The Saudis have a problem.



There's literally only one reason why any footballer would play there. Money. But the money is so amazing that you need only play there for 6 months to set yourself up for life. So after 6 months players want to leave. The Saudis could solve that problem by reducing the amount of money they are willing to offer. But then no one would go there.



This league will implode just like the Chinese one did.



The World Cup will then be played in a shit-hole which has no interest in the game. Can't wait.