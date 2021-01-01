Hahahhhahahaha, this is too funny. soft lad
Henderson in Saudi
classic
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.
if he wants to avoid criticism, he's best staying where he is - out of sight out of mind, playing shite at a shite level and under zero scrutiny from his manager and their 37 fans (in a city of millions
)
more likely the league overseers are bored and cant be fucked paying him so much and getting nothing out of it, but he gets to present it in favourable terms for his PR (his sole concern outside his bank account)