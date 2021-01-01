Henderson in Saudi







Humidity and too much criticism taking its toll according to the Mail article. Plus playing infront of small crowds.



Hahahhhahahaha, this is too funny. soft ladclassicif he wants to avoid criticism, he's best staying where he is - out of sight out of mind, playing shite at a shite level and under zero scrutiny from his manager and their 37 fans (in a city of millionsmore likely the league overseers are bored and cant be fucked paying him so much and getting nothing out of it, but he gets to present it in favourable terms for his PR (his sole concern outside his bank account)