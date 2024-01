He's only looking to come back to the PL to secure a position in the Euros. There's some decent young English talent in the PL who are more in the window for Southgate. It would also give Southgate an excuse to pick him.There's suggestion there is some form of sell-on clause in the deal we did the Al-Ettifaq. If that's the case and we get a couple of million we should donate it to someone like Stonewall UK and call it the Jordan Henderson 'I've Got Your Back' Fund. Something like what Russell Crowe did for John Oliver when he received money from him.