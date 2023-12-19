If he had just admitted he was taking the money rather than have that fatuous press junket (after leveraging Burger Head Pearce and The Athletic 2 years prior to get a new contract that was completely unnecessary), talking absolute shit in an attempt to justify grabbing said money, and then trying to throw Klopp under the bus on the way out, I'd be inclined not to give him shit, but as it is, fuck him and the horse he chose to back. You're on your own now Jordan - Liverpool Football Club never needed you, you needed us.