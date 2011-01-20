« previous next »
Jordan Henderson*

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
People are saying he wouldnt play but I wouldnt be against bringing him back, as long as which Saudi team hes at subsidises his wages. Hed be decent cover for Jay Spearing
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Has managed to turn himself from a hero to a pariah.

That is all.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
I'd take him back where the only time he'd feature is if everyone else is injured, and he's on one of those imaginary commission-only style pay as you play contracts.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm
Quote
Leni Saare
@LeniSaare

Jordan Henderson after bringing LGBTQ rights to Saudi Arabia

;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm
Take him back as a ball boy maybe.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm
Lads, the bigger picture...

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1743752924814021014

Quote
Bit more on Jordan Henderson. Should a permanent offer be accepted, #LFC will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Paisley would have sold him to Doncaster Rovers.


So effectively Jurgen did the same or if not better.  ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Struggling to see him get a decent loan move even if he was willing to take a major pay cut. His legs are gone and he was atrocious for us last season. He isn't good enough to command a starting spot for a top half of the table side in the PL and he really shouldn't be making the England squad if you base it purely on what he offers on the pitch.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Struggling to see him get a decent loan move even if he was willing to take a major pay cut. His legs are gone and he was atrocious for us last season. He isn't good enough to command a starting spot for a top half of the table side in the PL and he really shouldn't be making the England squad if you base it purely on what he offers on the pitch.

Hope in the summer that Southgate takes over a PL team. He'll sign him and Maguire straight away.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Brighton would probably be interested considering its a retirement home for our 30+ English lads. Bobby would be class for Brighton as well with the style of football they play.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
he'll have to pray nobody watched our last ten games of the season. it's not an exaggeration to say that they were the most consistent (it was no accident) level of terrible performances from any of our midfielders under Klopp.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Brighton would probably be interested considering it’s a retirement home for our 30+ English lads. Bobby would be class for Brighton as well with the style of football they play.
henderson doesn't play with intelligence (or the technical quality) that Milner or Lallana do though
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm
Well, Thank God he left in that case. It was a bit of a taboo when this was first kicking off because he was a sort of untouchable figure amongst fans, but his leaving facilitated everything you see this season. There's no way we're anywhere near 1st this season with him playing regularly.
yep, it was a bit like that 'stages of grief' thing from the 2022 summer onwards - the denial bargaining etc acceptance one (sorry, I've no idea the order!)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:17:39 pm
That's concerning. It might mean his great grandkids now will have to get a job.....

;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:50 pm
Hes almost certainly living in Bahrain not Saudi (most of the footballers and their families do this).

Think Bobby is living in Jeddah...or at least his wife is often on Insta asking for advice about various things there. Think he said in an interview Fabinho was in the same city as him too so they still met up.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 12:29:11 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm
Think Bobby is living in Jeddah...or at least his wife is often on Insta asking for advice about various things there. Think he said in an interview Fabinho was in the same city as him too so they still met up.
Yeah Jeddah to Bahrain is a similar distance as Paris to Porto - fairly sure Tepid's not a geography teacher ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 12:58:53 am
Was a huge part of our success:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c</a>

But the problem was when his levels dropped due to a physical decline, he was still running around shouting at everyone telling them what to do, but not doing his own job.

Nothings happened since then except he's even richer, missed six months of competitive football at a vital stage of his career where you need to maintain levels that are much harder to regain again, he might as well have been at Anfield, stayed club captain, accepted he wasn't starting league games, and come on for the last 10-15 minutes of games.

He'd be better off going somewhere like Rangers. If he goes to Chelsea he'll be on their bench coming on for 20-30 minutes here and there at best
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 02:01:52 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Struggling to see him get a decent loan move even if he was willing to take a major pay cut. His legs are gone and he was atrocious for us last season. He isn't good enough to command a starting spot for a top half of the table side in the PL and he really shouldn't be making the England squad if you base it purely on what he offers on the pitch.
Our game is very intense. He'd be fine at a midtable team just like Milner and Lallana.

He's finished at the highest level.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 02:03:16 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:58:53 am
Was a huge part of our success:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c</a>

But the problem was when his levels dropped due to a physical decline, he was still running around shouting at everyone telling them what to do, but not doing his own job.

Nothings happened since then except he's even richer, missed six months of competitive football at a vital stage of his career where you need to maintain levels that are much harder to regain again, he might as well have been at Anfield, stayed club captain, accepted he wasn't starting league games, and come on for the last 10-15 minutes of games.

He'd be better off going somewhere like Rangers. If he goes to Chelsea he'll be on their bench coming on for 20-30 minutes here and there at best
He heavily relied on his physical attributes because he's quite average technically.  Well, we've upgraded anyway.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 02:54:41 am
Quote from: Oscarmac on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Has managed to turn himself from a hero to a pariah.

That is all.

Yep. He made it very clear he was moving on, so we moved on and upgraded
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 04:39:35 am
Quote
"Having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing."
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 05:58:19 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm
Take him back as a ball boy maybe.

