Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 32554 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
People are saying he wouldnt play but I wouldnt be against bringing him back, as long as which Saudi team hes at subsidises his wages. Hed be decent cover for Jay Spearing
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm »
Has managed to turn himself from a hero to a pariah.

That is all.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
I'd take him back where the only time he'd feature is if everyone else is injured, and he's on one of those imaginary commission-only style pay as you play contracts.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm »
Quote
Leni Saare
@LeniSaare

Jordan Henderson after bringing LGBTQ rights to Saudi Arabia

;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm »
Take him back as a ball boy maybe.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm »
Lads, the bigger picture...

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1743752924814021014

Quote
Bit more on Jordan Henderson. Should a permanent offer be accepted, #LFC will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Paisley would have sold him to Doncaster Rovers.


So effectively Jurgen did the same or if not better.  ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm »
Struggling to see him get a decent loan move even if he was willing to take a major pay cut. His legs are gone and he was atrocious for us last season. He isn't good enough to command a starting spot for a top half of the table side in the PL and he really shouldn't be making the England squad if you base it purely on what he offers on the pitch.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Struggling to see him get a decent loan move even if he was willing to take a major pay cut. His legs are gone and he was atrocious for us last season. He isn't good enough to command a starting spot for a top half of the table side in the PL and he really shouldn't be making the England squad if you base it purely on what he offers on the pitch.

Hope in the summer that Southgate takes over a PL team. He'll sign him and Maguire straight away.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
Brighton would probably be interested considering its a retirement home for our 30+ English lads. Bobby would be class for Brighton as well with the style of football they play.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm »
he'll have to pray nobody watched our last ten games of the season. it's not an exaggeration to say that they were the most consistent (it was no accident) level of terrible performances from any of our midfielders under Klopp.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
Brighton would probably be interested considering it’s a retirement home for our 30+ English lads. Bobby would be class for Brighton as well with the style of football they play.
henderson doesn't play with intelligence (or the technical quality) that Milner or Lallana do though
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm
Well, Thank God he left in that case. It was a bit of a taboo when this was first kicking off because he was a sort of untouchable figure amongst fans, but his leaving facilitated everything you see this season. There's no way we're anywhere near 1st this season with him playing regularly.
yep, it was a bit like that 'stages of grief' thing from the 2022 summer onwards - the denial bargaining etc acceptance one (sorry, I've no idea the order!)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:17:39 pm
That's concerning. It might mean his great grandkids now will have to get a job.....

;D
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:50 pm
Hes almost certainly living in Bahrain not Saudi (most of the footballers and their families do this).

Think Bobby is living in Jeddah...or at least his wife is often on Insta asking for advice about various things there. Think he said in an interview Fabinho was in the same city as him too so they still met up.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:29:11 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm
Think Bobby is living in Jeddah...or at least his wife is often on Insta asking for advice about various things there. Think he said in an interview Fabinho was in the same city as him too so they still met up.
Yeah Jeddah to Bahrain is a similar distance as Paris to Porto - fairly sure Tepid's not a geography teacher ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:58:53 am »
Was a huge part of our success:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d5RmgBnmn3c</a>

But the problem was when his levels dropped due to a physical decline, he was still running around shouting at everyone telling them what to do, but not doing his own job.

Nothings happened since then except he's even richer, missed six months of competitive football at a vital stage of his career where you need to maintain levels that are much harder to regain again, he might as well have been at Anfield, stayed club captain, accepted he wasn't starting league games, and come on for the last 10-15 minutes of games.

He'd be better off going somewhere like Rangers. If he goes to Chelsea he'll be on their bench coming on for 20-30 minutes here and there at best
