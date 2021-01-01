« previous next »
Redsnappa

  Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #680 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.

I would imagine the banter between him & his teammates, with them earning 30 bob a week & him on lottery winner money is electrifying too.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #681 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.

Ahh, stick in there, Jord. No one said 'growing the game' over there would be easy. Your task is not over...
DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #682 on: Today at 05:40:24 pm
No one could have known the weather would be hot over there, what a shock!!
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #683 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm
Made enough blood money, has he? ::)

Will he go back to wearing rainbow laces I wonder?
Simplexity

  Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #684 on: Today at 05:45:44 pm
Hope he moves to Newcastle. Just to burn every bridge he possibly can.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #685 on: Today at 05:46:01 pm
This is great news. Can we give him the captaincy back?
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #686 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:45:44 pm
Hope he moves to Newcastle. Just to burn every bridge he possibly can.

They won't take a dirty Mackem. They might both be owned by Saudi, but even Newcastle have standards.
newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #687 on: Today at 05:58:50 pm
Rome wasn't built in a day, right?
Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #688 on: Today at 05:59:26 pm
Henderson in Saudi

Trotterwatch

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #689 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:12:23 pm
Surely his project to 'grow the game' over there hasn't been completed already?

In fairness the attendance figures are often in the mid 3 figures.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #690 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm
Had to laugh at one of the stories.

A return home will cost him £7m in tax.

It's not about the money, Jordan.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #691 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm
Hahahhhahahaha, this is too funny. soft lad
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:59:26 pm
Henderson in Saudi


classic
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.
;D

if he wants to avoid criticism, he's best staying where he is - out of sight out of mind, playing shite at a shite level and under zero scrutiny from his manager and their 37 fans (in a city of millions ;D )

more likely the league overseers are bored and cant be fucked paying him so much and getting nothing out of it, but he gets to present it in favourable terms for his PR (his sole concern outside his bank account)
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #692 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm
He's only been there about five months, right? Six months, tops. On £700k a week.

Could have earned upwards of £20m. £7m in tax should be a piece of piss for him.
Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #693 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:07:57 pm
He's only been there about five months, right? Six months, tops. On £700k a week.

Could have earned upwards of £20m. £7m in tax should be a piece of piss for him.

There was something about a clause that his salary would only be tax free if he stayed a minimum of 2 years.

It still shouldn't be a problem for him though. Which is a bit shit to be honest.
Libertine

  Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #694 on: Today at 07:17:39 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 06:53:32 pm
Had to laugh at one of the stories.

A return home will cost him £7m in tax.

It's not about the money, Jordan.

That's concerning. It might mean his great grandkids now will have to get a job.....
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #695 on: Today at 07:24:13 pm
I hope that he ends up at Newcastle.
Bread

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #696 on: Today at 07:37:13 pm
Who'd have thought that living in a shit country and playing in a shit league would be shit?
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #697 on: Today at 07:46:05 pm
The Saudis have a problem.

There's literally only one reason why any footballer would play there. Money. But the money is so amazing that you need only play there for 6 months to set yourself up for life. So after 6 months players want to leave. The Saudis could solve that problem by reducing the amount of money they are willing to offer. But then no one would go there.

This league will implode just like the Chinese one did.

The World Cup will then be played in a shit-hole which has no interest in the game. Can't wait.
Slippers

  atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #698 on: Today at 07:48:22 pm
He's obviously won enough hearts and minds to consider his work there done.
DHRED

Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #699 on: Today at 07:56:56 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:17:39 pm
That's concerning. It might mean his great grandkids now will have to get a job.....

With inflation Jord might have to after he retires..
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #700 on: Today at 08:01:22 pm
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #701 on: Today at 08:15:50 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 07:37:13 pm
Who'd have thought that living in a shit country and playing in a shit league would be shit?
Hes almost certainly living in Bahrain not Saudi (most of the footballers and their families do this).
Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #702 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 07:56:56 pm
With inflation Jord might have to after he retires..

He's already retired.
Redley

  'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #703 on: Today at 08:37:48 pm
I did see Bobby linked with Sheffield United and looks like theyre owned by the Saudis. That would be pretty funny. Henderson and Firmino playing for one of the worst teams in PL history. Itd be fitting.
Logged

Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
Reply #704 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:37:48 pm
I did see Bobby linked with Sheffield United and looks like theyre owned by the Saudis. That would be pretty funny. Henderson and Firmino playing for one of the worst teams in PL history. Itd be fitting.

no more than they deserve. Curious that they both suddenly want out at the same time.
