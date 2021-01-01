Just because he sacrificed his principles for money we don't have to re-write his history as a player, he was decent (sometimes more than decent) but not a legend in terms of greatness (captaincy excepted on occasions)





(and I'd said I'd finished posting in this thread as well.....)



Its embarassing the shite in here you would think he was a whole hearted full of energy type who played for a yardog team like fucking Burnley back in the day if you listened to some of the nonsense in here. He was decent more than decent you cant be serious coming out with this? He was footballer of the year in our title season FFS?Do you think someone who wasnt a good footballer could score a goal like the 30 yarder he put into the top bin at Chelsea? What about the pass with the outside of the foot to Mo in the 5-0 at United? How about the cross he put in from the right hand corner flag against City at Anfield in the 3-0 game in the title season which took out Ederson for Mane's header? They were outstanding moments of pure footballing quality that any of our greats would have been happy with.Here is a video of the mackem yardog running round with great energy:Not arsed about the Saudi retirement move last summer but if he goes to Chelsea he can fuck right off. It still wouldnt whitewash what a great Liverpool player and captain he was.