You wouldn't want to block the path of a future TAA.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 07:49:18 am
It would be hilarious if he went to Newcastle or Everton.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:10:46 am
Maybe he'll redeem himself and return to Sunderland and help them gain promotion back to the PL.  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:34:20 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
:lmao

Hell end up at Spurs or West Ham.

Saudi league hasnt really taken off has it.

There's never going to be any interest in the Saudi league, there's no history behind it and it's not a football country. Money can't buy everything and they can throw as much money at it as they want. Most players in their prime won't go there anyway.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:37:30 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm
he'll have to pray nobody watched our last ten games of the season. it's not an exaggeration to say that they were the most consistent (it was no accident) level of terrible performances from any of our midfielders under Klopp.henderson doesn't play with intelligence (or the technical quality) that Milner or Lallana do thoughyep, it was a bit like that 'stages of grief' thing from the 2022 summer onwards - the denial bargaining etc acceptance one (sorry, I've no idea the order!)

Is Schadenfreude one of the stages?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:38:11 am
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
I'd take him back where the only time he'd feature is if everyone else is injured, and he's on one of those imaginary commission-only style pay as you play contracts.

Klopp wanted him to take over from Milner but his ego couldn't handle not starting every week.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 08:49:16 am
He can get stuffed now.

"He that lieth down with dogs shall rise up with fleas"
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:11:16 am
What a fall from grace. His agent now flogging him around to any premier league club that will take him. Of course this numbskull still believes he can start every single premier league game regardless of the performances that he puts in. Just retire Jordan, do us all a favour.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:31:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:01:52 am
Our game is very intense. He'd be fine at a midtable team just like Milner and Lallana.

He's finished at the highest level.

Have you seen Brighton recently? They play a pretty cerebral game.

As others have said these two players have an understanding of the game and a basic level of technical skill to fall back on after they start to decline physically. Henderson however was all about physicality. He was always a player who decided what to do with the ball after he got it, not before. That always slowed him down. He'll be even slower now I imagine.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:57:13 am
A couple of reports are saying Chelsea want to sign him as a replacement for Gallagher, which is a very Chelsea thing to do and he is a midfielder that is breathing.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 09:57:53 am
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:11:16 am
What a fall from grace. His agent now flogging him around to any premier league club that will take him. Of course this numbskull still believes he can start every single premier league game regardless of the performances that he puts in. Just retire Jordan, do us all a favour.

His agent is a prick as well. Demanded we gave him a new contract when he had 2 years left (at 30+) or to sell him because he wanted his future secured, with the media used to lobby for it.

Got the contract and then before the extension even kicked in, demanded to go to Saudi Arabia. Now already looking to get him back to England.

Henderson must be extremely thick and gullible. If he is purely money motivated he won't be able to walk away from 700k a week though, not after a few months after burning all his bridges. I think he's banking on winning the Euros in the summer to try and restore his reputation over here. Southgate picks him playing in Saudi anyway, he comes back here he's more exposed in the PL when his legs have gone. A huge part of his game was his endurance and energy. Like a player who relies on pace once that goes he's done.

The lieks of Gareth Barry, Carrick or Scholes were still high quality in their mid 30s with their technical ability. Milner as well with high football intelligence and also retired early from international football which helped his longevity and accepting a squad role over the last several years and managing his minutes. Gerrard struggled as he lost his endurance, pace and power but he did still have the technical ability. Henderson hasn't got much to offer anymore as a footballer but you still had him and Gerrard demanding to start every week for Liverpool when their legs had gone.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 10:55:02 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:19:24 pm
:lmao

Hell end up at Spurs or West Ham.

Saudi league hasnt really taken off has it.

is it harsh to say that even those teams a bit higher than his levels right now?

his physicality is shot and that is what he is well known for. If he is smart, he goes back to sunderland and just ride out whatever thats left of his career.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 10:58:10 am
Somebody will take him, and it looks as though we will receive a good pay off as well if he's sold. We can use it to get another defender perhaps.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 11:00:01 am
 As Virgil would say who cares? - We got the best out of him for a good few years (and paid him well) and he wasnt prepared to stay and help the club in a lesser role so definitely for the best that he left.

It is disappointing that he choose to go there and, in doing so, undermine a lot of the good things he did off the pitch whilst with us but Im well past the point of being surprised at footballers turning out to be wholly self interested. Im afraid Jordan has, through his own actions, joined the Michael Owen club as far as our ex players are concerned and he will have to accept that legacy.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 11:06:05 am
[Hope the money grabbing fucker chokes on his own porridge.

We've thankfully moved on from him, but it remains to be seen if his ego has learned its lesson. Does he accept he can't pull a full 90, week in week out?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 11:08:34 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:37:30 am
Is Schadenfreude one of the stages?
for me it very often is yep!

speaking of which...
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:57:13 am
A couple of reports are saying Chelsea want to sign him as a replacement for Gallagher, which is a very Chelsea thing to do and he is a midfielder that is breathing.
;D this would be breathtaking - be great to see him manage to drag them down from being upper midtable
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Today at 11:50:08 am
I had zero problem with him wanting a starter role and moving on. Players want to play, and being a backup is not for everyone.

Its the selling out to bloody murderers in a shit league that bothers me.

Now I think hes too shit for any PL side. Hes gotten worse over there, not better
