a one-way ticket to professional oblivion, but that it would invalidate all the activist credentials he had worked so hard to burnish. Henderson chose his role as a champion of the gay community carefully. He led the marketing spiel for Liverpools match programmes, just as he fronted the Pride Month campaigns. And yet as soon as the Saudis came up with the requisite riyals, he scarpered to one of the few countries where homosexuality is still punishable by death.
With some gall, Henderson called it disappointing that he was booed at Wembley during Englands friendly against Australia last autumn. But the hostility sent a message that nobody deserves a free pass for rancid hypocrisy. The midfielder made the situation worse with his specious excuses for his move. At first, he said he wanted to be seen as a trailblazer, arguing that having somebody with his views playing on Saudi soil could only be a positive thing. And in the next breath, he conceded that he would not be wearing any rainbow colours so as not to offend his hosts on religious grounds. So much for his soaring moral crusade.

https://archive.is/ngmaG#selection-3261.0-3264.0
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #814 on: Today at 12:29:25 pm
I really think some people need to reread this thread to understand why so many are angry with Henderson.

If you're genuinely not arsed about Jordan "retiring" to Saudi for a bit of coin, then this thread isn't going to be the place for you.

I've no issue if people want to defend his footballing record - it's a mistake to rewrite the history of his contribution to the club - but it has to be taken into the context of his behaviour in his final contract and his performances in his final season.

We've had dickheads wear the shirt before and still be excellent players, but few have set fire to their reputation and the standing they built up at the club and in the wider community the way Jordan has. That is also his legacy, and for the time being it will be what he is chiefly remembered for. And that's all on him.

Defend him as a player if you will, but don't try to justify or defend his decision to go to Saudi for one last pay day. It's not a hill you want to die on.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #815 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:44:04 am
No club is going to sanction a loan that covers all of his wages and equally no club is going to pay a transfer fee, let alone one that gives them a profit on £12m.

Looks like he doesn't get to leave unless it's on Al-Ettifaq's terms. As you say, no club is going to agree to those terms for a loan deal. If Jordan thought you could just bow out then I think he's about to have a reality check.

At the absolute best, a club offers to buy Henderson for what Al-Ettifaq paid for him, with maybe a little extra if Liverpool are due a cut of the sell on price. But Henderson can expect to take a 75% pay cut minimum, and Al-Ettifaq aren't getting a dime back on the wages they've already paid him.
