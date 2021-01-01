« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson*  (Read 31655 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #680 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.

I would imagine the banter between him & his teammates, with them earning 30 bob a week & him on lottery winner money is electrifying too.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #681 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.

Ahh, stick in there, Jord. No one said 'growing the game' over there would be easy. Your task is not over...
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #682 on: Today at 05:40:24 pm »
No one could have known the weather would be hot over there, what a shock!!
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #683 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm »
Made enough blood money, has he? ::)

Will he go back to wearing rainbow laces I wonder?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #684 on: Today at 05:45:44 pm »
Hope he moves to Newcastle. Just to burn every bridge he possibly can.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #685 on: Today at 05:46:01 pm »
This is great news. Can we give him the captaincy back?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #686 on: Today at 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:45:44 pm
Hope he moves to Newcastle. Just to burn every bridge he possibly can.

They won't take a dirty Mackem. They might both be owned by Saudi, but even Newcastle have standards.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #687 on: Today at 05:58:50 pm »
Rome wasn't built in a day, right?
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #688 on: Today at 05:59:26 pm »
Henderson in Saudi

Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #689 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:12:23 pm
Surely his project to 'grow the game' over there hasn't been completed already?

In fairness the attendance figures are often in the mid 3 figures.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:53:32 pm »
Had to laugh at one of the stories.

A return home will cost him £7m in tax.

It's not about the money, Jordan.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #691 on: Today at 06:56:31 pm »
Hahahhhahahaha, this is too funny. soft lad
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:59:26 pm
Henderson in Saudi


classic
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.
;D

if he wants to avoid criticism, he's best staying where he is - out of sight out of mind, playing shite at a shite level and under zero scrutiny from his manager and their 37 fans (in a city of millions ;D )

more likely the league overseers are bored and cant be fucked paying him so much and getting nothing out of it, but he gets to present it in favourable terms for his PR (his sole concern outside his bank account)
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #692 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm »
He's only been there about five months, right? Six months, tops. On £700k a week.

Could have earned upwards of £20m. £7m in tax should be a piece of piss for him.
Re: Jordan Henderson*
« Reply #693 on: Today at 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:07:57 pm
He's only been there about five months, right? Six months, tops. On £700k a week.

Could have earned upwards of £20m. £7m in tax should be a piece of piss for him.

There was something about a clause that his salary would only be tax free if he stayed a minimum of 2 years.

It still shouldn't be a problem for him though. Which is a bit shit to be honest.
