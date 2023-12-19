This piece by Oliver Brown nails the hypocrisy, which is what many of us find so objectionable:There is not a violin small enough to play the laments at Hendersons change of heart. In just six months, he has produced an entire manual on how to trash a reputation from scratch. Rarely has a once-admired player abased himself so abjectly in apparent pursuit of personal enrichment. How about the sight of this self-proclaimed LGBT ally decamping to a regime where his rainbow armband had to be rendered in greyscale? Or the video of an England stalwart gushing over the Saudis 2034 World Cup bid? These are the types of reputational scars no money can heal.The damage for Henderson is self-inflicted. He was warned for months that taking the Al-Ettifaq cheque would not only be a one-way ticket to professional oblivion, but that it would invalidate all the activist credentials he had worked so hard to burnish. Henderson chose his role as a champion of the gay community carefully. He led the marketing spiel for Liverpools match programmes, just as he fronted the Pride Month campaigns. And yet as soon as the Saudis came up with the requisite riyals, he scarpered to one of the few countries where homosexuality is still punishable by death.With some gall, Henderson called it disappointing that he was booed at Wembley during Englands friendly against Australia last autumn. But the hostility sent a message that nobody deserves a free pass for rancid hypocrisy. The midfielder made the situation worse with his specious excuses for his move. At first, he said he wanted to be seen as a trailblazer, arguing that having somebody with his views playing on Saudi soil could only be a positive thing. And in the next breath, he conceded that he would not be wearing any rainbow colours so as not to offend his hosts on religious grounds. So much for his soaring moral crusade.