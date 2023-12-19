« previous next »
No666

Yesterday at 04:32:04 pm
Reading his comments, it would seem Gerrard would have been happy to be a sub for Klopp, just not Rodgers. & Klopp really makes clear how much 'squad' players can, and do, contribute. Henderson was really lucky to be in situ as captain in October 2015; frankly, he was lucky to play for us and to play most of his time here under Klopp. It raised his game and his profile. He chose not to pay that back.
JP!

Yesterday at 05:07:49 pm
If he had just admitted he was taking the money rather than have that fatuous press junket (after leveraging Burger Head Pearce and The Athletic 2 years prior to get a new contract that was completely unnecessary), talking absolute shit in an attempt to justify grabbing said money, and then trying to throw Klopp under the bus on the way out, I'd be inclined not to give him shit, but as it is, fuck him and the horse he chose to back.  You're on your own now Jordan - Liverpool Football Club never needed you, you needed us.
Fromola

Yesterday at 06:14:08 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Just because he sacrificed his principles for money we don't have to re-write his history as a player, he was decent (sometimes more than decent) but not a legend in terms of greatness (captaincy excepted on occasions)


(and I'd said I'd finished posting in this thread as well.....)

Henderson was brilliant for Liverpool up until his last season or two. Don't think he ever recovered physically from that surgery he had in 2021 and then rushed himself back for the Euros. He was massive for us in 19/20 in the league and also 13/14 until he missed the last few games which cost us dearly.

That last contract extension was very Carragher-esque in its execution and also the fact it was unnecessary for him to get it, then he wants out before it even kicked in. It earned the club a nice few quid in the end, and Hendo was no longer really up to it, although the saga with Saudi disrupted our pre-season and our prep.

MonsLibpool

Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm
He's desperate to make the Euros. How he gets picked over Ward-Prowse, I will never know.
BarryCrocker

Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:02:50 pm
He's desperate to make the Euros. How he gets picked over Ward-Prowse, I will never know.

Yeah JWP who's only had 13 goal contributions so far this season (3 goals, 10 assists). But Hendo can do lots of running and shouty things.
slotmachine

Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Just because he sacrificed his principles for money we don't have to re-write his history as a player, he was decent (sometimes more than decent) but not a legend in terms of greatness (captaincy excepted on occasions)


(and I'd said I'd finished posting in this thread as well.....)

Its embarassing the shite in here you would think he was a whole hearted full of energy type who played for a yardog team like fucking Burnley back in the day if you listened to some of the nonsense in here. He was decent more than decent you cant be serious coming out with this? He was footballer of the year in our title season FFS?

Do you think someone who wasnt a good footballer could score a goal like the 30 yarder he put into the top bin at Chelsea? What about the pass with the outside of the foot to Mo in the 5-0 at United? How about the cross he put in from the right hand corner flag against City at Anfield in the 3-0 game in the title season which took out Ederson for Mane's header? They were outstanding moments of pure footballing quality that any of our greats would have been happy with.

Here is a video of the mackem yardog running round with great energy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1crgXsPhrYA

Not arsed about the Saudi retirement move last summer but if he goes to Chelsea he can fuck right off. It still wouldnt whitewash what a great Liverpool player and captain he was.
newterp

Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Yeah JWP who's only had 13 goal contributions so far this season (3 goals, 10 assists). But Hendo can do lots of running and shouty things.

We don't even know if he can do that, do we? haven't caught a second of his Saudi exploits.
Lynndenberries

Today at 01:16:30 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
Yeah JWP who's only had 13 goal contributions so far this season (3 goals, 10 assists). But Hendo can do lots of running and shouty things.
He can run, but not effectively.
B0151?

Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.
newterp

Today at 03:29:54 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.

Wait - you really don't know why people are mad at him? It's just for going to Saudi.
Historical Fool

Today at 04:17:30 am
Hope to see more of him soon and good luck in his footballing journey
BarryCrocker

Today at 06:13:05 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:25:49 am
I just think life too short for grudges for most things. People make bad and selfish decisions all the time. Everyone entitled to their own opinion but I personally don't think Henderson a terrible person for deciding to go to Saudi. The way I see it, his exit suited us and he was a big part of great memories for me here. Him going to Saudi did basically the sum of zero either way. He went to a shit Saudi team without many fans and they carried on being a shit Saudi team without many fans. He became anonymous for half a season. If it's true he wants to come back to England and is seemingly regretting it, definitely serves as an example to other players. From sporting perspective z was such an odd move for a player who always seemed so driven and competitive.

His rehabilitation will be based on how he communicates why he's leaving his KSA Project and why he's selected his next destination.

If he says he's leaving for his family then he needs to remember he said moving there was 'best for me and my family."
