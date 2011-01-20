What a fall from grace. His agent now flogging him around to any premier league club that will take him. Of course this numbskull still believes he can start every single premier league game regardless of the performances that he puts in. Just retire Jordan, do us all a favour.



His agent is a prick as well. Demanded we gave him a new contract when he had 2 years left (at 30+) or to sell him because he wanted his future secured, with the media used to lobby for it.Got the contract and then before the extension even kicked in, demanded to go to Saudi Arabia. Now already looking to get him back to England.Henderson must be extremely thick and gullible. If he is purely money motivated he won't be able to walk away from 700k a week though, not after a few months after burning all his bridges. I think he's banking on winning the Euros in the summer to try and restore his reputation over here. Southgate picks him playing in Saudi anyway, he comes back here he's more exposed in the PL when his legs have gone. A huge part of his game was his endurance and energy. Like a player who relies on pace once that goes he's done.The lieks of Gareth Barry, Carrick or Scholes were still high quality in their mid 30s with their technical ability. Milner as well with high football intelligence and also retired early from international football which helped his longevity and accepting a squad role over the last several years and managing his minutes. Gerrard struggled as he lost his endurance, pace and power but he did still have the technical ability. Henderson hasn't got much to offer anymore as a footballer but you still had him and Gerrard demanding to start every week for Liverpool when their legs had gone.